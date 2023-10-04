Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Valero Energy: Taking To 'Hold' After Solid Run (Rating Downgrade)

Oct. 04, 2023 4:46 PM ETValero Energy Corporation (VLO)1 Comment
Summary

  • Valero Energy Corporation has continued to put up strong results on the back of wide crack spreads.
  • Q3 should also be strong for the company, but more recently RBOB crack spreads have started to normalize.
  • Based on more normalized earnings, Valero Energy Corporation stock looks fairly priced.

Back in June, I upgraded Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to "Buy." I said that while the company had experienced peak earnings, it had been doing a great job buying back stock and increasing its dividend while also undertaking some

Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

F
Fearful greedy and broke
Today, 4:55 PM
Comments (1.53K)
We've benefited from reinvesting VLO dividends over the years, and will continue to do so. It's worked out quite well.
