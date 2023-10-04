Okta, Inc. (OKTA) Investor Summit 2023 (Transcript)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Investor Summit 2023 October 4, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Dave Gennarelli - VP, IR

Todd McKinnon - CEO & Co-Founder

Eugenio Pace - President, Business Operations

Brett Tighe - CFO

Keith Bachman - BMO Capital Markets

John DiFucci - Guggenheim Securities

Colin Ducharme - Sterling Capital

Gray Powell - BTIG

Robbie Owens - Piper Sandler

Shaul Eyal - TD Cowen

Brian Essex - JPMorgan

Shrenik Kothari - Baird

Luke Mott - Wolfe Research

Dave Gennarelli

All right. Welcome, everybody. Welcome to the Investor Breakout Session for Oktane. Hopefully, you all got a chance to either sit in or listen in to the keynote this morning. There's a tremendous amount of new product innovation that's going on. So we're happy to -- we're here to answer any and all your questions about that.

So really, we just have 60 minutes for Q&A. This is your hour, we don't have any prepared materials to present to you. So we're just going to open it up for questions, but we do have Todd McKinnon, our Chief Executive. We have Eugenio Pace, who is our President of Business Operations and Brett Tighe, our Chief Financial Officer. So again, this is your hour. [Operator Instructions]

So with that, we'll take the first question.

Q - Keith Bachman

Hi. It's Keith Bachman from BMO. Nice to see everybody. Good presentation this morning. Todd and company was great. I just -- I had two, one macro and then one micro. But on -- there's a lot of information and new solutions, new activities announced this morning. And if you called out over the next six months to 12 months, what could be more impactful amongst the new that we could think about? And how AI may infuse in some of that differentiation? But maybe sort of just give us a couple that you think could be more impactful and then I'll wait for my micro.

Todd McKinnon

We have -- I don't know, if we've shared our PDF with all of you. Have we shared that? Yeah.

Eugenio Pace

Bret just showed me a snapshot of.

Todd McKinnon

One of the things we did this year because there is so much innovation and so much things -- so many things we're announcing, we just wrote it all down for you. So it's in a PDF and you see which products it's in -- is it a feature? Is it a new product where it fits? Because there is a lot there, so we want to help you navigate it. The two I'm most excited about are, one is the identity threat prediction with Okta AI that's -- and it's really -- for the real reason I think it's really going to be impactful for customers.

I think it can really help the defenses and be stronger and more importantly, it's the integration of all the players in the ecosystem. We're seeing really good technical collaboration between Zscaler, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, [indiscernible] on and on and on. And that ecosystem is what the industry needs to some of these attacks. So that's really exciting.

And then the second one is, fine grain authorization. It's a new product. It's basically -- it's a customer at any cloud has been mostly about authentication, and this opens a whole new product with a whole new value prop that's going to help developers be more productive, do more in their stack than we were able to do before provide more value. So those are the two I call it.

Keith Bachman

Okay. Terrific. And then more specifically on IGA or governance. I was walking the show floor last night, and there was some -- I thought some incremental excitement about IGA. And I just want to hear, how do you think about IGA combined with the workflows? Because some of the partners talked about how there were some natural tendencies for those to work in conjunction, it may actually help pull some IGA.

And then secondly is even like insurance company to get your cyber insurance that governance is becoming increasingly important. So it seems like there's some catalyst to the -- for the IGA adoption, but just wanted to hear a little bit more about how you think those things are working with the rest of your portfolio. And then thank you for letting me ask a question before John DiFucci. I appreciate that.

Todd McKinnon

We were going to make you guys do push-ups for who got to ask first. You won the push-up [indiscernible]. So the way to think about -- so we are very, very excited with IGA, both in terms of the long-term opportunity. But also with the execution on it and the progress on it. We updated you in the Q2 earnings call with a little bit of details there. We're very excited about that. I think specifically around what it does and what the solution is, it's a little bit of a -- not everyone really understands it.

So a very simple way to think about it is Okta, it does a single sign-on authentication and like strong authentication with multi-factor. But it also has a big part of it that it's basically like a big replication engine and synchronization engine that synchronizes accounts across multiple directories and applications. And in the world of the cloud and the world of SaaS, the whole idea is you can't block things with the firewall. You actually have to go into all the apps and change the profiles and update the permissions.

And so, we've always done this with a capability called life cycle management, then over the last five or six years, we've made a ton of progress on: one, making life cycle management more customizable with workflows. So first step was life cycle management, it's been in the product forever. We added workflows to it to make it more customizable. So the simple example is, you can't just say -- before you'd say, when you use workday, when a new employee is hired, you can set up a simple rule that says these are the apps that account gets created in. That was good for some companies, but many companies need more power and customization. So workflows allows them to do anything they want. They can provide any kind of flow. Without writing any code, they can have the most complex process around how accounts get created in different apps.

In fact, the team at NTT Data actually uses workflows to essentially, from a global user base of several hundred thousand, create one central de-duplicated user directory for the entire company across 50-plus HR systems and 100 active directories. So this is not like some little out of the box, you can just say, all right, I have a simple rule. This is like hard. You have different double-back characters and you have complex names, and you have to rationalize the ambiguity. So that is what workflows does.

So -- and then the next thing that really made it IGA because an IGA product, what you really want is, you want everything automated. You don't want to have to manually or do kind of post facto review of any kind of access. You want it all automated and done out of the box -- in terms of automated solution. So what IGA really does is it takes life cycle management plus workflows and adds two very important last pieces. One is the process to do a -- what's called an access certification workflow, which is essentially like send out an e-mail to all the managers in a configurable way and let them attest to the fact that the access that the system is automatically given is, in fact, the access they should have. So it's access certification process.

