Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Politics And The Markets 10/13/23

Oct. 13, 2023 12:00 AM ET7 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.89K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.89K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:44 AM
Comments (10.15K)
"Muslims show France who is in Control!

Despite the government banning pro-terror demonstrations, Hamas supporters humiliated the French by gathering at the Place de la République in a massive show of force.

The French have imported so many terrorists they now can go above the law and spit in the faces of authority without consequence.

(Islam is the most practiced "religion" in France)

The seeds of a civil war, are just waiting to explode...."twitter.com/...
— Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 12, 2023
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:40 AM
Comments (10.15K)
"This Trophy was given to me by Deutsche Bank because they were so proud of the Loan they made. They had the best Lawyers, the smartest Loan Officers, and were thrilled to do business with “TRUMP.” Interest was fully paid every month (no payment ever missed!), never received a default notice, and if Interest came due on a weekend, I paid it on a Friday. THE LOAN WAS PAID OFF FAR AHEAD OF SCHEDULE! Except for me, because of the Corrupt DOJ, FBI, and Racist New York State Attorney General, there were no Victims, there were only happy Bankers! But despite a PERFECT LOAN, I was sued by the Incompetent, Radical Left New York State AG, Letitia “Peekaboo” James, under a Statute that was never used for this before, and where I am not even entitled to a Jury. A Liberal Democrat Judge, with all Trump Haters surrounding him, is going to make this very important decision. If I had a Jury, I would win easily, but regardless, this is a case that should never have been brought. ELECTION INTERFERENCE! static-assets-1.truthsocial.com/...
DonaldTrump@realDonaldTrump
Henry Miles profile picture
Henry Miles
Today, 12:24 AM
Comments (27.7K)
Steve Scalise is now officially a flake.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (10.15K)
Dem candidates now file suits about election fraud but Republicans are called 'election deniers'.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (10.15K)
Federal law gives illegals free hotels and travel, but charges Americans for flights out of Israel.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (10.15K)
When It Comes to U.S. Intelligence Community Claims, ie. Egypt Warning Israel, Apply Strong Cynicism

Apparently, some people have forgotten that American citizens are in an abusive relationship with our government. A government that has demonstrably lied repeatedly and used the official institutions of the U.S. intelligence apparatus to do so [See reference of 50 former intel officials claiming Biden laptop was Russian disinformation].

So, let's walk through the process of the story attributed most recently to House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Mike McCaul, as relayed to him by DNI Avril Haines, an Obama operative inside the Biden administration, and broadcast to media.

McCaul claims the US Intelligence Community knows that Egypt warned Israel of the pending Hamas attack. Everything about this is sketchy in the extreme. Senior Egyptian Intelligence officials state, without qualification, that such a warning never happened www.egypttoday.com/... and Bibi Netanyahu has said it was fake news nypost.com/... You should believe President Fattah Abdel al-Sisi and Prime Minister Netanyahu – here’s why.

First, don’t forget the geopolitical motives to disparage and diminish Egypt after they recently joined the BRICS economic alliance.

Second, don’t forget that following Obama and Clinton’s ill-fated attempt to install a Muslim Brotherhood leader in Egypt, Mohammed Morsi, General al-Sisi was forced to stop the Islamist Spring in Egypt. That put Sisi on the opposite side of Obama, and years of manipulative disparagement ensued. However, Sisi put his commitment to eradicating extremism -like Hamas- into action, not mere words.

In 2014, Sisi began destroying Hamas tunnels into Gaza from the Sinai region of Egypt. This was not a small task, as it was discovered that one-third of all buildings in the region contained tunnels into Gaza that were being used by Hamas terrorists. At the time, we called them al-Qaeda and ISIS, but they are all various factions of the extremist sentiment espoused by the Muslim Brotherhood. Sisi kicked the Brotherhood out of Egypt. They fled to Qatar.

In retaliation, in early 2015 Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood put a fatwah on al-Sisi and called for Jihad against Egypt. Against the backdrop of the first border opening between Egypt’s northern Sinai and Gaza, and against the ongoing efforts by the al-Sisi led coalition to move toward peace between Arabs and Israelis, the extremists struck back in 2017 with a horrific terrorist attack against the Al Rawdah mosque in Bir al-Abed, west of El Arish, the main city in North Sinai. 235 people were killed and hundreds more wounded.

Qatar has been a source of historic extremist and terrorist related problems for the Gulf Security Council and aforementioned Gulf States.

