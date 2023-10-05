Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Korea's Industrial Production Rebounds On Strong Chip Demand

Oct. 05, 2023 1:00 AM ETEWY, FLKR, KORU
Summary

  • The August IP data showed solid high-end chip demand with both production and related investment rebounding while subdued consumption and investment activity are drags on overall growth.
  • Weak business surveys and high inventory suggest the upbeat surprise in IP may be temporary and the BoK will likely make another hawkish pause at this month's meeting.
  • Due to clearer signs of slowing domestic growth and increasing financial stress on businesses and households, the central bank will not be able to hike by a further 25bp even if the Federal Reserve delivers a final rate hike later in the year.

uptrend line candlestick graph. Financial diagrams

Jira Pliankharom

By Min Joo Kang, Senior Economist, South Korea and Japan

High-end chip output boosts manufacturing

Manufacturing IP rose more than expected at 5.5% month-on-month in August (vs -2.0% in July and 0.2% market consensus). The upside surprise mainly came from semiconductor output which