And then the last piece is, basically report on it to your auditors. So -- and it's important, that's integrated with workflows and life cycle management because the report is like the final authority to your auditors that says, here are the manual attestations through workflows and here is the automated process that was all synchronized to the engine. So when you ask is workflow is importance, it's absolutely because you have to have that extensibility and customization to do that. So we're very excited about it. And the most -- the best thing about it is the converged solution with workforce.

So with three legs of the stool are access management, privileged access and governance. And if you think about access management, it's basically single sign-on and its strong authentication, fishing resistance authentication for all your apps. Privileged access essentially brings that to all of your sensitive infrastructure resources, which makes sense, right? You want to be able to have a strong authentication on your servers as well as your containers as well as your database is not just on your apps.

And then the third leg of the stool is governance because ultimately, at the end of the day, you want as much as that automated as possible. So you can create the server accounts at the right time, just like you create to apps based on someone being hire or fire or change roles. And then the last thing they want is, they want to be able to show one report to the governance, the auditors and say it's everything. It's not just apps, it's not just finance, it's not just one app. It's across critical resources, across different personas, contractors, employees, partners. So that's why the real exciting thing is just we talk about the governance market, and it's an important market. But really, what's going to happen is that we're in the catbird seat for this converged solution which is why we're pumping about it.

Eugenio Pace

Can you share why I am excited as well? Okay. So plus one on the things that Todd mentioned, FGA, it's been a long time in the making. And we’ve been in this industry for a long time enough, you will know that authentication is a little bit like natural numbers to math. And authorization is a little bit like real numbers in math. It's an entire different level of complexity because it goes into the domains of the apps. If you think about authentication is log-in, yes or no. And you can argue with different levels of assurance, but authorization is like, can I approve an expense report of $1,000 if I am in this role? And that goes into the into the domain of the applications, and it's been very, very difficult to factor out from apps. And we cracked the code for that then we have a service, but it's able to capture all that complexity and put it in one place for better management, low risk, faster implementation. We removed all that complexity from the application developer and it's really, really exciting.

But we're making it more exciting now. And the reason why now it's probably the best time for this to happen is that now we can use AI as the way -- as a translator of a policy into the actual run time because before, we had to encode all those rules in -- either in code or in domain-specific languages, which are very difficult to understand and master. And it's easy to make mistakes. But now AI is actually the way of transforming English into run time. And you can write a rule, it says, only people in this role, if I am the CFO, I can approve an expense report over $1 million. I think you can do the script. That's pretty exciting. But the one thing that we didn't mention in the keynotes, which I am very excited about...

Todd McKinnon

There is something we didn't mention...

Eugenio Pace

I mean, there's plenty of things that we didn't mention is that we are using AI for ourselves, too. So we showed you what we're doing for our customers, which is a lot, and it brings a lot of value and a lot of productivity to them. But as you all know, we have a different role in our company. And I am looking after how -- when we use AI for ourselves to drive productivity, we are using it for account enrichment in our sales processes. We are using it for finding correlation between our two products and how customers are using one product and taking advantage of the other product and making our own processes more efficient, which is pretty exciting to see as well.

Dave Gennarelli

Two things before the next question that I forgot to mention. One, there is a PDF on our IR website that summarizes all of our new product information to go there, download it. And secondly, in less than 10 minutes' time, there's going to be at 11:20 a test from the emergency broadcast system. So everybody's phone is going to go off of this desk. So just to let you know. Jas is going to take the next question.

Unidentified Participant

Maybe just sticking with things not mentioned during the keynote, any update on PAM and timing there?

Todd McKinnon

Yeah. I thought we announced the -- maybe we'll do it in the wake keynote this afternoon. GAA is December. It's all on track. Everything is great. The early access is proceeding as planned.

Unidentified Participant

Okay. Awesome. And then just on AI...

Todd McKinnon

That keynote this afternoon is -- we had -- the keynote this morning was too long, so we had to put that in the workforce, I don't think keynote is playing this afternoon.

Unidentified Participant

Okay. Makes sense. Thank you. And then just on AI, how should we think about monetization? And then just any sense of gross margin impact.

Todd McKinnon

Yeah. So the -- one of the things about the PDF is you got to look at -- there's two ways to monetize it. One is the new products that's powering. It's -- I would say, it's the -- for the two I was most excited about, threat protection and fine grain authorization. It's probably more impactful in threat protection, but there are elements of it in fine-grain authorization as talking. So on that list, you can see the new products and they're powered by Okta AI. So you can see the direct impact there.

And then the second thing is that there's -- it's in a bunch of other areas of the company well in the product suite. And there, it's like, for example -- one of the examples is policy recommender. That's not going to be -- we're not going to monetize that directly, but it's going to make Okta as a workforce identity solution even more compelling than it already is and add the value and so that's how you kind of decode that

John DiFucci

Hi. Hey, guys. John DiFucci, Guggenheim. And usually, I go before Keith because it's age before beauty, and that's -- but PAM is something that's really interesting. And I like the way, Todd, you explained the whole platform. And as you know, people have tried to do this before. Like I mean, go back 20 years, Oracle tried to do buying companies pone together. CHI did. I mean other companies tried IBM. They had components, but it never really worked. Now you're different because you control everything in the cloud. So I think that's sort of the answer. But I guess, I want to just even on Joe's question, too, so if you could hit that, but also I know you had early release PAM too. And if you could just share a little bit about how that's going. It just would -- and the way you described it all truly sounds like one platform? And then I just have one quick follow-up after.

