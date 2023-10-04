Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SWAN: Replay Of Stock/Bond Correlation Drawdown

Summary

  • The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has performed poorly, declining over 8% in total returns compared to the S&P 500's 5% drawdown.
  • The SWAN ETF's strategy is based on historic negative correlations between stocks and bonds, but it fails to account for the possibility of positive correlation during certain market conditions.
  • The SWAN ETF's poor performance is largely due to the declines in its portfolio of treasury bonds, which are negatively correlated to rising interest rates.

A few months ago, I wrote a cautious article on the Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN), arguing investors should be cautious of overly engineered funds like the SWAN ETF.

The SWAN ETF markets itself as

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Lake OZ boater profile picture
Lake OZ boater
Yesterday, 11:11 PM
For slightly different perspectives...

"The Maginificent 7" in the S & P 500 index (SPY) are bugs looking for windshields.

Through 10/4/23, SPY's total return has been +12.8%

A defensive investor however is always concerned about risk mitigation. He/she would be mindful of the divergence of the "Mag 7" versus other stocks in the universe. They would have switched to RSP instead.

RSP is the 'equal- weight' version of the S & P 500 index (e.g. essentially S & P 493 minus the Mag 7).

How's RSP done Y-T-D? From 1-03-23 through 10-4-23 = 0%.

www.dividendchannel.com/...

That illustrates how bad the overall breadth of this stock market has been.

Risk-parity suggests that 60% in SPY should be paired with an equally volatile , low correlated bond asset like TLT, not intermediate nor short term bonds.

How would a 60% SPY + 40% TLT portfolio be performing YTD?

(0.6 x 12.8%) + [ 0.4 x (-13.1%)] = +2.44%

How would a 60% RSP + 40% TLT portfolio be performing YTD?

(0.6 x 0) + [0.4 x (-13.1%)] = -5.24%

How about SWAN's YTD performance? SWAN = (-1.63%)

The two (2) biggest enemies of investors...

1) Relativism: The performance of their assets against some "benchmark", like a sickly index like the S & P 500 (SPY)

2) Recency bias: Projecting recent performance into the future.
