Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Okta, Inc. (OKTA) Investor Summit 2023 (Transcript)

Oct. 04, 2023 5:54 PM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.66K Followers

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Investor Summit 2023 October 4, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dave Gennarelli - VP, IR

Todd McKinnon - CEO & Co-Founder

Eugenio Pace - President, Business Operations

Brett Tighe - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Keith Bachman - BMO Capital Markets

John DiFucci - Guggenheim Securities

Colin Ducharme - Sterling Capital

Gray Powell - BTIG

Robbie Owens - Piper Sandler

Shaul Eyal - TD Cowen

Brian Essex - JPMorgan

Shrenik Kothari - Baird

Luke Mott - Wolfe Research

Dave Gennarelli

All right. Welcome, everybody. Welcome to the Investor Breakout Session for Oktane. Hopefully, you all got a chance to either sit in or listen in to the keynote this morning. There's a tremendous amount of new product innovation that's going on. So we're happy to -- we're here to answer any and all your questions about that.

So really, we just have 60 minutes for Q&A. This is your hour, we don't have any prepared materials to present to you. So we're just going to open it up for questions, but we do have Todd McKinnon, our Chief Executive. We have Eugenio Pace, who is our President of Business Operations and Brett Tighe, our Chief Financial Officer. So again, this is your hour. [Operator Instructions]

So with that, we'll take the first question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Keith Bachman

Hi. It's Keith Bachman from BMO. Nice to see everybody. Good presentation this morning. Todd and company was great. I just -- I had two, one macro and then one micro. But on -- there's a lot of information and new solutions, new activities announced this morning. And if you called out over the next six months to 12 months, what could be more impactful amongst the new that we could think about? And how AI may infuse in some of that differentiation? But maybe sort of just give us a couple that you

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.