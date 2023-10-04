Scott Olson

Introduction

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has been heading south for several months, after it had reached its ATHs around $270. In this article, I want to share the research I have been doing because Hershey has been on my watchlist for quite a bit of time.

An interesting setup

Let's start from two pictures and a few graphs to set the ground of why I think Hershey is becoming more and more interesting.

The first picture shows the range within which the revenue surprise since 2011 has stayed. Now, this is a very predictable company, since its revenue surprise has always been less than 1 positive or negative percentage point. In other words, compared to the revenue estimates of a given year, Hershey has always come quite close to the forecasted result.

Seeking Alpha

Given its past track record, why not take a look at what analysts are expecting for Hershey's bottom line?

Here are the EPS estimates available on Seeking Alpha. The growth trajectory is clear and its pace is forecasted to be somewhere around 5-6%.

Seeking Alpha

A 5% EPS growth year after year hints we are before a mature business, as Hershey actually is. And yet, Hershey keeps on surprising and pleasing investors because it is a clear case of a boring business able to outperform the S&P 500 (SPY). As we can see below, Hershey's EPS change since the beginning of the century has been 388.3%, but the overall return is a stunning 1.330% vs. SPY's 349.2%.

Data by YCharts

Has Hershey become more expensive during this period? Not really. Although with some peaks, its P/E ratio is now below 23, positioning its valuation near the low end of the range we see in the graph below.

Data by YCharts

The Company

The Hershey Company is the largest producer of quality chocolate in North America, in the U.S. it is the leader in Confection and the second snack producer. It owns more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries.

Segments

It divides its business into three reportable segments:

North America Confectionery, where the product portfolio includes renowned chocolate and non-chocolate brands such as Hershey's, Reese's and Kisses, Jolly Rancher, Almond Joy, Brookside, barkTHINS, Cadbury, Good & Plenty, Heath, Kit Kat, Payday, Rolo, Twizzlers, Whoppers and York. North America Salty Snacks includes SkinnyPop, Pirates Booty, Dot's Homestyle Pretzels and Paqui. International. Here the company manufactures, markets and sells many of the above-mentioned brands as well as other regional brands such as Pelon Pelo Rico in Mexico, IO-IO in Brazil and Sofit in India.

The business is pretty straightforward. In fact, Hershey's customers are mainly wholesale distributors, chain grocery/drug stores, mass merchandisers, vending companies, wholesale clubs, convenience or dollar stores. Therefore, the majority of its customers, apart from wholesale distributors, resell Hershey's products to end-consumers.

Risks

Of course, Hershey is sensible to cocoa products such as cocoa liquor, cocoa butter and cocoa powder, which are all purchased directly from third-party suppliers, sourcing cocoa beans the Far East, West Africa and Central and South America. Being cocoa is a commodity, it is subject to fluctuating prices depending on climate changes, political unrest in cocoa-producing countries and market volatility. Therefore, Hershey has a trading company in Switzerland to take care of all aspects of cocoa procurement, including managing price risk. Alongside cocoa, Hershey uses other commodities such as sugar, corn, wheat, peanuts and almonds.

As we can see, following the pandemic, all of these commodities have seen a rapid surge in price, without real signs pointing to a soon-to-come plunge. We can thus expect input prices for Hershey to remain somewhat high for some time.

Data by YCharts

Associated with high commodity prices, there is a clear risk: the company can only push its prices up to a certain extent before triggering a trade down in consumer behavior. Therefore, if cocoa keeps going up, Hershey might have to pause its price hikes and take a hit. Of course, with gross margins well above 40%, there is enough room to do so without being unprofitable. Yet, one of the enticing aspects drawing investors to this stock is exactly its high margins.

Sales and growth

Hershey sees some seasonality: the last two quarters of the year usually see higher sales because of holiday-related patterns (Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas).

Hershey targets both organic growth and potential acquisitions. In 2021, for example, it divested from LSFC (Lotte Shanghai Foods Co.) and it completed the acquisition of Lily's and Dot's and Pretzels to expand its breadth in snacking. One of Hershey's competitive advantages is its scale, which enables the company to leverage its know-how, and its understanding of the consumer, while being able to quickly deploy its products through its network.

Profitability and use of capital

What we have seen above is part of the explanation as to why a "boring" company such as this constantly achieves high gross margins, in the range between 43-46%. With SM&A expenses usually between 21% and 24%, the operating profit is usually well above 20%. In addition, its return on common equity is at 54%, while its return on total capital is almost 18%. These are metrics that are way above the sector median. This is why Hershey earns a well-deserved A as its profitability grade.