Todd McKinnon

Yeah. So -- you got hearing me started about the history of that in the industry. You do with investor Q&A you're coming to it, you're going to do it. I think that the -- if you look at some of the Oracle especially in CAA to a lesser degree, IBM as well. I think they had -- it was software and they bought a bunch of companies. And that's pretty hard to make that work. I think the difference with Okta, we've done a major acquisition, and it was -- there's a distinction between trying to take the workforce identity cloud and force it to go through acquisitions and doing what we're doing, which is, there's really two big pillars of the identity market writ large and their customer and their workforce.

And we're working on some integration to integrate the two functionally, but those two teams are running fast in parallel. One of the reasons why we can deliver so much innovation is because they focus on customer and these guys are focused on workforce. And that's powerful. So I think we struck the balance right of where we used M&A to bolster our portfolio, not in a way that was going to take away from the obvious value add of being converged.

So now let's talk about workforce. So we have done a bunch of technology tuck-ins. We bought a company six years ago called Advanced Server Access -- or sorry, it was a company that led to Advanced Server [Technical Difficulty] Yeah, it was a company called ScaleFT. 15 years, I've never had this happen. So -- and then we also bought -- we did a technology tuck-in around the genesis of workflows, a company called [indiscernible]. And these were -- they weren't done from a -- like we're going to take some businesses and merge them together. They were done from a technology road map perspective. We knew that the workflows acquisition was something intentional that we didn't have in the platform that we went out and bought this comp would add to it.

Advanced Server Access was very different than what we were doing at the time. It was speaking a different protocol for servers. And the PAM solution is actually -- it's actually -- there's a -- you upgrade from ASA into PAM, but PAM is actually going to be even more integrated to the core platform than ASA was. And that was an intentional choice based on the history of ASA and how customers have used it and the value they saw and integrate it more deeply to the platform. So think of PAM is not just an upgrade to ASA, but a more integrated upgrade to ASA.

Eugenio Pace

Okay. One platform is not equal to one implementation. There's spreadsheets and documents by this copy paste in both. So we are focusing on the tailored optimized experience for what you're trying to do, customer identity and workforce. But we have the equivalent of copy paste across both. So we take advantage of the fact that we have -- we are on both sides. And there was a demo today that showed for the -- maybe for the first time, one of those copy paste moments we have in our platform. And it was demo where somebody onboarded an application from the Okta Integration Network that was powered by customer identity. And therefore, it had all these features, single sign-on, single logout, governance, provisioning, all of that was just worked because we are both sides.

John DiFucci

Okay. And if I could, just for a high-level question, Todd, I remember talking to you a year ago when things were not as bright at Okta. And just saying, like I'm wondering what you were going to do because you had some executives part at the time. And you remembered you just saying, hey, John, I'm the founding CEO. I take all responsibility and I'll figure this out, and we're going to work hard. I got a good team here. And you've sort of proved that last year, I think...

Todd McKinnon

I [indiscernible] the work hard part.

John DiFucci

And even the Auth0 acquisition, at least from the investment community, when it was first done, it was like questioned a lot. But now it is Eugenio, I don't know you, but I know a lot of people -- not a lot. I know some people on your board and that out the world does him. And I thought, wow, this is going to a good acquisition in that way too, and it looks like it has been that. So -- but there's still -- I don't want to say holes, but you don't have permanent people in certain executive roles. And I just wonder how you see that playing out? Because so far, I mean it's my opinion, it's played out pretty well, but that's it.

Todd McKinnon

Yeah. I think that the -- when I first started the President search eight months ago, I thought it would be a six to nine month process, and we're coming up on nine months. So I think you'll hear more about that not too long.

John DiFucci

Okay. Thank you very much.

Colin Ducharme

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. Colin Ducharme with Sterling Capital. One maybe for Todd and Eugenio. And it's really just on the two cloud strategy going forward. Todd, you talked a little bit about merging some of the functionality now between those two clouds. But given that we're in a slower growth environment, I recognized years ago when the acquisition was first completed, it's harder to integrate while you're trying to keep up with free capital and go-go growth cycles. But now we've got an opportunity in a slower growth environment to kind of build the long-term platform the right way. And I'm wondering, if you can just maybe shed some color on the continued decision to maintain those two separate clouds or can you use this slower growth environment to maybe rearchitect or have them much closer integrated.

Todd McKinnon

I think it would be -- we won't do that. I think it would be a huge mistake. And I think it would be a huge mistake because these -- our strategy is we're capitalizing on this early lead we have in being a leading independent neutral dealing company. So the strategy is very clear. The strategy is, we need to have the best identity products in all the categories of identity. If we're really going to elevate identity to be one of the most important platform choices company mix up, there with their infrastructure cloud or collaboration cloud. We have to have the leading identity product from -- on all the use cases, PAM, IGA, access management, customer identity. And so customer identity, particularly that market is the complete solution like what are the boundaries of the market, it's still early.

We have a chance to define it there. Like, is fraud prevention in there, is actually verifiable IDs in there, is bot detection in there? There's a lot of areas where we can help define that market. So it would be absolutely the wrong time to slow that team down and slow the workforce team down and smash that up together. That's not going to happen. Now we are very conscious of margins and being prudent in this environment, but I just think the wrong -- when we're all back together in 10, 15, 20 years, and we're massive, we're going to look back on this and we like that was a smart decision. It wasn't a smart decision, it was going to slow down those teams and make a bunch of coupling and mix things together.

