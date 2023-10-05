Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. July Oil Production Rises On Texas And GOM Jump

Oct. 05, 2023 5:31 AM ETDBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX, UCO
Summary

  • U.S. July oil production increased by 91 kb/d to 12,991 kb/d. The large increase was primarily due to a 73 kb/d increase in the GOM and a 72 kb/d increase in Texas.
  • New Mexico’s July production rose by 11 kb/d to 1,781 kb/d. Lea + Eddy rose by a similar amount, 12 kb/d.
  • From May 2021 to April 2023, oil production in The Rest has been range bound between 3,000 kb/d and 3,200 kb/d.
  • The largest number of frac spreads are operating in New Mexico’s Lea and Eddy counties, Colorado’s Weld county and Texas’ Reeves and Upton counties.

Offshore construction platform for production oil and gas. Oil and gas industry and hard work. Production platform and operation process by manual and auto function from control room.

curraheeshutter

A guest post by Ovi

All of the Crude plus Condensate (C + C) production data for the US state charts comes from the EIAʼs Petroleum Supply monthly PSM which provides updated information up to July 2023.

U.S. July

Ron Patterson is a retired Computer Engineer. He spent five years in Saudi Arabia working for Saudi ARAMCO. He has followed the peak oil story since 2000. Ron started blogging on peak oil in 2013. His web site, PeakOilBarrel.com is one of the most followed blogs on the subject. Ron's interest are geology, biology, paleontology, and ecology. His hobbies are blogging and kayak sailing. Ron is now retired and turned over the administration of the site to Dennis Coyne. Ron is still an active participant on the site and guests now provide timely posts.

