Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Our Latest Calls For Central Banks

Oct. 05, 2023 4:08 AM ET
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.27K Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve continues to signal the potential for a further rate hike this year, given that inflation remains above target, the jobs market is tight and activity has proven to be surprisingly resilient.
  • Official European Central Bank comments since the September meeting and rate hike suggest that the ECB is not done yet with its hiking cycle.
  • The policy rate of the Reserve Bank of India is one of the strongest in the region relative both to the US Fed funds rate and towards its domestic inflation rate, which is falling again after some recent food price spikes.

Central bank

honglouwawa

By Carsten Brzeski, Global Head of Macro and James Smith, Developed Markets Economist

Central bank rates are reaching their peak globally, and we're already starting to see rate cuts in certain regions. Here's what our team expects from policymakers across

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.27K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.