Egyptian President Fattah al-Sisi then began a months and years long assembly of Gulf Arab states (Gulf Security Council) to boycott Qatar, cut all diplomatic ties, and isolate them until they renounced terrorism and stopped providing safe harbor for extremists.

Eventually, Qatar acquiesced and sent the Muslim Brotherhood to Turkey.

President al-Sisi then asked Interpol to watch carefully and notify him if the Muslim Brotherhood were ever allowed to leave Turkey.

Recep Erdogan gave the Brotherhood safe harbor in Turkey. Turkey is not an ally when it comes to the elimination of Islamic extremism.

al-Sisi’s record fighting against Islamic extremism is not in question. He is a man who has seen the devastation created upon his people,and he has taken action- not words – to stand behind his effort. The Islamists hate al-Sisi with a passion.

If Egypt says they did not warn Israel, believe them. If al-Sisi thought Hamas was going to launch a serious attack, he would have called Prime Minister Netanyahu directly. Both leaders say this did not happen.

Western, U.S., intelligence is saying that Bibi was warned by Egypt. However, Egypt denies this.

With everything we know about U.S. intelligence operations, and considering their ideologues in the intelligence community have Obama/Biden motives to undermine Benjamin Netanyahu and install a controllable regime in Egypt, there’s no reason to believe this is not manufactured political intelligence intended to weaken Netanyahu at a moment of vulnerability.

In the world of the Obama ideologues, they “never let a crisis go to waste,” even when it involves the massacre of innocent men, women and children. If they can undermine Netanyahu, to the benefit of their pro-Iran agenda, they will.

Do not forget all of the efforts the Obama/Biden team put into creating a crisis in the Israeli political system, and activating all resources to manipulate the public, and align with the opposition party inside Israel.

Mike McCaul is a useful id!ot Republican, a member of the professional DC class of UniParty loyalists. He’s not on the intelligence committee, yet as the Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, he received a “non-classified” political briefing alongside the Biden White House. Think about that scenario. Think internal tradecraft.

McCaul then did exactly what the tradecraft operators would expect him to after a “non-classified” briefing, he went to the media. Duh! Can you see it now?

We are being manipulated. We need to break this cycle of abuse via propaganda, by reminding ourselves about the history of how we have been abused. Do not support the goals of those in the U.S. government who are aligned in sympathetic cause with the jihadists.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:01 AM
Comments (10.15K)
FBI Says No Credible Threats in U.S. – Meanwhile, NYPD Puts Police Resources on Patrol of Jewish Schools and Synagogues

NBC frames the FBI downplaying statement to suggest that MAGA extremists are stoking fears of militant Islamic attacks. Meanwhile the New York Police Dept and various other city law enforcement agencies around the country have been put on alert. In summary, this is the political state of our FBI.

The FBI says there’s no reason to believe a threat exists; meanwhile regional police prepare in case a threat is triggered. Which approach would you prefer?

IGNORE THE THREAT – (NBC) – "The FBI said this week it had no information indicating a credible terrorist threat against the United States, but social media pundits who have been raising the alarm for days aren’t backing down.

Conservative social media influencers have been filling platforms such as X and Truth Social with speculation not backed by any evidence that attacks on civilians in Israel would soon be followed by similar attacks in major U.S. cities and that people should begin preparing — including by avoiding cities and purchasing firearms."

PREPARE FOR THE THREAT – (NY Post) – he NYPD will be out in full force Friday in anticipation of possible mayhem stemming from the global “day of Jihad” called for by Hamas’ ex-chief — which has left religious centers on edge and some Jewish parents scared to bring their kids to school.

During a meeting with Jewish community leaders Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of the NYPD Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau, Rebecca Weiner, stressed that police were bolstering their presence out of “an abundance of caution” and that there were no credible or specific threats to the city.

“This is to deter anyone who would seek to do us harm in this city,” Weiner said, “We still are not seeing any threat reporting suggesting violence in New York City.”

“We are obviously aware that that can change at any moment.” Police advised religious centers to limit access to buildings, ensure doors are locked at all times, double check their security cameras and alarms are working properly, conduct perimeter sweeps, and screen any mail and packages."

WASHINGTON DC – […] A Capitol Police spokesperson said the department conducted several briefings Thursday about their increased security posture. The Hill’s police force said separately Thursday that it was “enhancing” security around the Capitol complex as Hamas warned of a “day of action” on Friday. Although the Capitol Police said there weren’t specific threats towards Congress, they were acting out of an abundance of caution.

When the FBI says there’s no cause for concern, there’s usually cause for concern.

Idiots!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.