Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tech Stocks Could Break Under Pressure From Yields

MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.42K Followers

Summary

  • The big technology stocks have been able to hold up the market, while small- and medium-caps have sold off.
  • The focus is likely to remain on factors that had weighed on markets last month, namely, rising bond yields and a strong dollar.
  • Investors' focus will also remain on oil prices after their recent sharp gains amid the ongoing supply cuts of the OPEC and its allies.

By Fawad Razaqzada

The big technology stocks have been able to hold up the market, while small- and medium caps have sold off. Some investors perhaps view technology behemoths as safe haven assets, which may explain their outperformance.

But with overstretched valuations, coupled with growing worries about the health of the global economy and still-rising government bond yields, I am not so sure how long they will be able to hold up the market.

Monday’s slightly higher close for the Nasdaq and S&P may have been helped by relief after the US Congress agreed on a stopgap spending bill to avoid a government shutdown until November 17th.

But with the bond market resuming its sell-off, this is likely to further support the dollar and undermine equities. In other words, nothing has changed since last week.

Sentiment remains cagey, with investors showing no desire to hold onto any gains. Investors are not impressed by the latest kicking of the can down the road so far as the US debt deal is concerned.

US Ten-Year Bond Yields Could Be Heading Towards 5%

So, the focus is likely to remain on factors that had weighed on markets last month, namely, rising bond yields and a strong dollar. This morning saw the benchmark US ten-year hit a new 2023 high as it continues to ascend toward the 5% level.

Monday’s strong ISM manufacturing PMI data has further supported yields and fuelled the dollar index rally, now up for the 12th week.

There will be lots of key US data to look forward to this week, which should keep the dollar and bond yields in focus, which in turn should influence the stock markets.

For as long as bond yields are rising, this should keep equities under pressure. Faced with extra risk in a challenging macro environment, yield-seeking

This article was written by

MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.42K Followers
MoneyShow — an industry pioneer in investor education since 1981 — is a global, financial media company, operating the world's leading investment and trading conferences. Each show brings together thousands of investors to attend workshops, presentations and seminars given by the nation's top financial experts. The company also offers exclusive seminars-at-sea, with the investment industry's leading partners. In addition, MoneyShow operates the award-winning, multimedia online community, Moneyshow.com and publishes free Investing and Trading newsletters, which provide individual investors with exclusive ongoing access to the latest investment and trading ideas from the nation's most respected and trusted financial newsletter advisors.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.