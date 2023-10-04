Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Foot Locker: Negative Growth Puts Dividend And Stock Price In Danger

Oct. 04, 2023 2:57 PM ETFoot Locker, Inc. (FL)2 Comments
Pink Sands Value Investor profile picture
Pink Sands Value Investor
1.46K Followers

Summary

  • Foot Locker's popularity has declined due to the rise of the secondary shoe market and online customization options.
  • Online competitors like Stockx and Nike's websites have far more web traffic than Foot Locker.
  • Foot Locker's financial data shows inconsistent income and negative growth, making it a risky investment.
Foot Locker Store At Amsterdam The Netherlands

Robert vt Hoenderdaal/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I remember when Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had the best shoes. The latest Nikes, Jordans, and Reeboks adorned their walls. I would feel lucky if I got the right color and size shoe I wanted, especially in

I have a private small company with a few different revenue streams. I survive off of one particular stream and invest the other smaller streams into the market. I consider myself a longterm value investor and am not risk averse. I have three seperate portfolios each holding one third of my capital. My goal was to create a multiframed method of analysis that might allow the average retail investor to pick investments that have a high probability of doubling or tripling. I am willing to cut against the grain and take contrarian deep value bets based on price value inefficiencies. I would like to compound at 30% average yearly gains in an all of my accounts. I have had 2 years of compounding my money at over 300% in these accounts so I would be ahead of my current benchmarks. As of end of 2013. However, I do not expect to be able to repeat my results over the long term by trading. In fact I expect to sometimes underperform the market as many of my ideas might take time to come to fruition. I will often use arbitrage opportunities or short term swings for smaller gains. I am working on fine tuning my methodology but I believe it is unique and should produce the minimum average of 30%. I am currently ahead in this race and can withstand a correction as my portfolio grows quickly. I am also willing to get defensive if need be to protect capital or even go 50%cash. I run this as a very concentrated portfolio. One third of my capital goes in a DRIP that I average in monthly to seven companies. I change these companies yearly based on valuation and position size. I grow positions here over time and never want to hold more than 30 companies in this account. One third goes into long term companies that I see huge growth potential. One third is in speculative bio-tech, tech and just about anything else where I can understand the financial statement sheets on and has great possible momentum and catalysts. I often find myself going against the current trends in the market as I see opportunity in others fear. That said I seem to invest in around 15 stocks at a time and try to focus investments into the company at the best value. I hope to earn a healthy return over the next ten years to twenty years. I am also interested in working in the industry as a career change and am always open to advice. Anyone out there want a 36 year old intern with advanced degrees in other areas? My main skills are finding deep value opportunities and lucrative swing trade opportunities. I seem to have found a lot of bottom entries even in today's markets. I am willing to learn, enjoy games/game theory, love to read and solve problems. I am working on starting a limited partnership for 2015 or 2016 so that I can share my gifts with family and friends. "What looks like a horrible disaster now could be an awesome opportunity." "Buy Cheap when the big funds and others are giving it away" All the Best, D

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

G
GREYJOY47
Today, 3:21 PM
Who wants to tell him? The dividend was cancelled a couple months ago.
C
CPA022784
Today, 3:22 PM
@GREYJOY47 Beat me to it. Was just going to say the same thing.
