Why I Am Buying Hershey

Oct. 04, 2023 5:57 PM ETThe Hershey Company (HSY)SPY6 Comments
Luca Socci
Luca Socci
2.53K Followers

Summary

  • The Hershey Company has seen downward pressure for months.
  • At the same time, the company is healthy and increased its 2023 targets.
  • In this article, I want to go over the whole company, explaining why I am adding The Hershey Company to my portfolio.

Citing Rising Cost Of Ingredients, Hershey"s Raises Prices 8 Percent

Scott Olson

Introduction

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has been heading south for several months, after it had reached its ATHs around $270. In this article, I want to share the research I have been doing because Hershey has been on my watchlist

I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. I invest only in stock of companies that run a business I understand through direct experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HSY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

W
Wileycoy
Today, 6:33 PM
Investing Group
Comments (500)
Too bad they are on the "woke" side of the class like Bud Light!
Michael Dolen profile picture
Michael Dolen
Today, 6:32 PM
Comments (3.17K)
I look at $HSY daily the last few weeks. I will most likely wait 'til after earnings, Nov 3rd. While it is one of the few blue chip consumer staples I don't own, it's still not cheap:

www.macrotrends.net/...

On PE looks fair value, but high margins are reason for the PE:

www.macrotrends.net/...

Would like to see yield a tad higher, too. Maybe 10-20 bps more:

www.macrotrends.net/...

You have $WMT today just announcing that GLP-1 agonists are allegedly dragging on their junk food sales. HSY is almost all junk.

I'm thinking $180s to start. 6 months ago, current price would be good buy, but there are just so many deals out there right now.
Bim Ska La Bim profile picture
Bim Ska La Bim
Today, 6:11 PM
Premium
Comments (2.42K)
Enjoyed the article...adding to Hershey's here...yep.
Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
Today, 6:16 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (650)
@Bim Ska La Bim thanks. I am adding, too.
z
zball
Today, 6:06 PM
Comments (174)
I agree. But I also agreed at $215. A lot of noise in the market right now and who knows how far it could drag it down.
Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
Today, 6:17 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (650)
@zball perhaps some more, but the more it drops the higher the margin of safety you get.