Hershey has some capex, which eats away around 22% of the operating cash ($520 million out of $2.329 billion in FY 2022). It is not exactly a capital-light business, but neither is it a highly intensive one.

Overall, the company has been able to grow its operating cash flow, and keep its free cash flow ("FCF") productivity above 100%.

Hershey 2023 Investor Day Presentation

Balance sheet health

Hershey carries around almost $450 million in cash. Its LT debt is now around $4 billion because of a few acquisitions from 2018 on. With an EBITDA of $2.63 billion, the LT debt/EBITDA ratio stands at 1.52 making the company very safe. In addition, it has to pay around $140 million of interest expense every year which is very well-covered by its operating income of $2.25 billion. I want to hold companies whose balance sheet is strong and as little levered as possible because I don't want to see part of my profits eaten away by interest expense.

Shareholder returns

Hershey pays an annual dividend of $4.77, which has grown at almost 10% for the past 5 years. Its payout ratio is 45%, which I consider good. The current yield is 2.4%.

Most importantly, the company trades at a FCF yield above 4%, which makes me view this company as not particularly expensive, given its strong franchise.

Hershey also repurchases back its common stock, but without endangering its balance sheet. Usually, it spends somewhere in the range from $300 million to $500 million, which increases its total returns by 1-2 percentage points per year.

Recent Results

In its most recent earnings release, Hershey first and foremost reaffirmed its 2023 net sales outlook of +8% YoY and raised its earnings outlook from 11% to 12%.

This was because the company reported a 5% increase in net sales to $2.5 billion and a 29.4% net income increase to $407 million. North America Confectionery was up 4.4%, Snacks were up 6.3% and International increased by 8.5%. North America saw a decrease in volumes: -3.6% in confectionery and -0.3% in salty snacks.

Here we see the consolidated statement of income for the quarter and the first six months of the year.

Hershey Q2 2023 Report

We see a company that is quickly recovering to its usual operating standards after 2022 disruptions.

Gross margins trended upwards to 45.5%, compared to 42.1% in Q2 of 2022. Overall, price realization, productivity and a favorable sales mix were able to more than offset raw material costs and wage inflation.

As expected, Hershey increased its ad spending by 14.9% as a consequence of an improved supply chain and a more predictable inventory to be sold.

Adj. EPS came in at $2.01, which was an increase of 11.7% YoY.

This year, the company expects an increasing capex of up to $850 million because of core confection capacity expansion and investments in a digital infrastructure.

Valuation

It has been reported more than once how Charlie Munger said that Warren Buffett often talked about discounted cash flows, but never did one because he does rough calculations that can make him understand if it is obvious or not that the investment is going to work out well.

Now, I am no Buffett, though I have been brought up in my education to solve many issues through rough estimates (the so-called Fermi problems). Here is a rough estimate of how Hershey's future cash flows could evolve over the next decade, assuming 6% revenue growth, an EBITDA margin at 26%, a rather high capex at 8%, interest expense around 2%, and a tax rate of 14%.

Author estimates

As we can see, I calculate a generation of a little more than $20 billion in FCF over the next decade. This is around 50% of the current market cap. It means investing in Hershey today will take around 15-17 years to be paid by FCF generation. Seeking Alpha valuation grade for Hershey is currently a D-.

But the three most important ratios I look at, P/E, EV/EBITDA and P/FCF, are all currently given a C-. Coupled with an A as profitability grade and a C+ as the growth grade, I see a setup that checks many requirements I want for a stock to enter my portfolio.

Seeking Alpha

In fact, I only want to own only the most profitable companies that have high return on capital employed. Usually, these companies have a valuation between C and D. Growth is important, but it is not necessary to be at a very high pace. I prefer a well-established business whose operating history proves its resilience and its earning power. For what pertains momentum, the lower the grade is, the better: selloffs offer the right opportunity to establish a position.

Conclusion

The Hershey Company has been on my watchlist for a long time. I recently initiated a position and I am actually planning to increase it in the next few days, as soon as this article is published.

Overall, I think the business is pretty easy to understand and to predict. The company is so established that it is difficult for new competitors to rise and swipe it away. Finally, chocolate and candies are a treat people will look for even during harsh recessions. Given the fact The Hershey Company stock is trading at a rather cheap valuation compared to the past decade, I see a buying opportunity opening up and I plan on taking advantage of this.