NextEra Energy Partners Is A Sell: Evaluating CEPF And Take-Under Risk

Oct. 04, 2023 4:24 PM ETNextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP)NEE3 Comments
Summary

  • NextEra Energy Partners stock has plunged 50% in a week, but it wasn't entirely due to lowered distribution growth targets.
  • The valuation is actually not that cheap when accounting for the noncontrolling interests.
  • With the stock plunging, financing the convertible equity portfolio financing buyouts will likely be very expensive.
  • I expect the parent company NextEra Energy to "save the day" and acquire NextEra Energy Partners - but unitholders might not appreciate it.
A sunset drone view of a wind farm on a hilltop in Scotland

Justin Paget

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) has plunged to apparently distressed levels, with a distribution yield well into the double digits. The stock has plunged 50% over the past week alone, triggered by an announcement that the company has lowered its targeted distribution

Julian Lin is a financial analyst. He finds undervalued companies with secular growth that appreciate over time. His approach is to look for companies with strong balance sheets and management teams in sectors with long growth runways.

Julian is the leader of the investing group Best Of Breed Growth Stocks where he only shares positions in stocks which have a large probability of delivering large alpha relative to the S&P 500. He also combines growth-oriented principles with strict valuation hurdles to add an additional layer to the conventional margin of safety. Features include: exclusive access to Julian's highest conviction picks, full stock research reports, real-time trade alerts, macro market analysis, individual industry reports, a filtered watchlist, and community chat with access to Julian 24/7. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

hafen profile picture
hafen
Today, 4:44 PM
Premium
Comments (2.3K)
I’m a holder before all this began. We, unitholders, won’t ever be made “whole”, so they need to do what they need to do and move on. Any delay for reasons I gleaned are only increasing the damage and could lead to worse.
H
Humble_Modesty
Today, 4:40 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.29K)
Appreciate the numbers and info. Just wondering if there’s a time limit on when rates absolutely have to drop materially to turn the ship around?

There’s really no logical reason for rates to be this high and yields usually come in before the fed cuts, historically anyway. Also kind of expect the units to respond well to a distribution cut for liquidity reasons you outline. Or you don’t see it to at way?
J
JunkJon
Today, 4:53 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (531)
@Humble_Modesty Why is there "no logical reason for rates to be this high"? The US has $33T in debt and needs to finance a $2 trillion deficit this year and likely at least a trillion or more next and quite liekly into the future. Forget it if there is a recession, it will be more. Simple supply and demand. Yes, inflation has clearly declined and the Fed is likely done but they only control short rates.
