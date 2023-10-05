alvarez

The dividend yield historically for Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) has been quite strong as the rates for shipping companies rose quickly following supply chain issues. This causes the net income for SBLK to rise rapidly. The company delivered a fantastic dividend for investors but I think it's rather naive to think those yields would be possible to maintain. The last quarter had a net income of $40 million, and with an around 80% payout ratio that averages out at around $140 million being distributed to shareholders, a yield of roughly 7% or $1.37 per share. For some, this might be appealing, but I think the share price has some more downside to it, and a hold rating will be my decision for SBLK stock right now.

Business Performance

SBLK is a prominent global shipping company specializing in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes. Their fleet, boasting 127 modern vessels, is one of the largest in the dry bulk industry when considering fully delivered vessels. These ships, constructed in top-notch shipyards, have an average age of approximately 11 years, emphasizing the company's commitment to maintaining a modern and efficient fleet.

Company Overview (Investor Presentation)

SBLK fleet is impressively diversified, encompassing various vessel types. Approximately 27% of their fleet consists of Supramax vessels, while 31% are Newcastlemax vessels, and the remaining 42% fall into the Panamax/Kamsarmax category. In total, the fleet boasts a remarkable capacity exceeding 14 million deadweight tons.

Orderbook (Investor Presentation)

Following its peak of 4% growth in 2019, the global dry bulk fleet has experienced a slowdown in recent years. In 2022, the growth rate was just 2.9%, and projections indicate that growth will continue to decelerate from 2023 to 2025. Notably, the fleet order book is currently near historically low levels. This deceleration in fleet growth has the potential to positively impact shipping rates in the future. With fewer new vessels entering the market and an aging fleet, the supply-demand dynamics in the dry bulk shipping industry could shift in favor of shipping companies like SBLK.

Total Assets (Ycharts)

The asset base for SBLK has been climbing very well over the last several years and tops out at $3.2 billion right now. The company has also been able to grow the returns they are making on these assets. Right now the ROA is at 10.78%, a strong improvement from the negative 19% it was back in 2019. If this is something that can be maintained throughout the cycle of shipping rates then SBLK may be offering further value than is first visible here, leaving the potential for more upside.

Dividend Evaluation

Dividend Yield (Ycharts)

I think that most investors saw the high dividend yield in 2022 as something that wasn't able to be sustainable given the large amount of net income the company was generating thanks to higher shipping rates following the war in Ukraine. The start of the war shocked the markets around the world and commodity prices saw their prices increase drastically. But the same went for shipping companies as well, and SBLK was able to capitalize on this and deliver a strong dividend yield for shareholders.

Payout Ratio (Ychart)

With around a 70% payout ratio by the company, they could deliver around 6 - 7% divide yield in 2023 in total, and potentially slightly higher in 2024 depending on the improvement of prices and market conditions. I find that the appeal of buying right now is slim, given the company continues to dilute shareholders. However, even with a 6 - 7% yield, which seems sustainable given the demand for shipping vessels, I’d say investors are getting a decent return from holding shares still. I don’t see a need for SBLK to divert large amounts of capital away from dividends to pay down debts, as that is not too high for the company right now. Besides, should the worst come to worst the cash position can be used to pay down liabilities, which is a better use in my opinion than paying out a high dividend.

Risk/Reward

Investors who are solely relying on SBLK's ability to provide a high double-digit yield might face disappointment in the short term. The shipping industry has experienced significant fluctuations following the easing of supply chain disruptions, which has impacted SBLK's financial performance. One notable concern is the downside risk to the dividend. SBLK may not be able to generate the same level of net income as it did previously, which could affect its dividend payouts. If the company falls short of the market's dividend expectations, it could lead to a substantial drop in the share price as investors adjust their outlook for income and yield. If market conditions worsen further seeing declining net incomes is likely, and so will a declining dividend. The company may hold enough cash to support roughly 2 more years of a strong dividend yield, but using all that to satisfy shareholders seems irresponsible and would eradicate the potential for further expansion for the business.

Shares Outstanding (Ycharts)

Another significant concern related to SBLK at the moment is the ongoing trend of dilution that the company has been experiencing over the past several years. This consistent dilution of shares has the effect of reducing the value for existing shareholders, as their ownership stake becomes progressively smaller. If this practice of share dilution continues or accelerates, it could lead to a harsh market response, with a substantial decrease in the valuation of SBLK. In such a scenario, a decline in the range of 15% to 20% is certainly within the realm of possibility, making it a critical risk factor for investors to keep a close eye on.

Key Notes

Market conditions have largely shifted in the last 12 months for companies like SBLK which are in the shipping industry. I still believe the company can deliver a good yield for shareholders so holding onto shares still seems quite beneficial. I will be looking out for bottom-line improvements in the coming quarters, which could indicate that possible divine raises are on the way as SBLK has a sound financial state and can divert more capital to shareholders instead.