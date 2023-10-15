Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 10/15/23

Oct. 15, 2023
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (7)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:48 AM
Comments (10.2K)
The ‘Black Robes’ know what these never folded, perfectly filled in ovals 150,000 mail-ballots mean.

They mean that Joe Biden didn’t ‘win’ Georgia in Nov 2020. twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:26 AM
Comments (10.2K)
New documents released by NBC show Hamas killers were targeting elementary schools and a youth center when they stormed the border last week.

Now there is evidence that Hamas targeted schools, a youth center, and an outdoor youth concert.

NBC News contributor Anna Schecter: "Responder organizations like ZAKA, went in and took information on the deaths, took notes on what they were seeing. The murdered children, women, families killed together. And they also found the bodies of Hamas terrorists who were killed during the violence. And on the bodies of those Hamas terrorists in pockets were these documents. And so the first responders recovered them and photographed them. And currently, the IDF is reviewing a trove of documents, and a source within the Israeli government passed the documents that we reported on to me, and we analyzed them and put out the news last night."

What are some of the most disturbing allegations?

Anna Schecter: "Well, the directive to take hostages and kill as many people as possible. Those were two bullet points on one of the pages that an NBC News translator translated into English from Arabic. But also there was the old Da’at School, the new Da’at School, and a youth center that were on bullet points. “Search the school number one, search school. Number two, search the youth center.” Then sources also told me that dining halls, dental offices were marked on these maps and were targets. Another directive was to surround and gather hostages within a dining hall. It was so detailed that one Hamas unit was to take the hostages and hand them off to a second Hamas unit. There were even details about how many motorbikes would approach in one unit, how many jeeps, four motorbikes, then two jeeps, four motorbikes, then two jeeps. So the detail is really unprecedented. And what my sources have told me is that this is unprecedented. To find this detailed account and this intelligence on the bodies of the attackers."

The attack was highly organized. Hamas was targeting the children and young adults at a dance party.

Truly wicked.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (10.2K)
Well that didn’t take long.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman and other leftists are already calling on the United States to take in Palestinian refugees from Gaza. Of course, these people are surrounded by Arab countries, but none of them are taking them in. Why should America?

In case Bowman and the rest haven’t noticed, we’re already dealing with a crisis caused by their open border policies.

According to the New York Post, Republicans are already slamming the brakes on this idea:

"But Republicans have already slammed the door shut on the issue.

Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said they would oppose Palestinian resettlement efforts here.

“The U.S. is the most generous nation in the world, but we are in no position to accept additional refugees, especially from a region with as high a risk of terrorism, given our nation’s inability to secure our own border or vet those who are already here,” Rubio told The Post.

Scott added that “the entire focus of the United States right now should be on rescuing American hostages, and making sure that Israel has every resource needed to defeat Iran backed-Hamas and defend its homeland.”"

The left has learned nothing from the events of the last week.

Why are none of their neighbors in the region stepping forward to help them?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (10.2K)
BREAKING: AG Jeff Landry wins Louisiana Gubernatorial race, flipping the Governor's seat from Democrat to Republican.

Attorney General Jeff Landry has been elected as the Governor of Louisiana. With Governor John Bel Edwards, the only Democrat governor in the South, limited to two terms, Republicans have successfully seized the opportunity to reclaim the governor's mansion.

Louisiana's unique open primary system allows a candidate to win outright if they secure a majority of the primary vote, the New York Times reported.

Landry did just that, capturing an impressive 52% of the vote and avoiding a runoff election. Had the race gone to a runoff, Landry could have faced off against another Republican or the leading Democrat, Shawn Wilson, a former state transportation secretary.

Donald Trump Jr. wrote earlier, “Calling all MAGA patriots in Louisiana – Get out and vote today for Jeff Landry for Governor- He’s the only pro-Trump America First conservative in the race. My father and I both endorsed him because we know that he will fight like hell for Louisiana!!!”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:03 AM
Comments (10.2K)
Against the backdrop of current events, it is worthwhile revisiting the speech President Donald Trump gave in 2017 from Riyad, Saudi Arabia. This speech led to the longest timeline of peace in the Arab world and was the foundation of the historic Abraham Accords.

Within the speech, President Trump provides a clarity that none in the audience had heard before. After this speech, all of the nations attending began a process to isolate the terrorists and confront the financiers (Qatar). https://youtu.be/3XTQ5bRfT44

Transcript: www.timesofisrael.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:02 AM
Comments (10.2K)
"The $1.9 TRILLION American Rescue Plan was supposed to be about helping *Americans* recover from id!otic COVID lockdowns.

But for some reason, $500 million of that deficit spending went to the State Department to “resettle refugees.”

$33.7 million went directly to Gaza via the UNRWA, an organization that’s been described as “effectively a branch of Hamas.”

In total, Biden has given this branch of Hamas $730 million since 2021, making the US taxpayer its largest donor in the world.

UNRWA employees in Gaza belong to the Hamas-linked trade union and a number of employees are actual Hamas fighters. UNRWA schools teach kids to hate Jews and glorify terrorism. UNRWA facilities are often used to store rockets, munitions, and serve as human shields for Hamas.

Trump defunded them in 2018 because all of this is common knowledge. But Biden’s State Department says it’s in “America’s national security interest to fund them” despite the group being guilty of war crimes.

Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan ended up being the spark inflation, fund terrorism, and kill Jews plan.

This flow of money must immediately stop and the terrorist sympathizers responsible should be fired and held accountable.

Absolutely infuriating how DC spends our money." twitter.com/...
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 14, 2023
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:01 AM
Comments (10.2K)
Inflation in Argentina just hit a record-high 138%. It has continued to skyrocket since the country defaulted on a record-setting $57-billion “relief package” issued by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2018. A payment default in May of 2020 couldn’t have come at a worse time. As country’s were shutting down for the global “pandemic”, Argentina failed to make a $500-million loan payment and cut the country off from access to many finance options.

The people of Argentina, in a testament to sweeping change, have latched on to the populist candidate, Javier Milei. Milei has been compared to Donald Trump and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, often referred to as “the Trump of the Tropics.” And for this reason, the Mockingbird Media outlets immediately labeled him things like “far-right”, “ultra-right libertarian”, and “Trump fan”.

And now add another notch to that comparison: he’s also under criminal investigation, just days before the country’s elections on October 22nd.

Prosecutors in Argentina have launched a criminal investigation into the presidential front-runner Javier Milei for encouraging Argentinians not to save money in the Argentinian peso. As the candidate to receive the most votes of any other during the presidential primary, and running on a platform that involves adopting the US Dollar as their currency, this would seem like a logical encouragement. After all, it seems he’s the likely replacement for President Alberto Fernandez, who, according to the AP, called for the investigation himself. Fernandez is not seeking re-election.

President Alberto Fernández had called for the investigation in a complaint filed Wednesday, saying that the right-wing populist candidate was trying to scare the public and that his actions were “a severe affront to the democratic system.”

Prosecutor Franco Picardi on Friday referred a criminal case to a federal judge, going off Fernández’s accusation that claimed Milei and other candidates on his party’s ticket were inciting public fear — a charge that carries possible prison terms of up to six years. Federal Judge María Servini will later decide whether there is enough evidence to indict.

Milei pushed back against the criminal case Friday, characterizing the prosecutor as an ally of the government and saying that Picardi is “persecuting the political option most voted by the Argentine people.” (sound familiar?)

In a post on social media, Milei added: “Nothing will prevent the beating we’re going to give them at the polls.”
