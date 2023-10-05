Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Trip.com: Favorable Tailwinds In Play, Initiate A Buy

Oct. 05, 2023 12:20 AM ETTrip.com Group Limited (TCOM)
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
Summary

  • Trip.com has benefited from travel recovery after the reopening of the lockdown restrictions in China last year.
  • Domestic travel in China is expected to log strong growth, recovering to 80% of its pre-COVID levels.
  • TCOM reported strong Q2 earnings as a result of robust travel recovery along with strong market share gains.
  • We believe the recent price correction offers an attractive entry point for long-term investors and initiate a Buy.

Investment Thesis

Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares have outperformed the KraneShares China Internet ETF (KWEB) having rebounded over 75% since it bottomed in Oct 2022 compared to KWEB's jump shade below 50% amidst Chinese recovery. TCOM is also one of

Investment analyst with about a decade of experience within Financial Services including a Wall Street Bank. Focused on long term value creation in select stocks that are undercovered and could have a significant growth potential.