Now that being said, we are being very thoughtful and smart about how we build synergies between the two platforms. And Eugenio gave one of the examples with this concept of one of the hardest things as -- if you're a SaaS app builder is building the functionality and then helping enterprises adopt it in a way that's "enterprise ready". And so if you use customer identity cloud it's just going to work with Okta workforce customers, 18,400 plus. So that's powerful. And what it leads to is this the whole ecosystem being more interoperable and more extensible. And companies aren't going to have to worry about like, oh, is this app support this protocol or does this app support universal logout.

Can it respond to identity threats? Can it log people out? Can you take other actions? Can it -- when I do governance, can -- does the application that is being delivered to my users, does it speak the fit same fine grain authorization level than my IGA product for workforce expects. That's powerful. It's never been possible. And so this is the kind of thing we're focused on from a strategic perspective. We're trying to win both of these markets. The last thing about our strategy that's super important is we are an identity company, which means we are focused on identity use cases.

We're not going to go compete with CrowdStrike. We're not going to compete with Zscaler. And we have a very different world view than Microsoft, which says, and I believe all the big platforms will get there eventually. Amazon and Google, and they're all going to -- salesforce already does it to some degree. They're all going to think, oh, the identity I'm building from my products and my platform is good enough to be the Okta for the industry.

So we think that's totally the wrong approach because if one platform tries to be to Okta for the industry, all of a sudden, they're favoring their own stuff and it's like their collaboration have to work better and their infrastructure works better. And their security tools better. And both, by the way, what if you have your identity and all your security tools from one vendor, what does that mean for the threat landscape? And what does that mean from a single point of failure. So we see the world very differently. We think if identity is one of these primary clouds, and we integrate very well and interoperate with everything system, that's the winning solution for customers. So that's where we're focused.

Eugenio Pace

And I would say -- just to add a little bit on the two cloud question. We are one company. And it's not that one team doesn't talk to the other team at all. Now we are focused on the specifics. It's like we are a car manufacturer, and we have two types of cars. We have mini-vans and sports cars. I'm not going to say which one is which [Technical Difficulty] So both have wheels and both have transmission and maybe the same transmission in both. But the purpose of one and the other is very different. And so somebody buying a sports car is not going to buy a mini-van.

And we have a similar experience because we sell to IT organizations, and we sell to product organizations and the way they evaluate, the way they -- what they're trying to achieve, even though it's more -- and the car is like moving from one place to another and they expect to have a steering wheel and they expect to have like seats and whatnot, there is commonality, but the reason they're purchasing one or the other is very different.

With that said, FGA, but to the gain authorization is not tied to one or the other. It can be used in anything and it can be used in both. And because we are one team, really one company, now we are building stuff that it can be actually leveraging across the entire spectrum of our product portfolio, and that gives us also an advantage. But we are optimizing in the things that are providing value, like us migrating to a single database, what good is going to make. We use -- in CIC, there's like five databases in the same solution because they're inside the product, they are being used for different reasons, too.

Todd McKinnon

How do you think about the margin part of that question?

Brett Tighe

Margin of -- in terms of having two different businesses...

Todd McKinnon

No. Just in general, like the -- how we're managing margins when I think we're doing an excellent job managing margins [Technical Difficulty] seen the improvement over this last year. Yes. It's a I think with respect to the two clouds, though. I think we obviously are going to make the trade-offs to the right thing for the business to be able to grow the business profitably over the long term. So we'll make -- obviously, address the market as best we can. I don't -- frankly, the growth is the most important thing for us, and we will continue -- but we'll continue to drive margins up as well. So yes, thank you for getting me involved -- it's nice seeing you guys and like just waiting for a question from one of these guys.

Gray Powell

Okay. Gray Powell from BTIG. Thank you for taking the question. And Todd, you literally just literally just hit on my question a few seconds ago. So I guess just talking with a lot of people on the conference floor, it does seem like there's a lot of interest in the different integrations that you have with other security vendors. So could you may be like elaborate on what exactly you're doing -- how that workflow is -- Yeah. And just what you -- how that further differentiates you from Microsoft?

Todd McKinnon

Yeah. How is the buzz -- like how is energy? I feel good?

Gray Powell

I thought it was pretty good.

Todd McKinnon

Yeah. Good. I appreciate that feedback. Yeah. When I'm there, it's -- people always act excited around me. It's good to [indiscernible]. So the -- I think the identity threat protection with Okta AI, that it's really like a new -- think about it like a new protocol to exchange risk signals. So it's -- how does something on the endpoint communicate and collaborate into the identity stack? And what are the semantics around what those signals are and mean.

And that's the “protocol” between all these partners that we've signed up for this exciting product, [indiscernible], the ones we talked about there, and there's many more as well. It's like what is the signal? What are the cementers of the signal? And how does it get passed between different things, both on the client and also they can be shared not on the client too -- the sale or server can share the security risk signal across the wire.

So that's really the technical -- and the differentiation is, the differentiation is really is in that -- both from this specific product and more broadly, that we are building Okta for everything, and Microsoft is building Okta for Microsoft. Essentially, that's what they're doing. Like when they have their version of -- when they have some prototypes of a universal logout but it only works on their apps.

So they haven't been able to reach outside of their ecosystem. And part of this is this protocol concept where it's hard for them to collaborate and communicate with all these vendors because CrowdStrike -- they're coming after CrowdStrike, they're coming after Zscaler. So it's like, what is your world view? Is security going to be done by one monolithic platform or is it going to be done by an open ecosystem?

