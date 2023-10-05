Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Market Bipolarity: Exuberance Vs. Exhaustion

Summary

  • Coming off a year of rising rates in 2022, interest rates have continued to command center stage in 2023.
  • The drop in stock and bond prices in the third quarter of 2023 can partly be attributed to rising interest rates.
  • The drop-off in inflation in the first half of 2023 was steep, both in actual numbers and in expectations.

Financial asset invest analysis with volume and candle stick chart

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

As we enter the last quarter of 2023, it has been a roller coaster of a year. We started the year with significant uncertainty about whether the surge in inflation seen in 2022 would persist as well as about whether

I teach corporate finance and valuation at the Stern School of Business at New York University. I am a teacher first, who also happens to love untangling the puzzles of corporate finance and valuation, and writing about my experiences. As a result, I happen to be at the intersection of three businesses, education, publishing and financial services, that are all big, inefficiently run and deserve to be disrupted. I may not have the power to change the status quo in any of these businesses, but I can stir the pot. Please note that the article that you are reading here was originally written on my blog and is republished in Seeking Alpha and other forums. Consequently, I neither track nor respond to comments here. I am sorry!   ==Editors' Note: Seeking Alpha monitors Dr. Damodaran blog and posts relevant articles on his behalf.

