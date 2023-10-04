Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CDT Insider Sentiment Ratio September 2023: High Sentiment - Low Risk

CDT Capital Management
CDT Capital Management
52 Followers

Summary

  • After refusing to endorse the summer rally, insiders are buying the fall dip.
  • The S&P 500 concluded the third quarter on a whimper down -4.8% on a total return basis for the month of September.
  • A pullback in equity market valuations and a return to a healthier level of insider sentiment are both welcome developments.

White rising bar chart on blue background with copy space. Business economic and money investment concept. Goal and success theme. 3D illustration rendering graphic design.

Shutter2U

Free to move about the cabin

After refusing to endorse the summer rally, insiders are buying the fall dip. The S&P 500 concluded the third quarter on a whimper down -4.8% on a total return basis for the month of September.

This article was written by

CDT Capital Management profile picture
CDT Capital Management
52 Followers
CDT Capital Management is an unlevered, long-only U.S. equities hedge fund specializing in decoding insider activity. With unfettered real-time access to operations, we believe that corporate insiders possess and routinely exploit an asymmetric information advantage over the rest of the market. Our value investing approach aims to tap this rich source of information by incorporating extraordinary insider activity into the fabric of the CDT investment and risk management strategy. Founded in 2017, CDT Capital Management operates out of New York City.

