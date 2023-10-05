Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Plains All-American Pipeline: More Distribution On The Way

Oct. 05, 2023
Patient Tech Investor
Summary

  • Plains All American Pipeline reported a modest decline in 2nd quarter EBITDA but expects to be at the high end of its adjusted EBITDA range for 2023.
  • The company plans to increase its distribution and has a target increase of $100 million likely in store for next year.
  • Plains All American Pipeline has a strong cash balance and plans to pay off $700 million of debt in October.
  • The company can add $250 million to its distribution before it exceeds its targeted coverage ratio.

Studio4/E+ via Getty Images

Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA) reported its 2nd quarter earnings with a modest decline quarter over quarter. After updating the 2023 guidance at the top end of the number given during the 4th quarter report, it

Patient Tech Investor
I have been an investor for several decades enduring the 87 crash, 2000 crash, and 08 crash. I do use trading systems developed with TradeStation. I have enjoyed the rewards from both buy and hold and trading. My professional experiences includes several decades as a process control engineer. I hold a JD from an eastern law school.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PAA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

