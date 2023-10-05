Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ATN International: The Digital Rural Opportunities Fund, And Reaffirmed EBITDA Guidance

Oct. 05, 2023 2:42 AM ETATN International, Inc. (ATNI)
Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
279 Followers

Summary

  • ATN International reaffirms its EBITDA guidance for 2023 and expects inorganic growth and joint ventures to accelerate FCF margin growth.
  • Market expectations include positive FCF and EPS in 2024 and 2025, which could have a positive effect on the stock valuation.
  • Investment in new regions, further inorganic growth, and joint ventures with large telecom companies are expected to enhance FCF growth.

Rétro Seventies Style Homme Portrait Tenant de l'argent

RyanJLane/E+ via Getty Images

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) reaffirmed its EBITDA guidance for 2023, which I noted in a previous article. Besides, I expect that a further combination of inorganic growth in new markets, financing obtained from Digital Rural Opportunities Fund, and joint ventures

This article was written by

Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
279 Followers
I am an ex-trader. Used to work for a large investment bank, I do growth stocks, and I live out of my investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ATNI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.