And I think history is on our side here because the history of the security industry is more on the ecosystem side. There's a reason why no one's ever rolled up the whole security industry. It's because it's an adversarial environment. And once you start doing that, there's new people that come out for new threats, and they have to block their new threats, and you need that to hook into one central identity plane to be successful. So that's ultimately the specifics about general production with Okta AI and this more generally of how we thing about and I know everyone is -- Microsoft seems very serious about the security and identity and I'm sure that at some level, they are serious about it.

But I think every big platform will go through this. Salesforce went through it. They said, oh, identity for Salesforce. We can extend that beyond our ecosystem. Now they've kind of retrenched and they're partnering with us more. Microsoft is in the throes of this right now. And I think that they've been at it pretty consistently for a few years now. I think it will run its course because the world is going to see that you can either accept the world view that you have many things beyond Microsoft or you can try to shoehorn this world where, oh, it's all for Microsoft, and I can kind of get these across ecosystem security features without being in the ecosystem. That's going to be ultimately challenging.

So I think that's the way to think about it. Do you want Okta for Microsoft or do you want active for everything? And we're focused on building Okta for everything.

Robbie Owens

Hey, Todd. It's Rob Owens from Piper, short guy in the back here. Could you build on that a little bit with that universal log out capability? How difficult it is to do? Is it automated within the Okta Integration Network? And if a vendor or application doesn't sit within that network. What is the heavy lifting to be able to do that type?

Todd McKinnon

Yes. It's really a...

Robbie Owens

And just one question from me, I'm not going to pull DiFucci here, so.

Todd McKinnon

It reminds me a lot of the early days of Okta, where when we -- it's weird to think about it now that when we started Okta, the -- and by the way, one point about Microsoft -- another point about Microsoft. I mean like having a big motivated competitor can be scary in intimidating. But when I look at their products, part of me is really happy because we changed the world. I mean they have their version of the Okta Integration Network.

It looks like our product, and it's like 15 years ago, that was not how people rolled. There was no concept of identity integration networks. They were -- everyone was saying Samuel, Samuel, Samuel, we came along and we wait a minute, this is crazy. We should build something so that it's all pre-integrated. And we could do it because we were in the cloud. We could maintain the things centrally, and we could build the ecosystem around updating those and maintaining those in this flywheel we have.

And now I look at universal log out, and it reminds me of those early days when you look across the spectrum of critical apps, and they all have a version of capabilities to do an API-driven log out, but they're all different. And back 15 years ago that was similar for user management or for a single sign-on. And instead of us saying, hey, everyone, adopt this protocol. What we said was, we are going to build the integrations. We're going to build this one. we're going to build this one.

We're going to build this one and we can amortize that cost over our massive customer base and now we're going to say, hey, application 28 through 1,000 and 1,000 through 8,000. We have this platform, customer identity cloud that if you use it to build your SaaS applications, you're just in there. And now the number of apps that support this universal log out goes from 25 to 50 to 100 to 1,000, pretty soon it's going to be just a standard. And you won't want to have an app at a company that doesn't support universal logout. It's be crazy, like why wouldn't you?

And so that's how the flywheel is going to happen in this. And this will happen, Rob, for many other technologies, Universal logout. I talked about the security signals, securities signal sharing and on and on and on because we're focused on this ecosystem. We are not focused on, hey, we're going to give you all the apps. We're going to give you collaboration. We're going to give you cloud infrastructure. We're going to give you everything and we're going to give you Okta for that. No, we're Okta for everything.

Eugenio Pace

And think about it, the SaaS application builder, they want to sell to big companies eventually. Your enterprise SaaS, you want to sell to -- what is the best path towards that, that being on the Okta integration network because you have warranty that you have passed the bar -- the minimum security bar that any company is going to demand from you. It's not going to be just single sign-on. It's going to be single sign-on, single logo, provisioning, it's governance, et cetera., and we make that all automatic.

Shaul Eyal

Thank you, Shaul Eyal with TD Cowen. Thank you for hosting this.

Todd McKinnon

By the way, it's nice to see you all in person, not on Zoom.

Shaul Eyal

One for Eugenio, one for Todd. Maybe starting with Todd, maybe killing the MGM topic right away. And thank you for the straightforward press release that you guys have put a couple of days after that breach. Is that actually generating new business? Is that impacting business maybe negatively? Maybe the second question, Eugenio, as an ex-Microsoft guy. What is it that you can tell us about Microsoft about Entra ID? I know it's been some years since you left Microsoft, but still what do you [Multiple Speakers] yeah. But what is it that you're hearing maybe from your…

Todd McKinnon

Yes, I think it's weird it's named a word that sounds just like Okta. Is weird, right? Why would you rename it to sound just like Okta? What is an Entra, Okta? So on your first question, I think there are organizations in the world that realize the importance of identity how critical it is and how it's the route at so much of a robust security posture. And then on top of that, how the processes and capabilities and configurations of that in system, how critical that is. And then there's people that don't really get that yet. And our big thing from a marketing and a positioning and a customer success perspective, is try to move more people into the first category than in the second category.

And I think that when you talk about issues like this and are they moving the market, I think the big theme in the market is, are you kind of understanding how important identity is or are you not. And I think, broadly speaking, any -- as more and more breaches get -- have involvement of the identity system, and there's an initial compromise that goes to the identity system, I think that raises the profile of identity and moves more people from this camp of I'm not sure how important is be more important.

