FSD: An Unorthodox Strategy, But This Bond CEF Is Better Than People Think

Summary

  • First Trust High Inc Long/Short Fund offers a 12.05% current yield and employs short sales as part of its investment strategy.
  • The FSD ETF's performance has been disappointing, underperforming its benchmark and other bond index funds.
  • The fund primarily invests in high-yield bonds, with a majority of its assets in BB or B-rated securities, indicating relatively low default risk.
  • It is possible that the market does not completely understand this fund's strategy, as its financials appear better than most other bond CEFs.
  • The fund is currently trading at an enormous discount to net asset value.
Retro Seventies Style Man Portrait Holding Cash

RyanJLane/E+ via Getty Images

First Trust High Inc Long/Short Fund (FSD) is an income-focused closed-end fund, or CEF, that is overlooked by most investors who are seeking to earn a very high level of income from the assets in

Comments (1)

44yrsonWallStreet profile picture
44yrsonWallStreet
Today, 5:52 PM
Premium
Comments (270)
Excellent.I may break my investing rule of never buying CEFs.
I believe the timing is perfect for an investment vehicle that offers a high current yield and both protection and possible appreciation on the downside.The chart is improving.

Question . What percentage of total assets is the fund short and what is the maximum percent of assets that it may hold short positions?
Thanks
