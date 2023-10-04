Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IDU: A Long Road Ahead For Utilities

Oct. 04, 2023 5:07 PM ETiShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)XLU, UTEN1 Comment
Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.89K Followers

Summary

  • iShares U.S. Utilities ETF is an equity exchange-traded fund.
  • The IDU ETF has experienced a deep drawdown in 2023, exceeding -18%.
  • Utilities are historically a defensive sector, but they have been negatively affected this year by investor positioning and higher rates.
  • P/E ratios are now beginning to normalize in the sector, with a mean reversion expected.
  • IDU has a very high correlation with 10-year rates, with conservative investors now being able to move away capital from IDU into treasuries.

Open the door to the wind turbine, in a purple and blue twilight.

iantfoto/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

The iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) is an equities exchange-traded fund ("ETF"). The vehicle seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. equities in the utilities sector. Historically a defensive sector, utilities have experienced

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Comments (1)

Eileen Dover profile picture
Eileen Dover
Today, 5:19 PM
Investing Group
Comments (11.54K)
Title is not correct. Utilities have taken a big hit, little room for another big drop, ready for recovery and safety in the bad times ahead.
