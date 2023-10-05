Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
China 2024: 10 Considerations For Debt Investors

  • Offshore investors were more bullish on Chinese economic growth at the start of the year than local investors, but expectations have now converged toward local expectations.
  • The property sector remains weak, and the recovery will likely be soft and prolonged. Policy easing has been slow because each move requires authorization from the top.
  • If things get really tough, China has options, like printing more of its own money, to manage the debt.

On a recent trip to Shanghai and Beijing, I met with investors, companies, and politicians, giving me unique insight into the outlook for Chinese debt. Here are 10 insights that emerging markets debt investors may want to consider.

William Blair is committed to building enduring relationships with our clients and providing expertise and solutions to meet their evolving needs. We work closely with the most sophisticated investors globally across institutional and intermediary channels. We are 100% active-employee-owned with broad-based ownership. Our investment teams are solely focused on active management and employ disciplined, analytical research processes across a wide range of strategies. We are based in Chicago with resources in New York, London, Zurich, Sydney, Stockholm, and The Hague, and dedicated coverage for Canada.

