Special Situations At The Maturity Wall

By Matthew Maloney

The upcoming record maturities in the syndicated loan and bond markets could be a source of uncorrelated return opportunity for investors.

Corporate credit agreements typically include several key terms, commonly referred to as “sacred rights,” which can only be modified by the vote of all affected lenders.

One such right is that all lenders are entitled to repayment of their principal on or before the maturity date - a date that no financial sponsor, borrower or unaffiliated lender can amend without unanimity.

While most borrowers will refinance their debt well in advance of the maturity date, stressed issuers often lack access to the capital markets, and thus need to find alternatives to address their maturities.

By the same token, credit investors can generate uncorrelated returns from fees, enhanced economics and improved trading prices of their investments by working collaboratively with borrowers and sponsors to modify the repayment date of their debt.

Such transactions are known as “amend-and-extend” deals and, commonly, lenders will request an increase in coupon, the elimination or reduction of cash payments to junior debt or equity holders, deleveraging from equity contributions, increased collateral posting and/or the tightening of credit documents in exchange for a two- to four-year maturity extension.

Investors in syndicated debt have a long history of exerting their leverage in negotiations with stressed borrowers.1

Each lender can identify what terms, if any, work for them to extend because each lender’s position generally represents a small percentage of the tranche, and the liquidity of the market may provide opportunities for borrowers to replace individual non-consenting lenders to avoid a restructuring.

Heading into 2023, U.S. leveraged loan borrowers faced the highest near-term maturity wall on record, following the weakest year for loan issuance in over a decade amid rapidly rising rates.

Approximately $350 billion of loans are scheduled to mature before year-end 2026, which represents 25% of the index (by comparison, only 10% of the index matured in the three years following 2019)2 and a record 35% of the high yield market matures in the next four years.3

In assessing amend-and-extend candidates, we believe investors should look for companies with improving fundamentals and short-dated debt that trades at a discount.

It’s then possible to selectively apply influence to reach consensual transactions that appropriately compensate creditors.

In our view, this approach can help deliver meaningful, differentiated results and capitalize on a historic opportunity.

