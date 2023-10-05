Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VICI Properties: I Pity Anyone Not Buying This REIT (Rating Upgrade)

Oct. 05, 2023 9:00 AM ETVICI Properties Inc. (VICI)ARCC, BIZD, CSWC, VNQ, WPC7 Comments
Summary

  • VICI Properties is experiencing a sell-off in the REIT sector, causing its stock price to drop to a new 52-week low.
  • The price drop is attributed to the increase in the 10-year treasury yield, leading investors to seek safer alternatives.
  • Despite the uncertainty in the economy, VICI has raised its dividend and has strong growth potential with its iconic properties in Las Vegas.
  • My price target for VICI is $43.50, offering investors double-digit upside and a great margin of safety.

Premiere Of Walt Disney Animation Studios" "Bolt" - Arrivals

Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment

Introduction

The face Laurence Tureaud, better known as Mr. T, is making in the photo above is the same exact image I have in my head about those running out of the REIT sector (VNQ

Not a certified financial advisor. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service. I enjoy dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VICI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

