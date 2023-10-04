Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chart Of The Week: The Bond Market Sweet Spot

Oct. 04, 2023 9:15 PM ETTLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX
Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.5K Followers

Summary

  • Yields have been surging in recent weeks as markets price in rising credit risk and the likelihood of the Fed remaining higher for longer.
  • Our view on credit risk hasn’t changed this year – Fed tightening cycles are a risky time to take excessive credit risk.
  • The good news in this story is that the relative risks are highly asymmetric and are now at a point where short duration instruments look super attractive.

Bonds word in wooden blocks with coins stacked in increasing stacks

Andres Victorero

Yields have been surging in recent weeks as markets price in rising credit risk and the likelihood of the Fed remaining higher for longer.

Our view on credit risk hasn’t changed this year – Fed tightening cycles are a

This article was written by

Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.5K Followers
Mr. Roche is the founder of Discipline Funds, a provider of multi-asset low cost ETFs and financial advisory services. To learn more about Discipline Funds please see:https://disciplinefunds.com/

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.