Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Biglari Holdings: Very Unpredictable And Lacking Any Solid Direction

Oct. 05, 2023 1:33 AM ETBiglari Holdings Inc. (BH)BH.A
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
944 Followers

Summary

  • Biglari Holdings has a low P/E ratio, but its financial metrics and revenues have deteriorated over the years.
  • The company has a strong cash position and no debt, but its working capital ratio is at the minimum acceptable level.
  • The company's investments in equities have led to a fluctuating bottom line, and its revenues have been affected by the pandemic.

Group Of Friends Relaxing In A Café

urbazon/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I wanted to take a look at Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH) as its low PE attracted my attention. The company's financial metrics are slightly under my requirements, and the company's revenues show enormous deterioration over

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
944 Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.