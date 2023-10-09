Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 10/09/23

Oct. 09, 2023 12:00 AM ET6 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.

Comments (6)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:17 AM
Comments (10.02K)
The Israel War is Joe Biden’s albatross.

Whatever the White House projects publicly, behind the scenes they will be playing both sides. They will declare support for Israel as they’ve already started doing, but they will quickly reverse that support when they have a smidgen of “evidence” that Israel is engaged in asymmetrical retribution. But here’s the thing. Asymmetrical retribution is the only option for Israel at this point. They’ve pandered, compromised, and restrained themselves for decades. It doesn’t work. They know this now.

Behind the scenes, the Biden-Harris regime will be working with Iran as they’ve done from the start. They’ll be supportive of Hamas as they’ve been from the start. And they will alert their Pro-Hamas base in the United States that they will hold Israel accountable.

But let’s call it what it is. This is not a Biden-Harris operation. This is 100% being driven by the unholy alliance of Barack Obama, the Deep State, the Military Industrial Complex, and the emerging Multipolar World Order. Biden is the scapegoat. Obama is calling the shots.

Americans should not listen to what Biden’s team now conveniently says, but instead to what it actually does in the upcoming weeks when it is under fire by its base in the new woke Democratic Party, as the Israelis have to go into Gaza, end this toxic death machine, and confront the Hamas global propaganda machine.

And the United States better get its house in order, whether defined as standing with its few dependable allies left, securing its own oil and gas supplies, protecting its borders, un-woking and rebooting its suspect military, recalibrating its all too often incompetent and politicized intelligence bureaus—and thus preparing for a world turned upside down.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (10.02K)
Renowned firearms manufacturer Smith & Wesson ditched deep blue Massachusetts and moved its headquarters to friendlier pastures in Tennessee. Although the move was announced in 2021, it was on Saturday that the company officially opened its new 650,000-square feet building in Marysville as part of a $125 million relocation effort.

The company has been in New England since its founding in 1852, but Massachusetts' strict gun laws are at least partly to blame for their exodus. Company officials have said legislative proposals in that state would prohibit them from manufacturing certain weapons. Massachusetts is known to have some of the country’s strictest gun laws.

The high taxes didn't help either; there's a reason some call the state "Taxachusetts." It's also certainly not a coincidence that Tennessee is far friendlier to law-abiding gun owners than MA.

Tennessee has moved to loosen gun restrictions in recent years under Republican leadership. In 2021, the state passed a law to allow most adults 21 and older to carry handguns without a permit that requires first clearing a state-level background check and training.

This is how it's done, folks. If a state is treating a company badly, they should get the heck out of dodge and relocate to where they're appreciated. California Gov. Gavin Newsom knows this all too well, as dozens of corporations have headed for the exits during his disastrous tenure. The full list is lengthy, but here are just a few who have fled the Golden State in just the last three years: McAfee (cybersecurity), Boingo Wireless, American Airlines (flight attendant base), Chevron, Tesla, Charles Schwab, Oracle...

Ok, you get the idea. The point is, just like Bud Light and Target learned, the power of the purse is tremendous. If you're not wanted, then why not take your money and go elsewhere?

Nice shot, Smith & Wesson.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (10.02K)
During Donald Trump's first impeachment in 2019, State Department officials insisted they considered the Burisma Holdings energy firm in Ukraine that employed Hunter Biden to be corrupt and wanted nothing to do with it. But evidence that has emerged since shows U.S. embassy officials had extensive interactions with Burisma and its representatives between 2015 and 2018.

The evidence marks the latest evolution of a Democrat-driven narrative on the Bidens and Ukraine that was used to impeach Trump but that has since eroded under scrutiny.

Just the News recently published photos, obtained from the Burisma Holdings website and posts from the U.S.-Ukraine Business Council, that show then-Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch meeting on multiple occasions with Burisma executive Vadim Pozharskyi, one of the colleagues who worked closely with Hunter Biden.

Yovanovitch, a key impeachment witness against Trump in 2019, also attended at least one other event with Joseph Cofer Black, a Burisma board member. These meetings show that on at least three occasions, the embassy participated in official events with Burisma despite its concerns about the company being corrupt and two reports of possible bribes it paid.

During her October 2019 testimony to House impeachment investigators, Yovanovitch suggested she knew little beyond an initial briefing and “press reports” about Burisma Holdings and the investigations into the company.

Yet, communications inside her embassy about Burisma were extensive and her deputy, George Kent, briefed her multiple times on the corruption allegations against the company, according to internal State memos previously reported by Just the News.

The ambassador herself would also warn a U.S.-based non-profit about partnering with Burisma over the corruption allegations against the company, according to an email Just the News previously uncovered.

Despite the concerns about Burisma within the embassy, the Ambassador and other State Department officials continued to interact with the company’s representatives.

Here is a timeline that details State's continued interactions with Burisma and its knowledge of the corruption allegations against the company: justthenews.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (10.02K)
his guy is beyond shameless. After coordinating an appeasement policy toward Iran that included the return of $6 billion in sanctioned money, the current occupant of the Secretary of State’s office, Anthony Blinken, says the administration is unsure of the Hamas motive attacking Israel. This might sound like a crazy thing to say, until you realize it is a necessary pretending game in order to maintain the policy for preferring a two-state solution.