And specifically on MGM, on that topic, one thing we are very clear on is that we can do a better job helping customers understand the power and capability and flexibility of our platform and making sure that we give them every opportunity and every piece of input to make it as secure and lock down as their security policies demand because if you just look at it, there's one thing to get this powerful tool that can be configured in all these different ways. That's another thing to really know how to set it up. So it matches your security policies and risks and capabilities of the company. And I'm not talking about any specific company I think all companies can benefit from this. And that's why we have this expert assist offering, which is a services engagement and also is going to flow into the products as more of it's automated over time.

Eugenio Pace

Right. My question Microsoft.

Todd McKinnon

What is the name that something that sounds like, Okta.

Eugenio Pace

Yes. I don’t know. Entra. I understand it because I speak Spanish, but I don't think anybody understands what Entra means. Anyway, I think it's a great thing to have a formidable, capable competitor because I don't know you, but every time I lift, I lift heavier when I lift with somebody next to me, like him and so it keeps you sharp.

Todd McKinnon

The first time we worked out together I noticed that. Yes, really going hard, I was like dude.

Eugenio Pace

So no, that's more of the philosophical perspective. But on the specifics of what we do and what they do, I think that was covered before like Todd, like say, between, let's say, let's pick up any big customer, let's say, Walmart. Between Walmart asking for a feature or requesting a capability in the identity platform or Office 365 to the same team, to the identity team, who do you think will win? So it's a little bit of a curse and a blessing. I was there. I know if you're a proud that it's not one of those like major revenue drivers for the business, like office or that time windows or the server suite.

If you were like supporting all of those, then you always lose, if you're a customer because they always have more power. And so in many ways, their road map, their innovation is conditioned by their own other ulterior motives, which is totally fair and natural to happen. But that's not what we do. If identity for them is a means to an end. And for us, it's the end. We don't do any other things. We don't have any other secret agendas or other products that we want to sell you. We don't do CRM. We don't do productivity. We are all about identity and access management and all the things that are connected to that. And that's all we do. So for us, that's -- we can provide you with the best solution in this world.

Todd McKinnon

Yeah. Okta has a very -- on the workforce identity side specifically, we have a very important architectural advantage. And it's announced and released some additional capabilities that make it more automated and easier to set up and configure. It's called Okta for the Global 2000. But it stems from an architecture advantage we have, which essentially derived and the difference of Microsoft derived from the fact that Azure AD was built to be the user database for Office 365. It's always built. The team's marketing orders make that work for Office 365. And that's how they built the identity stack tightly coupled to e-mail.

So now if you're a big company and you want to have a distributed structure, like if you're NTT data or any other large customers with complex distributed environments, maybe there's some M&A, maybe there's just some parts of their business strategy in tech stack. They're trying to do decentralized and then a business unit or bring some back in. They want to have security policies for core app centrally, but then distribute all of the security policies and technology decisions for other apps out in the business units.

You can do that with Okta because we're not coupled to any app. If you try to do that Microsoft, you're changing e-mail addresses and e-mail domains to do that. And that's very simply because it was built tightly coupled with e-mail. So this concept of to have different rules and different policies distributed versus centralized to the identity stuff in Microsoft, it's like, oh, that means different domains, which is you want to do that you have different domains because you want your HR rules and your subsidiary to be different.

Eugenio Pace

I'll give you another example. Can you deploy Azure AD on Amazon? No, you can't...

Todd McKinnon

Someone will be fair.

Eugenio Pace

Or on Google Cloud? That's never going to have -- I mean, never is a long time, so maybe it will happen one day, but it's not happening today. And we have -- because we are independent and neutral, we offer our customers choice. The choice of which platform, the underlying cloud it's running on.

Todd McKinnon

Yeah. And we -- I think we work really hard to integrate and cooperate with Microsoft too. It's one of our most used apps. Azure workloads or in terms of securing those is on the rise. So we will, just like with Salesforce, we will keep partnering with them, even though they have a competing product, and we'll be very diligent in that because ultimately, it's going to -- I mean, I know how it's going to play out ultimately. They're going to have to -- they're going to favor their collaboration and their infrastructure business and they're going to have to work with the ecosystem which is where we'll be.

Brian Essex

Hi. Good afternoon. Brian Essex from JPMorgan. Thanks for me as well for doing this. This is fantastic. And like Rob, I'd have just one question. So Todd, I wanted to ask you about the channel strategy, and I mean we all talk to channel partners and customers. Feedback has definitely been improving, but there's some uncertainty there, I think about how well you're going to take care of the channel. And I know you're focused on improving your channel interaction and support. So maybe if you could give us an update of what have you been working on seeing the most success with. What inning are we in and what work do you have left to do to get that effort in your mind on par with large enterprise or larger peers?

Todd McKinnon

Yeah. I kicked off on Tuesday morning, I kicked off the Partner Summit and gave them a preview of my keynote, and I talked -- chatted with them. It's a packed room, great energy around the partners, I was really excited. One of the things I told them, as I said, we flash up the safe harbor in those meetings. And I said, you probably never hear me talk about the safe harbor. But I was looking at it, and I said, I think it really should have a line in there about one of the risks is not doing well by the general. It's that important to us. And the rest if we can add that maybe, Luis is back there in, because it is that important. I think we're -- identity is and complex and intricate in high stakes and we need help. We need help in the channel. So channel is a big partners in general is a big priority. We talked about some of the technology partners with the work we're doing, driving this new protocol and this collaboration around identity threat protection with Okta AI.

