Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Star Bulk Carriers: Don't Think The Dividend Yield Is Staying

Oct. 05, 2023 5:03 AM ETStar Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)
Horizon Yield profile picture
Horizon Yield
169 Followers

Summary

  • Star Bulk Carriers has a strong historical dividend yield due to rising shipping rates and increased net income.
  • The company has a diverse fleet of modern vessels and a growing asset base, which could lead to further upside potential.
  • While the high dividend yield may not be sustainable in the long term, investors can still expect a decent return from holding shares. However, there are risks of declining net income and share dilution that investors should monitor.

3d cargo container ship in sea

alvarez

The dividend yield historically for Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) has been quite strong as the rates for shipping companies rose quickly following supply chain issues. This causes the net income for SBLK to rise rapidly. The company delivered a

This article was written by

Horizon Yield profile picture
Horizon Yield
169 Followers
Building a solid dividend income portfolio is incredibly rewarding. I focus on finding high-yielding buy sustainable opportunities across several markets and sectors. I heavily favor companies with historical raises and significant ones that are also benefiting from major market trends, creating even more favorable investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.