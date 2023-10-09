Politics And The Markets 10/09/23
….Slowly at first, then all at once.We have all witnessed specific datapoints reflecting how the radical left, essentially Marxists and communists, took full control of the Democrat party. For all intents and purposes, the ideology they carry is the same outlook and worldview of the people behind Barack Obama. Those same people are currently exploiting Joe Biden as the single-term disposable option to radically compromise our nation. The open borders are one part of that dynamic.The hell breaking loose part is not a matter of if, but when. We are in the slow beginning phase right now, but it will escalate quickly. Slowly at first, then all at once. That’s the design of extremism when seeded as a change mechanism. This is also why there is so much leftist agitation and emphasis on keeping the DOJ, FBI and all other federal law enforcement agencies focused on the wrong threat. This is the cultural aspect, the politically correct aspect, and it is part of the design.Starting in 2009, all of the systems of federal government were now under the control of the people who previously fought against the systems of federal government. Everything since is an outcome of that inflection point; that’s why everything flipped. Starting in January of 2009, the activists took power over the United States government, and every outside institution, including media, necessarily and ideologically followed that inversion.Starting in 2009, the systems and institutions of the U.S government now came under the control of the radical activists.In the eight years that followed, the mission of every institution was changed. Government was weaponized on behalf of the leftist activists who now took control of it. Everything thereafter is a consequence of this change.As each institution was infiltrated to become more aligned with the mindset of the activists, the institutions became more radical in their targeting and weaponization.Simultaneously, the politicians on the left aligned with the mindset of the radical activists. The Black Lives Matter, Dream Defenders and ANTIFA extremists are part of the leftist political apparatus; just like the leftists view the Palestinians. As the Muslim Brotherhood is to militant Islam, so too is the Democrat party to domestic terrorists in the United States.You can wax philosophically about the intent of a demographic change to the benefit of one political party. However, the immediate issue for you, your family and your community, is not who they vote for.The immediate issue, the one you should be first to prepare for, is your physical safety when the “slowly” changes to “all at once.”