We're also really strategic priority to be more top of mind and provide a joint value proposition to the global SIs. With all of our momentum in large enterprise, it's a really important part of that momentum because talk about the thought leaders in these big companies, it's Deloitte, PwC, it's Accenture and the other big SIs. And so that's -- we're really focused on that. And I'm personally really involved in those conversations because that can really move the needle there. I think in a way that there's high ROI from my investment versus the output.

And so, now on the partner -- I would say two things more about the partner organization and what we're doing there. We have a really phenomenal team there now and a leadership team with Bill Ustad (ph) and his team he's brought in over the last year. They know what they're doing. They're super motivated, hard-working, channel-friendly and really plugged into all the right areas of Okta. And the last thing, we’re pretty tactically is the strategy is basically focus on the -- we still have a wide net, but we want to focus more on the highest value partners broadly. So instead of thousands and thousands, who are the partners that are going to really move the needle from a sourcing deals, closing deals, supporting the customer post deal and align our resources to really focus on them and structure the incentives and the compensation.

So what this means for your conversations with them is, I could imagine conversations with people that are in that focus group are going to be amazing. And the channels partners that aren't, it's probably going to be -- it's going to be good, but your channel check should be like, are you in the core group and is it amazing? Follow me there because that's our strategy.

Shrenik Kothari

Hey. This is Shrenik Kothari from Baird. Thanks for the time and really exciting announcements this morning. My question since you already highlighted threat identity or identity threat protection has, one of the areas you are very excited about because of the integrated approach, the vast partner ecosystem and the ability to tap into or cutting across technologies, EDR, MDM and CASB.

So since you highlighted key partners in the form of Palo Auto, Zscaler or CrowdStrike, I mean, two weeks back CrowdStrike kind of seem to double down on identity threat production and the highlighted opportunity, 10x of what it is today. So it kind of validates that particular market and opportunity. So just curious to hear your thoughts on how you are approaching it? Are you seeing it in your collaborative spirit or there is a competitive dynamic. So just wondering how you've been -- a quick follow-up

Todd McKinnon

Yeah. Identity threat protection is it's really identity threat protection for Okta. I think CrowdStrike has a broader -- they want to do more -- they want to do on-premise AD and they want to do Azure AD and they're doing a bunch of other identity of things. We're focused on identity threat protection for Okta. If they want to build their product to have identity threat protection for Okta 2, I mean, my view is that the more protection for Okta the better. So I think that can be collaborative. If this is not – identity threat protection is not an XDR. It's integrates really well with all the XDRs. It's going to -- it really is a key tool in the sack toolbox, but it's not trying to be the one UI for everything in the sack, and it's going to integrate and feed logs into the solutions there. But so think about it as we think more and more customers are going to standardize on Okta. And it's in our interest, both from -- as a growing vendor but also for our customers' best interest to have an integrated ecosystem of threat protection around that, and that's what our focus is.

Shrenik Kothari

Got it. Thanks for that. Just a quick follow-up. So the announcement, the acquisition announcements you take for kind of single click integration for your Okta Personal. And to my understanding, like Okta Personal of now, it's not kind of fully monetized or largely amortized. So just curious how are you guys thinking of that opportunity and kind of monetization potential going forward?

Todd McKinnon

Yeah. The -- in the workforce keynote today, we're announcing Okta for personal apps, which is essentially your Okta experience, but if you work at a company, you can take it with you and you own it in terms of the terms of service. And if you leave the company, you can keep it. So it's not something that -- like, for example, at Okta, I used to have all my personal apps password stored in Okta. And I was one of the first users of Okta Personal. So now they're all in my Okta Personal accounts. So not that there's ever going to be an issue, but somehow I had to leave the company for whatever reason that would happen, that's not going to happen. They would be my own. I would be able to keep it.

And I think this is a powerful -- we want to free -- everyone to safely using technology, and we mean everyone. We're not meaning like everyone work, we mean everyone. And I think this is our first foray into the consumer password management and consumer application. It's very early. We also announced an acquisition, a very small acquisition today to bolster their consumer experience of that team. And I think long term, it's pretty exciting because you can imagine this use case being pretty important not only from a -- you want to take your personal apps with you, but you also want to -- let's say, you're logging into multiple Okta customers.

One is your employer, one is your partner of, that's in the B2B collaboration space, it’s very interesting. And also in the consumer space, think about our – think about how many customer identity cloud websites use that for log in and the potential integrations between Okta for personal apps and those sites longer term. So it's an exciting area, very early. We're not monetizing the product right now. But in the future, you can see potential of making the -- just again, the workforce solution more generated with the ability to offer this to employees and increase security posture and take it with them. And also on the customer identity side, the opportunity to connect into that at a global consumer scale, which we're pretty far away from that right now, though. So it's pretty early to think about how we're monetizing it.

Luke Mott

Hi. Luke Mott with Wolfe Research. Appreciate the question. Based on early conversations around the PAM solution, do you think customers will be considering copilot accounts for various programs as privileged? Thanks.

Todd McKinnon

So one of the interesting things about it is, we started with the resources or servers and containers and then working on eventually having database access support. And one of the biggest learnings from the early access is, people want admin accounts for SaaS apps, which seems obvious when you think about it, Okta's really strong in the SaaS app ecosystem. So I think it's not a far stretch to think that copilots will have some kind of sensitive administrative access as well. So not to mention, this is not specific to PAM, but I think there's an interesting opportunity just to prove person identity, like you have copilots and bots. And it'd be pretty cool to like unequivocally know. When these -- so these chatbots on all these support sites are getting really good and even our own support site.

