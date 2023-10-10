Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 10/10/23

Oct. 10, 2023 12:00 AM ET6 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (6)

a
al roman
Today, 12:55 AM
Investing Group
Comments (202.8K)
Israel Vows To Pummel Gaza Even If Hamas 'Executes' Israeli Hostages; Netanyahu's Chilling Warning
11K views · 1 hour ago#israel #hamas #war
...more

Hindustan Times
6.03M
m.youtube.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:23 AM
Comments (10.05K)
NRA scored a legal victory in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals against an overbroad California law that bans firearms advertisements that may be attractive to minors.

In June of 2022, the California Assembly passed and Governor Newsom signed AB-2571 into law. NRA filed suit shortly thereafter. The bill as originally drafted was so overbroad that it effectively banned advertising youth-hunter-education programs. The NRA’s lawsuit pointed that out, and the state promptly amended the statute so that it only bans advertisements of firearms products “in a manner that … reasonably appears to be attractive to minors.” But that didn’t fix the law’s overbreadth problem. It still banned advertisements featuring a parent hunting or shooting with their minor child.

The Ninth Circuit rightly recognized that the law was overbroad and banned truthful advertisements related directly to the Second Amendment—which the First Amendment forbids. The court remanded the case back to the trial court for further proceedings. The state, however, is refusing to accept the obvious. It has asked for an extension of time to seek a rehearing en banc, before 11 judges on the Ninth Circuit.

Of course they want a rehearing en banc since the 3 judges that made the ruling were 2 Trump judges and one Bush judge. Won't matter, since if it has to go to the SCOTUS, CA loses.

The Case is captioned Safari Club International v. Bonta. United States Sportsmen’s Alliance Foundation and Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation are also parties to the case.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (10.05K)
Frank Biden admits to the Daily Mail that the images of him on a G@y Porn dating website are real. However, he denies the sexual solicitation angle.

The whole family is just flippin' weird and creepy. Do not click that link to the Daily Mail if you do not want the image of naked Frank Biden posing next to a toilet for an apt selfie in your brain. It's just wrong. Sick, weird, and deviant.

Who knows, maybe this is the "six ways to Sunday" crew firing a warning shot if Pudding Brain Biden keeps rejecting the demands to leave. www.dailymail.co.uk/...

The entire Biden family is a nest of perverted sex fiends.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:17 AM
Comments (10.05K)
The barbarians made a mistake by revealing their blood thirsty nature so publicly. The Europeans cut off funding, as their citizens are being killed.

Netanyahu knows the score going back decades. The dopey Europeans are finally learning…..slowly.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:17 AM
Comments (10.05K)
In less than two minutes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlined the nature of the barbarian enemy they face, but also dropped all pretending when he said, “Hamas is ISIS.” For those who understand the nature of the Middle East, not the pretend version pushed by western media and intelligence within those three words, there is a depth of understanding.

Hamas, Hezbollah, al-Qaeda, al-Nusra, and ISIS are all factions of the same overall core violent and militant ideology. Each of these violent factions represents a spine in the umbrella of the Muslim Brotherhood (political Islam). It is a good thing to see Netanyahu drop the pretending and admit the core nature of the terrorist enemy they are facing. This approach may put Arab nations like Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia in a tough domestic position, but it needs to be said out loud. https://youtu.be/iyXBgQ1jy4Q

Benjamin Netanyahu is the perfect leader for Israel right now.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (10.05K)
Following the slaughter of hundreds of innocent Israelis at the hands of Hamas terrorists this past weekend, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called for a cease-fire to hostilities as the world’s lone Jewish state began launching its counterattack.

In a post published on Sunday evening, Blinken informed his X (formerly Twitter) followers that he spoke with the foreign minister of Turkey regarding Hamas’ onslaught against Israel. In the post, the U.S.’ leading diplomat stated that he encouraged Turkey to advocate for “a cease-fire,” as well as “the release of all hostages held” by Hamas — an Iranian-backed terrorist organization — “immediately.”

The now-unavailable post was shared “just as Israel began responding” to Hamas’ Saturday attacks, according to the New York Post.

The Biden administration’s demand that Israel — which radical Islamists have been attempting to annihilate since its founding — lay down its arms and negotiate with terrorists is stunning when considering that these same officials have openly encouraged the exact opposite policy when it comes to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

While giving a speech in Finland in June, for example, Blinken pressed U.S. allies to not support a cease-fire or peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow, arguing that Ukraine must be “stronger” and “capable of deterring and defending against any future aggression” before it can, as the Associated Press described, “negotiate on its own terms.” The U.S. secretary of state also claimed in March that countries’ push for a cease-fire in Ukraine could be “a very cynical trap” allowing Moscow to maintain control of Ukrainian territory it acquired during its invasion.

Whatever the motivation may be, the difference in approach is unsurprising given the Biden administration’s anti-Israel foreign policy. Continuing the trend from the Obama years, the Biden White House has routinely propped up Iran at the expense of Israel, including waiving sanctions and unfreezing billions of dollars worth of Iranian assets. The administration has even gone out of its way to smear a set of benign changes to Israel’s judicial system put forward by the nation’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

And who could forget Biden’s decision to play footsie with Hamas and other Palestinian terrorists occupying the Gaza Strip upon taking office?

Ah yes Blinken, the guy who got 51 intelligence officers to lie and say Hunter's Laptop from Hell was Russian disinformation.

Israel deserves a reliable America to support it in its most desperate hour of need. Instead, it's left with a mentally deficient U.S. president whose administration props up the very terrorists financing horrific attacks against its people.
