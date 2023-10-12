Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 10/12/23

Oct. 12, 2023 12:00 AM ET7 Comments
PaulM_2
Political Comments
3.88K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Political Comments
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (7)

PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Founding Member of Hamas Calls for Global Rage and Jihad to Begin Friday the 13th

Many people dismiss this as the insane ravings of a known jihadi terrorist. However, what many people forget, or fail to recognize, is the scale of indoctrination amid the extreme ideologues who believe in the ultimate cause of jihad against Israel and the West.

You have seen the pro Hamas celebrations in London, Sydney, New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Baltimore, Minneapolis, Dearborn and Washington DC, following the slaughter of the Jews in Israel and the murder, rape and beheading of thousands of innocent men, women, girls, boys, children and babies on October 7th.

What kind of mindset takes to the streets in celebration of mass slaughter and terrorism? Think about it. Think about it carefully. Within walking distance to your home is a faction of militant extremism aligned in common purpose. With the 7.5 million illegal alien encounters in the past three years, 5.18 million of them adult males, tell us about the “insane ravings” of the founder of Hamas.

Add to the number of direct Islamist jihadists, the support networks and foot soldiers from extreme leftists and groups like Black Lives Matter.

Better to be prepared, than not.
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Illinois Democrat Governor J.B. Pritzker is using rental assistance funds meant for American citizens to house illegal border crossers.

The Illinois Rental Payment Program was set up to allocate up to $25,000 a year to individuals struggling to pay for their housing. In 2022, the Pritzker administration proudly noted that one billion dollars in state taxes had been pumped into the program to help people still struggling after the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked this month about his plans to pay for the increasing costs of housing caused by the illegal aliens pouring into the state thanks to President Joe Biden’s mounting border crisis, Pritzker said that he had been raiding the funds already allocated for other state programs meant to benefit citizens, programs including the rental assistance fund.

“We have taken some of the programs that have pre-existed the crisis and adjusted them to help with the migrant crisis,” Pritzker said, according to the Center Square. “Let me give you one example, our rental assistance program. We have provided some of that rental assistance money, which wasn’t originally intended to be about asylum seekers, for this challenge.”

You people in Illinois voted for this governor, so enjoy your America Last policies.
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Unlike the old system that decided you "couldn't handle the truth," X provides a feedback mechanism to challenge possible misinformation without some green-haired they/them character deciding it for you.

Under the old regime, the horrific images coming out of Southern Israel would have been blocked by Twitter. We would not have seen Shani Louk stripped naked with her limbs either broken or dislocated and paraded around by Hamas animals in a truck. We would not have seen the bodies of dead Israeli citizens who had been slaughtered in their homes. Those images would have violated the rules about showing violent images. We would not have seen images of Palestinians calling for more murders. The high-profile accounts that sided with Hamas would have been safely silent because they would have known that calling for genocide would put their social media clout in danger.

What we would have seen plenty of would have been images from the fake mainstream media, nearly all of whom are clearly sympathetic with Hamas's goals if not entirely aligned with the methods, showing Israeli bomb strikes in Gaza. That's why the EU censorship agency is up in arms.

"Brussels has given Elon Musk until midnight to get a grip on the gruesome Hamas attack imagery flooding X — or face the full force of Europe's new social media rules." twitter.com/...
— POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) October 11, 2023

It's no longer within their power to claim both sides are the same. Thanks to Elon Musk, we got to see both in real-time and decide for ourselves.

In short, disinformation aside, we got to see Hamas for what it was. The fake mainstream media doesn't like that because they can no longer push their Israel-bad-Palestine-good narrative.

One of the privileges of being a citizen is getting to evaluate information and form opinions without your information being "curated" by people with an agenda that may not be transparent.
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
The White House misled Congress and the American people about the discovery and handling of classified documents that were in President Joe Biden's possession at an insecure office at his old university think tank job, the chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee alleged Wednesday,

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., made the allegations and demanded interviews with five White House officials just days after Biden was interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Hur in a criminal investigation of the same documents discovered last year at the University of Pennsylvania's Penn Biden Center in Washington D.C.

Specifically, Comer revealed in a letter to White House Counsel Edward Siskel that evidence showed the White House first learned about the documents at the university office in March 2021, even though it originally claimed the documents were found in November of the following year. It identified at least five interactions White House and Biden attorneys had regarding the documents that were kept from Congress.

"President Biden’s timeline was incomplete and misleading," Comer declared in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon. "It omitted months of communications, planning, and coordinating among multiple White House officials, Ms. [Kathy] Chung, Penn Biden Center employees, and President Biden’s personal attorneys to retrieve the boxes containing classified materials. The timeline also omitted multiple visits from at least five White House employees, including Dana Remus, Anthony Bernal, Ashley Williams, Annie Tomasini, and an unknown staffer.

"There is no reasonable explanation as to why this many White House employees and lawyers were so concerned with retrieving boxes they believed only contained personal documents and materials,” Comer added. “The Committee believes the White House can provide important insight regarding the discrepancies between the official accounts released by the White House and President Biden’s attorney, and the explanations we have received through multiple transcribed interviews regarding the classified documents."

Comer made several bombshell revelations in a letter he sent to Siskel, the most important being that White House official Annie Tomasini initiated contact with Penn Biden Center on March 18, 2021 to schedule a visit and “take inventory of what was left at the Center," well before Biden asked the National Archives to give the FBI access to boxes of evidence that former President Donald Trump had taken to his Mar-a-Lago estate, essentially escalating a criminal probe of his chief GOP rival.

