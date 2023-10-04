Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
How To Increase Diversification In Portfolios When Market Cap Indexes Fail

Oct. 04, 2023 8:45 PM ETAAPL, AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, META, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.11K Followers

Summary

  • After a dismal 2022, equity markets have rebounded quite strongly in 2023, lifted by artificial intelligence, the slowdown of interest rate hikes and improving inflation prints.
  • The over-concentration of market cap-weighted stock indexes around the world, particularly in the U.S., has been a persistent issue for the last few years, but 2023 stands out for its acuteness.
  • The negative performance of equity markets in 2022 was already driven mostly by tech stocks.

Pie-chart on paper graphs

Henrik5000

By Pierre Debru

After a dismal 2022, equity markets have rebounded quite strongly in 2023, lifted by artificial intelligence, the slowdown of interest rate hikes and improving inflation prints. However, this rebound has surprised by its lack of breadth.

This article was written by

In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

