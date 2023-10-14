Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 10/14/23

Oct. 14, 2023 12:00 AM ET7 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.89K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (7)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:41 AM
Comments (10.17K)
Another A-Hole In One!!!😂😂😂 rumble.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:37 AM
Comments (10.17K)
Daily reminder …

The world has gone to hell under Joe Biden.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:30 AM
Comments (10.17K)
Remember the stup!d ban on gas stoves? The one that Democrats insisted wasn't happening?

Two professional groups have just filed a federal lawsuit over the ban in New York, claiming that the state doesn't have the authority to put such a ban in place.

There needs to be more legal action like this. Democrats are out of bounds on this issue.

A group of gas and construction trade groups filed a federal lawsuit Thursday challenging the legality of New York’s ban on gas stoves and furnaces in new residential buildings in a move to challenge Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s push for green energy.

The case was filed by the National Association of Home Builders and the National Propane Gas Association, among others and names the New York Department of State as a defendant on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that New York does not have the legal ability to enforce the gas stove ban because a preexisting federal law, called the Energy Policy and Conservation Act (EPCA) of 1975, already regulates energy use policies.

“EPCA reflects Congress’s decision that the nation’s energy policy cannot be dictated by state and local governments,” the lawsuit says. “Such a patchwork approach would be the antithesis of a national energy policy.”

The builder and propane associations are asking a federal judge to rule that the state’s ban is unenforceable under federal law and for it to be blocked before it takes effect in 2026.

Republicans in the state are against the ban.

"New Yorkers deserve the freedom to decide their home cooking methods. Banning gas stoves hikes energy costs, hinders housing growth, and strains the electric grid. Protecting choice and affordability is crucial! #MoreAffordableNY #MoreFreeNY" twitter.com/...
— NYS Senate Republicans (@nysenategop) October 13, 2023

Why can't liberals just mind their own business on this? People should be free to choose what kind of stove they want.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:29 AM
Comments (10.17K)
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says he can beat Trump 😂…. Nikki Haley says, no, DeSantis is a diminishing meatb@ll now; only her neocon curriculum vitae is strong enough to go against Godzilla Trump. Team DeSantis scoffs… Team Haley sneers…. Can you imagine being a billionaire stup!d enough to subject themselves to this nonsense?

The R.A.T coalition (Republicans Against Trump) is so desperate, they held a strategy session with DeSantis and Haley to decide which one of them would carry the banner of most approved & purchased candidate. And the candidates each thought this was a good thing. 😂🤣😂 One just doesn't understand this level of go0fy dissonance.

In the best-case scenario, together these two knucklehe@ds have maybe 20% support.

So, the billionaires are meeting with the hopeless losers and deciding which loser should get the majority of their financial support? Think about the stup!dity of that!

These rich people, together with the RNC and RGA, are trying to cling to the figment of something that no longer exists.

They are totally detached from the reality that surrounds them.

How can someone so rich be so stup!d and naive? To actually support one of these cl0wns! I guess they're so rich they can afford to be stup!d! The motivation is they want certain policies enacted or changed to benefit their businesses / investments. They’re all still counting on President Trump being convicted of felonies and prevented from running, so they are trying to line up the GOPe candidate who agrees with their agenda and has best chance if Trump is eliminated by Lawfare.

No one who stood to oppose President Trump will get the MAGA vote, ever. And THAT is the bottom line.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (10.17K)
Americans have a message for Israel’s plan to eradicate Hamas: Just do it.

Despite vocal pockets of opposition in liberal universities and the media, voters back Israel’s side in the war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip and blame the Palestinians for the horrific crisis by about 5-to-1.

Rasmussen Reports tested the views of American voters on the conflict and found wide support for the Jewish state in its reaction to last weekend’s surprise assault by the terrorist group inside Israel.In its latest survey shared with Secrets on Friday, voters backed the call for the “complete eradication of Hamas in Gaza” by a 3-to-1 margin, 66% to 19%. That included the majority of every group tested by Rasmussen.

By an even larger margin, likely voters tested by Rasmussen blamed the Palestinians for the war, 53% to 10%. Another 24% blame both sides. And that included all groups in the survey blaming the Palestinians.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:21 AM
Comments (10.17K)
Leon Panetta told Fox's Bret Baier Friday night that he has not seen evidence establishing that he and others were wrong about calling the Hunter laptop "Russian disinformation"...

...He told Baier that he has no regrets about the letter. When Baier asked "you don't think the laptop was real," Panetta responded "I think that disinformation is involved here." Apparently, it is still Russian disinformation even if the media and Hunter acknowledge it was his.

...He also ignored the fact that American intelligence rejected the claim in the letter that he signed. It does not matter. Panetta is working hard to prove Mark Twain's point that "Denial ain't just a river in Egypt."

Unbelievable. They openly lie even knowing that you know it is a lie.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:21 AM
Comments (10.17K)
In the Friday vote for Republican House Speaker, Jim Jordan won 124 votes and Austin Scott gained 81 votes. Jordan now has a few days to talk to the roughly fifty Republican holdouts who do not support him. If it looks like Jordan can win the 217 floor votes needed, the GOP will likely vote next week.

After rising at the last minute on behalf of the professional Republican purchased UniParty wing (Sea Island donors), Georgia Representative Austin Scott has acquiesced and stated he will support Jim Jordan. It’s a little funny, because without a doubt Scott didn’t realize his Sea Island, Georgia, bona fides would be so quickly showcased.

From the inside, Jim Jordan (Ohio) is seen as part of the MAGA wing by the Republican apparatus.

President Trump has endorsed Jim Jordan.