If Blinken or Biden were to admit that Hamas has a fundamental purpose to kill the people of Israel, they would have to admit there’s no possibility of the Palestinians and Israeli’s cohabitating the same landscape; thus, their ‘two-state’ solution would be moot. So, they must maintain the flawed premise and pretend not to know the motivations of Hamas. It really is a shameless exhibition in ideology, as advanced.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (10.02K)
A recent Newsweek investigation revealed that the FBI has a new classification for those it suspects of harboring “domestic terrorist” components, MAGA supporters, many of whom are Christian.

Now a report from the American Center for Law and Justice reveals that the IRS still is at it, as litigation involving the federal service has revealed it has 345,000 pages of documents “related to targeting Christians.”

In fact, the litigation shows more than 56,000 pages of IRS documents relating to the “Bible,” 115,000 relating to “Christian,” 26,000 relating to “Word of God” and 50,000 relating to “prayer.”

The ACLJ reported, “Just as Newsweek broke the story that the FBI is targeting MAGA supporters of Donald Trump as the 2024 presidential election nears, we unearthed bombshell revelations in our FOIA lawsuit showing that the Biden IRS is also targeting Christians.”

The report explained that Joe Biden and FBI chief Christopher Wray both have a “history of targeting conservatives and Christians, which the ACLJ recently proved in another FOIA lawsuit against the Deep State FBI.”

It cited the Newsweek reporting that confirmed, “The federal government believes that the threat of violence and major civil disturbances around the 2024 U.S. presidential election is so great that it has quietly created a new category of extremists that it seeks to track and counter: Donald Trump’s army of MAGA followers.”

Because of its earlier confrontations with the IRS over the agency’s discrimination against Christian groups, the ACLJ sought a long list of documents.

“We specifically asked for documents related to ‘Word of God,’ ‘Bible,’ ‘Christian,’ ‘Prayer,’ etc., the group said. When the Biden administration refused to comply a lawsuit was filed.

The organization wondered, “Why in the world does the IRS have 26,000 pages of documents related to the ‘Word of God?’ We have caught the IRS red-handed in its unlawful targeting of Christian groups. We aren’t buying the IRS’s complaints about the volume of documents, so we are going back to court to ensure we receive all the needed documents.”

The report said, “Christians should be outraged to know that their federal government violated religious liberty in such an egregious fashion.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (10.02K)
Consider the attack against Israel by Hamas as one element of a destructive story that will not remain isolated as a war in the middle east. Gaza is to the transit of terrorists into Israel, as Mexico is a transit hub into the United States.

On September 22, 2023, the Dept of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) dropped the latest statistics on illegal alien apprehensions at the U.S. southern border. As a current surge is underway, the August apprehension rate was 304,162, the highest of any month so far on record.

Since Joe Biden took office over 7.5 million illegal aliens have been encountered and released into the United States. Of that number 5.18 million were single adult males. This is a wholesale invasion of illegal aliens on a scale never before fathomed. The people behind Joe Biden have purposefully created this crisis, and it is getting worse.

We are beginning to see the crime rate increase in proportion to the import of 5+ million young adult males culturally prone to violence. We are only now on the cusp of what is to come. There will be intense increases in the types of crimes, and specifically young females will be the most vulnerable victims. Rapes, sexual assaults, robbery, carjacking and home invasion will increase….
….Slowly at first, then all at once.

We have all witnessed specific datapoints reflecting how the radical left, essentially Marxists and communists, took full control of the Democrat party. For all intents and purposes, the ideology they carry is the same outlook and worldview of the people behind Barack Obama. Those same people are currently exploiting Joe Biden as the single-term disposable option to radically compromise our nation. The open borders are one part of that dynamic.

The hell breaking loose part is not a matter of if, but when. We are in the slow beginning phase right now, but it will escalate quickly. Slowly at first, then all at once. That’s the design of extremism when seeded as a change mechanism. This is also why there is so much leftist agitation and emphasis on keeping the DOJ, FBI and all other federal law enforcement agencies focused on the wrong threat. This is the cultural aspect, the politically correct aspect, and it is part of the design.

Starting in 2009, all of the systems of federal government were now under the control of the people who previously fought against the systems of federal government. Everything since is an outcome of that inflection point; that’s why everything flipped. Starting in January of 2009, the activists took power over the United States government, and every outside institution, including media, necessarily and ideologically followed that inversion.

Starting in 2009, the systems and institutions of the U.S government now came under the control of the radical activists.

In the eight years that followed, the mission of every institution was changed. Government was weaponized on behalf of the leftist activists who now took control of it. Everything thereafter is a consequence of this change.

As each institution was infiltrated to become more aligned with the mindset of the activists, the institutions became more radical in their targeting and weaponization.

Simultaneously, the politicians on the left aligned with the mindset of the radical activists. The Black Lives Matter, Dream Defenders and ANTIFA extremists are part of the leftist political apparatus; just like the leftists view the Palestinians. As the Muslim Brotherhood is to militant Islam, so too is the Democrat party to domestic terrorists in the United States.

You can wax philosophically about the intent of a demographic change to the benefit of one political party. However, the immediate issue for you, your family and your community, is not who they vote for.

The immediate issue, the one you should be first to prepare for, is your physical safety when the “slowly” changes to “all at once.”