"Importantly, no public statement has reflected that Ashley Williams, another White House employee, allegedly removed boxes from Penn Biden Center on October 13, 2022. To date, the White House has not disclosed what was in the boxes Ms. Williams retrieved or where they were delivered," Comer wrote.

Voters were not told about the discover of the documents at Biden's UPenn office until months later. justthenews.com/...
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
As Israel calls up 300,000 reservists to join the war effort against the terror group Hamas, Florida Congressman Cory Mills (R) has once again answered the call to service, and flew overnight to Israel to help rescue Americans stranded there.

In an exclusive phone call with The Floridian, Rep. Mills said that he was on the ground helping Israelis and evacuating Americans.

According to Mills, he was able to rescue 32 Americans, but there are still “hundreds trapped” in Israel.

Mills could not disclose his exact position for obvious security reasons but said that “helping and showing solidarity with our Israeli brethren and helping Americans evacuate” after the heinous Hamas attack was something he as an American felt compelled to do.

Rep. Brian Mast (R), who volunteered in the IDF after leaving the U.S. military, told The Floridian that Rep. Mills had told him and other members of Florida’s congressional delegation that he would be traveling to Israel.

Before being elected to the House of Representatives, Mills and a team of military contractors rescued an American family from Afghanistan during the Biden administration‘s botched 2021 withdrawal. floridianpress.com/...
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Christianity Today, founded by Billy Graham and one of the largest Christian publications in the world, has been trending leftward for quite some time, but these new revelations are eye-opening.

Meg Basham over at the Daily Wire is reporting that between 2015 and 2022 the staff at Christianity Today have not shied away from throwing their money into politics. But every single dollar went to only one side.

Between 2015 and 2022, nine Christianity Today employees made 73 political donations. All of them went to Democrats. This tally includes President and CEO Timothy Dalrymple, who gave $300 in two separate payments to failed Georgia Senate candidate Sarah Riggs Amico.

This from the "flagship magazine" of evangelical Christianity.

The average evangelical is an anti-abortion, pro-marriage, anti-illegal immigration Republican. But these folks at CT are dyed-in-the-wool lefties who apparently like to support the exact opposite.

President and CEO Dalrymple twice gave to a Georgia Democrat whose platform clearly states that she is a pro-abortion and pro-LGBT candidate who supports the anti-religious liberty "Equality Act."

Dalrymple was not the only member of the magazine's executive ranks to donate to Democrats. Natalie Lederhouse, Vice President of Advertising and Partnerships, contributed $50 to the 2020 Biden Victory Fund. The Federal Election Commission has no records of any Christianity Today executive giving to the GOP since 1991.

That's how long it has been since a CT executive has given to the GOP, the party that most closely aligns itself with conservative and Christian interests.

Between October 2019 and November 2020, news editor Daniel Silliman made eight donations to five different pro-abortion, pro-LGBTQ candidates, among them, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign...

Silliman also donated to Renee Hoyos, Tennessee Democrats' nominee to the U.S. House; Moe Davis, House candidate from North Carolina; Blair Walsingham, House candidate from Tennessee; and former Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).

Silliman is a news editor at CT and he's donating to wildly pro-abort candidates!

Given the fact that Christianity Today's donations flow (with one very recent exception) entirely in one direction and the person in charge of political coverage appears to have strong partisan impulses, it raises the question of whether staffers are using their media positions to try to shift the opinions of other evangelicals.

It seems pretty clear where the loyalties of these CT editors and staff lay.

Does "Christianity" Today even represent evangelicals at all anymore?
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
"I realized that we were in a nightmare, in hell."

The above realization came from Maha, a 34-year-old Palestinian woman from Gaza City, who told the Israeli newspaper Haaretz that she was at first "ecstatic" when she learned that "Hamas fighters were inside Israeli territory and fighting with all their might." Then reality hit Maha like a ton of bricks:

"But as the picture became clearer, and I saw that there were Israeli prisoners, I realized that we were in a nightmare, in hell."

Lesson to be learned: When you play stup!d games, you win stup!d prizes.

In the aftermath of the brutal terrorist strike by Hamas against Israel, the horror of the barbaric attack left the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) with no other viable option than to exact revenge in Gaza, the Hamas haven. As the IDF's relentless counterstrike continues via air, it appeared on Wednesday that Israeli forces were all but ready to launch a ground invasion of the Strip.

An unnamed Israeli official vowed not only that Gaza would be "razed to the ground," but also that the densely-populated Strip will "eventually become a city of tents."

The security official told Channel 13 News no buildings will remain in the region, saying, “Gaza will eventually turn into a city of tents.”

It comes as tens of thousands of Israeli troops have massed at the border with Gaza in what could presage a sweeping ground invasion of the strip.

Israeli military officials warned they had “created an iron wall of tanks, helicopters and aircraft” around Gaza as they continued to carry out strikes on the region from the air late on Tuesday night.

As the world watches the Middle East, Joe Biden — the most incompetent president in U.S. history — try as he might, continues to make a loathsome fool out of himself with respect to the Israel-Hamas War, while far-left congressional Democrats continue to embarrass themselves in all of their anti-Semitic, Palestinian-apologist "glory."

Remember the days when the United States government could be counted on as a voice of reason and steadying force when international crises broke out? Me, too - barely.
