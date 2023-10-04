Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hasbro: I'm Skeptical It Can Meet Its FY23 Guidance

Oct. 04, 2023 4:18 PM ETHasbro, Inc. (HAS)
Creative Capital Ideas
Summary

  • Hasbro's FY23 guidance may need to be revised due to weak traction, which could lead to a decline in stock value.
  • The company's revenue is divided into consumer products, Wizards of the Coast & Digital Gaming, and entertainment, with the latter facing a significant decline.
  • The consumer product segment needs a second-half rebound in demand to meet FY23 projections, but there has been no improvement in point-of-sale trends so far.

Toymaker Hasbro Misses Earning Expectations

Justin Sullivan

Overview

My recommendation for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is a hold rating, as I believe there is a sizable chance that management will need to revise its FY23 guidance given the weak traction so far. Suppose 3Q23 does not see any

This article was written by

Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

