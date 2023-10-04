Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Solana: A Bumpy Ride To Recovery

Oct. 04, 2023 3:10 PM ETSolana USD (SOL-USD)ETH-USD, MATIC-USD, USDC-USD
Mandela Amoussou profile picture
Mandela Amoussou
89 Followers

Summary

  • Solana has experienced significant declines in price, user base, and Total Value Locked (TVL) since the 2021 crypto bull run.
  • Recent positive developments and partnerships have fueled a recovery in Solana's sentiment and TVL, with a 61% rise in YTD TVL.
  • Institutional interest in Solana is growing, with inflows of $5.1 million last week, making it the "most loved" altcoin for 2023.

Solana SOL cryptocurrency physical coin held between two fingers.

Dennis Diatel Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Solana (SOL-USD) has witnessed significant declines in price, user base, and Total Value Locked (TVL) since the 2021 crypto bull run. SOL was notably affected by the FTX (

This article was written by

Mandela Amoussou profile picture
Mandela Amoussou
89 Followers
Mandela has been a cryptocurrency enthusiast and trader since 2017. He loves coding and writing about cryptocurrencies and crypto investment strategies. He has an in-depth understanding of distributed ledger technology, the Web3 technology stack, and crypto investing. He enjoys researching and analyzing cryptocurrency projects, Web3 trends, and security tokens (digital securities). He is also a contributing writer for Seeking Alpha analyst James Foord.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SOL-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.