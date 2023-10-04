Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Should You Buy Rithm Capital For Its 11% Yield?

Oct. 04, 2023 3:48 PM ETRithm Capital Corp. (RITM)AGNC, NLY6 Comments
Summary

  • Rithm Capital offers a high-dividend yield, but there are other mREIT companies with higher yields.
  • The risk of overpaying for acquisitions may put downward pressure on Rithm Capital's share price in the short term.
  • Rithm Capital's business model has evolved to include a diverse portfolio, but it is still largely exposed to MSRs and interest rates.

Gradual increase in interest rates.

Andrii Yalanskyi

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) offers a very high dividend yield, but there are other mREIT companies yielding higher, and the risk of overpaying for acquisitions may put downward pressure on its share price in the short term.

Company Overview

Labutes IR is an Fund Manager specialized in the financial sector, with more than 15 years' of experience in the financial markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

w
wwn2001
Today, 4:55 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.19K)
There might be others that are higher yielding but what are their payout ratios? Probably not as good as RITM. I have a large position in RITM. It will continue to pay dividends nicely, and one day they might even be raised again.
dbcoin profile picture
dbcoin
Today, 4:21 PM
Comments (707)
The whole uncertainty with Sculptor was why I sold all common and preferred shortly after the deal was announced. I want nothing to do with Levin, not sure why they do either.
l
linkdonald
Today, 4:17 PM
Comments (4.76K)
It should absolutely NOT engage in a bidding war for Sculptor. Let someone else overpay for this thing and their their chances.
j
jmor1
Today, 4:16 PM
Comments (1.96K)
Your analysis discusses the potential peak interest rates and the negative effect of declining rates on the MSR portfolio valuation but you fail to mention the large origination business that will benefit from declining mortgage rates. This hedge against declining interest rates was one of the primary reasons for the acquisition of Caliber for $1.4B in 2021.
d
dhturk
Today, 4:15 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.74K)
No mention of their recent offer to acquire Computershare (Australian).

Also, no mention of their intent to spin off the mortgage banking side.
“It has a confidential S-1 on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission to spin out the mortgage banking business.” (From a different article)
T
TL 2105
Today, 3:53 PM
Investing Group
Comments (112)
I am long RITM
Like everything about this company
Have a full position
