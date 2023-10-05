Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Better High Yield Buy: Energy Transfer Or MPLX

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • MPLX and Energy Transfer are both high-yield BBB-rated midstream infrastructure businesses.
  • MPLX has a more consistent distribution growth track record compared to Energy Transfer.
  • Energy Transfer has significantly outperformed MPLX in the past three years.
  • We compare them side by side and offer our take on which is the better buy today.
Above the ground

harmatoslabu

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) and Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) are both high-yield BBB-rated midstream infrastructure businesses. Many investors prefer MPLX given that its distribution growth track record is much more consistent than ET's. Note that MPLX's large jump and

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
23.9K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

d
dbigkahunna
Today, 8:03 AM
Investing Group
Comments (329)
My concern with MPLX is getting Kindered ah la HEP. One day MPLX wakes up and decides to make it part again of the mothership. Buys the unit holders out leaving a big tax bill to deal with.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 7:56 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.48K)
This was a very interesting article, with which I concur. EPD is by far the largest single investment in our family's main portfolio, but I also own both MPLX and ET in a personal portfolio. I was lucky enough to be able to buy ET earlier this year at $12.50, and trim that position recently above $14. ET is more fun to trade, but I like EPD, MPLX and ET in order of preference.

I am curious if you agree that EPD compares favorably to MPLX and ET.
milesgib profile picture
milesgib
Today, 7:32 AM
Premium
Comments (212)
"ET appears to be the winner here given that it is significantly cheaper than MPLX and its portfolio is also quite a bit more diversified."

My question is: the winner of what? The article is framed as a contest of "the better high yield buy," but buying for what purpose? Near-term returns? Long-term income? You don't say.

I own MPLX for long-term income and used to own ET for the same reason, but sold it because its management team seemed to me far more interested in swinging for the fences in growth rather than supporting the distribution. I find it instructive to look at the skyline of distributions over time. Here's ET's: seekingalpha.com/...
ET's distribution rose steadily in the early 20teens, hitting $.29/q in 11/15. In the ~8 years since, it rose to $.31/q, sat there almost 3 years, was cut 50%, and has today merely regained that $.31/q level.
MPLX (seekingalpha.com/...) on the other hand has uninterrupted distribution growth, going on 10 years. MPLX's leadership commonly reaffirm their interest in supporting and growing the dividend, and they follow through with their actions.

You conclude by saying that "what gives the edge" to ET is that MPLX is beholden to their parent company MPC. It's true, and it's an important caveat for anyone seeking long-term income. But I'm still thoroughly befuddled by which contest we're talking about here, since you go on to repeat a lot of things that suggest the competition is about price appreciation.

Quite possibly I'm the one who's dense here, but I would encourage you to explicitly state the type of investing you're writing to.
- Is it primarily appreciation -- short- or long-term?
- Is it primarily income -- income now or DRIPping for long-term income?
- Is it a combination of the two?

I'm a DRIPper for long-term income, and for me MPLX is the hands-down winner here.
A
AZ BOY
Today, 7:29 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.25K)
Both are good long term holds… buy them and never sell.. they are not done going down with the price of oil coming down so wait until February… that’s the bottom most years..
ChuckXX profile picture
ChuckXX
Today, 7:25 AM
Premium
Comments (6.31K)
Samuel; It should be noted that MPLX produces a K-1 & investors should do serious DD on the tax ramifications on buying a MLP with a K-1. I do own 3,500 units of MPLX. I will just add that MPLX should be bought in a “personal account”. Again, its about the TAXES & potential UBTI.
M
Mike-SC
Today, 7:17 AM
Premium
Comments (319)
Thanks for the article. I am long both of them...and plan to stay that way.

That said...I felt the same way about NEP and WPC a couple weeks ago...
