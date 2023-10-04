Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fluor Corporation: Looking For Growth Across All Segments

Oct. 04, 2023 5:10 PM ETFluor Corporation (FLR)1 Comment
Summary

  • Fluor Corporation's share price has increased in the last year, despite struggling bottom line performance.
  • The company is diversifying its business away from oil and gas and expanding into energy transition and infrastructure development.
  • FLR's mission solutions segment has shown strong growth, but there are concerns about the company's overall profitability and debt obligations.

Groningen Oil and gas processing plant

Investment Rundown

Fluor's (NYSE:FLR) share price has been on a roll since May this year. It has increased significantly in the last 12 months. This increase has happened for Fluor Corporation even as the bottom line has struggled as the

I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Comments (1)

p
phyllisquirk
Today, 5:49 PM
i am long from 25 and not unhappy. stock upgraded ubs today from neutral to buy. largest shareholder is wellington whom i consider strong hands. major contract coming down the pike....part of the $ 45 billion hanford award us govt, not shabby. company involved in lithium mining, iron ore mining, construction, semi plants usa, lots of important contracts. i look for 50 on this. the cooler.
