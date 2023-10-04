Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Grindrod Shipping: Lower-Than-Expected Cash Distribution And Related Party Dealing Disappoint

Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Grindrod Shipping announces the purchase of parent Taylor Maritime's vessel management operations for total consideration of approximately $11.75 million.
  • As a result of a recently approved capital reduction, the company will distribute an aggregate $1.65 in cash per share to common equity holders.
  • The distribution will be made in two tranches on October 26 and December 13 to shareholders of record as of October 20.
  • In sum, I consider last week's news as somewhat disappointing as Taylor Maritime managed to extract additional cash from Grindrod Shipping while at the same time slightly increasing its ownership in the company by the means of a well-timed related party transaction with underlying economics difficult to assess from the outside.
  • Even with shares still trading at close to a 45%+ discount to net asset value and a large one-time distribution ahead, I am keeping my "Hold" rating on the stock due to Grindrod Shipping's fate being entirely dependent on decisions made by parent Taylor Maritime.

Densa Hawk Veleta bulk carrier ship at Govan dock in Glasgow

richard johnson

Note:

I have covered Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. or "Grindrod Shipping" is a medium-sized dry bulk shipping company focused

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

