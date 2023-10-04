Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

First Financial Bankshares: At Fair Value Finally

Gedas Dirkstys profile picture
Gedas Dirkstys
167 Followers

Summary

  • First Financial Bancshares is a well-run Texan bank with a strong presence in smaller communities.
  • FFIN's stock price has dropped 40% this year, trading at a 10-year low earnings multiple.
  • The current price is close to the fair value, but uncertainty in the sector might soon make it attractive.

A quarter of Texas on US dollar bills.

CaptureLight/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) is a very profitable Texan bank with a strong presence in several smaller communities around West Central Texas. The bank was written up several times on Seeking Alpha and most

This article was written by

Gedas Dirkstys profile picture
Gedas Dirkstys
167 Followers
Looking for high-quality stocks that can double over the next 5 years | Risk-averse investor covering well-entrenched and simple-to-understand businesses | Rule number one: don’t lose money. Rule number two: don't forget rule number one.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.