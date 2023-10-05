Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Get Your Everlasting REIT Gobstoppers Right Here

Oct. 05, 2023 7:00 AM ETAVB, DLR, REXR7 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We recommend three real estate investment trusts as "Everlasting Gobstoppers" that provide long-term satisfaction and returns.
  • The recommended REITs are Digital Realty Trust, Rexford Industrial Realty, and AvalonBay Communities.
  • These REITs have strong portfolios, solid financials, and the ability to weather market fluctuations and provide consistent dividends.
Oompa Loompas Hand Out Golden Tickets For The "40th Anniversary Of Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory" Event

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

Welcome to my final installment of 10 real estate investment trusts (REITs).

As I've pointed out to readers, I'm only focused on buying the highest quality REITs like now - there's simply no reason to chase yield!

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
112.53K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVB, DLR, REXR, AMT, VICI, EXR, MAA, O, PLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Article Update Today, 7:47 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (75.05K)
Thanks for reading.

If you enjoyed my article, please consider liking the article, subscribing, and enabling real-time alerts so you can be notified when we publish future research.

Have a great day!
M
MegaDivGuy
Today, 7:54 AM
Premium
Comments (3.1K)
Brad, these may be solid financially, despite their precipitous drops in market value, but they are competing with safer and much higher yielding instruments.
BM Cashflow Detective profile picture
BM Cashflow Detective
Today, 7:44 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.51K)
The future inflation and interest rate risks are not correctly assessed by the Keynesian mainstream economic protagonists.

They count and measure and do not come to any deeper and reliable insights.

It is completely clear why. But they just can't understand it.

Because correlation can never explain causation.

However, the causality of inflation is likely to paint a different picture.

"True Money Supply Is the Correct Measure of Inflation, Not Consumer Price Index"

mises.org/...

Causes produce subsequent effects and when you understand causes you no longer need to measure or count correlation.

Possible monetary policy risks that can be cushioned by purchasing higher quality stocks.

In other words. Quality remains crucial.

I bought $DLR in the last dip then the price subsequently rose a bit too much for me.

I opened a first postion $REXR to stay up to date.

Buying opportunities come and go. They always do that. That's why patience is key.

I agree with Howard Marks on many things although I sometimes find causality lacking in his findings. But he is a master at understanding economic and market correlation. This is often very helpful when buying stocks.

His special insights gave a decisive boost to my quality and value skills in making advantageous purchases in the cyclical boom an bust jungle.

Good man.

Otherwise, stocks good, everything good.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:10 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (75.05K)
@BM Cashflow Detective

3 of the most important words:

"Quality remains crucial"

Thank you for reading and commenting!
Business Breakdown profile picture
Business Breakdown
Today, 7:34 AM
Premium
Comments (32)
MAA > AVB any day. The 'hot' expansion regions of AVB are exactly where MAA is located and MAA has been, and will continue to be profiting from this migration trend.
A
Arimnestos
Today, 7:28 AM
Premium
Comments (2.28K)
Seven very solid names at actionable prices, no doubt, but ARE, DLR, and VICI are in the complementary reit category, to be added to an already well rounded reit portfolio. ARE and VICI are both in very specific niches catering to a limited set of tenants. DLR is a bit more appealing with the AI boom putting wind in their sails, but they still have a pretty significant level of vacancy, IIRC. Even REXR, with all its momentum and impressive metrics, is not a building block sort of REIT IMO. Better to start with PLD and add REXR as a complement if one has the conviction and the means.
