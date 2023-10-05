Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EPR Properties: AMC Saves Itself From The Brink

Oct. 05, 2023 5:46 AM ETEPR Properties (EPR), EPR.PR.C, EPR.PR.E, EPR.PR.G
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
9.6K Followers

Summary

  • EPR's largest tenant has pushed through a share issuance plan that is set to bring in substantial amounts of liquidity to address its debt burden.
  • The REIT's payout ratio currently sits quite low at around 65% against FFOAA which is set to grow by 9% for the full year 2023.
  • An end to the Hollywood strike will form catalysts for EPR whose common shares now come with an 8.1% dividend yield.

AMC movie theater. AMC is adjusting to movie studios subscription streaming services such as Disney+, Max and Netflix.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

AMC Entertainment (AMC) and its near-term fate is the most material headwind for triple-net lease experiential REIT EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). The REIT's common shares previously formed the largest position within my

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
9.6K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.