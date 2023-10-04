Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Palantir: Implications Of The $28B Mega Cisco-Splunk Deal

The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.'s acquisition of Splunk for $28B highlights the growing importance of AI capabilities in the industry. Cisco paid a considerable premium for Splunk's data analytics capabilities.
  • I see Palantir Technologies Inc. as a potential takeover target due to its aggressive boost in AI capabilities and growth in the Business Intelligence market.
  • The Cisco-Splunk deal has implications for other companies, like Palantir, that are also building AI capabilities and seeing the prospect for long-term revenue growth.

Networking company Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) announced in September the acquisition of software specialist Splunk Inc. (SPLK) in a major and transformative $28B deal. In a push to acquire artificial intelligence ("AI") capabilities, large, deep-pocketed corporations like Cisco are willing to

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

O
Orion Pax Roosevelt
Today, 4:57 PM
Comments (1.33K)
Palantir will not be bought out.
S
Shake your money maker
Today, 4:34 PM
Comments (1.16K)
Comments (1.16K)
Palantir will not be taken over by anyone .
Alex Karp & team will not allow it .
They are not interested in a 2-3X premium at all . They know what they have and will see the full potential over a long time
JohnReno profile picture
JohnReno
Today, 4:36 PM
Comments (85)
Comments (85)
@Shake your money maker I agree with this. I don't see Karp and team going along with a takeover, at least not willingly.
C
Cdoctator
Today, 4:50 PM
Premium
Comments (216)
@JohnReno
With Thiel, Karp and cofounders controlling 15% of the company, plus 5% or more hold by other employees, it’ll be extremely hard to force a takeover…
