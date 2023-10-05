Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Semiconductors Winners And Losers At The Start Of Q4 2023

Oct. 05, 2023 3:27 AM ETACLS, ADI, AMAT, AMD, ASML, ASX, AVGO, ENTG, INTC, KLAC, LRCX, LSCC, MCHP, MKSI, MPWR, MRVL, MU, NVDA, NXPI, ON, QCOM, QRVO, RMBS, SOXX, STM, SWKS, TER, TSM, TXN, UMC, WOLF
MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.8K Followers

Summary

  • Semis dodged a bullet in Q2 thanks to AI, but there was no such luck in Q3 with most semis ceding ground, particularly in September.
  • Q3 was a quarter of change in various ways, but in general, the tailwinds that enabled the rally in the past year lost strength and the headwinds gained strength.
  • China is in the spotlight heading into Q4, especially since it has the potential to bring about lasting changes to the semiconductor industry that could prove to be permanent.
  • The potential is there for more surprises, like the recent one from Huawei, as semis head into Q4, but there are also clues as to what's likely to come next.

Integrated Circuit

Mathisa_s/iStock via Getty Images

There were signs semiconductor stocks were on their last legs in Q2 2023, but the uptrend that started in Q4 2022 came to an end in Q3 2023. Semis as a whole lost ground for the first time

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.8K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASX, UMC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.