I was talking to the team and I was saying that how are we doing to upgrade our chat experience. It's like, well, we have a bunch of projects and we've kind of thought about chat experience prioritizing it this way or improvements to chat experience, prioritizing it this way, and I'm like, you don't understand, the world in a year is going to be like, if your chat experience is not awesome, it's going to stand out like a sore thumb. So I think the identity -- one of the identity plays here might be there's going to be a lot of value. And actually, when you're on a site and the chat experience is awesome, I talked about the touring test in my pitch today.

Does anyone know what the Turing test is? Okay. Turing test is the Scott Alan Turing, he was amazing talented British mathematician did all its important stuff. One of the things he said is like, well, now we've solved general artificial intelligence when you can have a chatbot and you can't tell if it's a person or a computer. So we have that now. You can't really tell, if it's a person or a computer. So when that happens, at some point, you're going to be like, okay, am I talking to a person or a computer? Do I want to press the red button and say, I get me a person? And if you could identify that it was a person or a computer, I think that will be valuable. So it's kind of like identity verification for online personas that might seem like they're real people but aren't. It could be a valuable interest. That's not what you asked, but it's kind of a test that I think is worth looking at.

Eugenio Pace

And from a customer identity point because that's the person interacting with a bot and software, but the reverse as well. And maybe it's not happening as frequently now, but there is probably a feature in which we will create agents for ourselves that will act on our behalf, doing things. They might go, pay our bills, they will schedule things like a super assisted automated assistant, if you will.

So from an identity point of view, it's important from the other side to know is this the person or is this an agent acting on behalf of the person? And today, there's no like the protocol, there's nothing that because you cannot distinguish one element to the other. But it could be -- we could bring to the digital world and ocean like a power of attorney where you can say, I am empowering this agent to act on my behalf to do these things with some -- maybe some guardrails (ph). You're not going to pay rages amounts of money without checks and balances without you being involved. Or may the application will react and say, "no, I can only deal with the actual principle, not with the power of attorney. It has an enormous opportunity.

Todd McKinnon

I love that. Yes. In a few minutes here. Do you want to talk a little bit about in about you’re -- the President of business operations and what you're doing and how it's going?

Eugenio Pace

If there's interest. There is interest apparently. Sure. So we -- my new role in our company is to lead the operations team, and that includes a bunch of operations teams that were kind of distributed across the organization, how they all roll out into my team. And that includes primarily go-to-market operations, strategy and operations that include sales, marketing, et cetera. I also -- I'm also responsible for the technology group in our team, in our company, obviously connected with everything we do. I also am responsible for company operations, and that's the -- our rhythm of the business, our annual planning, our company priorities. And a bunch of other miscellaneous that are all related to ops...

Todd McKinnon

Chief Execution Officer.

Eugenio Pace

Yes. Our goal is to bring operational excellence across the board. And what we provide is essentially technology tools and technology to all our teams, every laptop, every Okta now uses is part of an example of what we do. We provide insights and data into knowledge to make better decisions, and we provide an oversees all the core processes across our company.

Todd McKinnon

Shiv Ramji, who worked for [indiscernible] product engineering officer before the acquisition now runs the customer at NA Cloud is the President of that than, you saw them today in the keynote. What do you think about operations and execution?

Brett Tighe

We can always be better. We can always be better. We can always drive out more margin, which is what I think everybody here wants to. So no, obviously, we -- I'm excited about you any one is who roll and he's already making some great changes, and it's going to make a huge difference for us on the long run.

Todd McKinnon

I talked in my conversations with all of you, we talk about margins and I say our margin improvement is -- there's a few things driving it. One has been over the past three or four quarters. One of that is just mapping the go-to-market spend to a different economic environment and favoring efficiency and go-to-market over growth. That's one thing that's improving margins. So investing less in growth, seeing less growth, but seeing better margins. Second piece is we're just, I think, having more budget discipline. We're just more scrutiny on spending. And I think a lot like a lot of companies, we got a little -- and zero interest rates we got -- we can be more discipline there.

The third bucket is actually -- it's going -- it's like in the short term, it's actually hurting margins. And that is we're investing a ton in automation. For example, we're opening presence in India. We're automating the whole system that tracks what customers use and which products they bought eventually leading to automatic billing of upsells and things like that. And all that automation investment is under [indiscernible] watch. And so -- and obviously, a big team doing that. It's really important beyond just overall company execution and planning and process and strategy and the different ops functions, that automation investment is being driven by [indiscernible] team.

Eugenio Pace

It say that culture eats strategy for lunch. Is that the same? Well, a big part of culture is getting things done and execution. And you can have a fantastic strategy -- but if you don't turn it into action, then it doesn't matter. And we do have a fantastic strategy. We have fantastic products, and now we have to execute.

Dave Gennarelli

That's great. Gentlemen, I appreciate your time. We managed to get through that without a single CRO question. I'm sorry.

Todd McKinnon

So can I say one more so…

Unidentified Participant

I was expecting one from you DiFucci.

Todd McKinnon

So first of all, thank you all for coming. It's great to see you -- and I do -- I really, really value your focus and your attention on Okta. You're really great at analyzing the company and sometimes when you write things, it doesn't always feel great, but I do appreciate the rigor and the intellectual honesty that you all bring to your jobs, and it's very helpful to us. So keep it up.

Dave Gennarelli

Lastly, I would highly encourage you to attend the workforce identity Cloud keynote at 1:00 and the Customer Identity Cloud keynote at 3:15. Lots more information goes a little deeper in all the areas that Todd talked about in his opening keynotes. So again, thank you for coming. Appreciate it.