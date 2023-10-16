Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 10/16/23

Oct. 16, 2023 12:00 AM ET12 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (12)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:02 AM
Comments (10.23K)
When a country is invaded by a foreign power, the only sane response is to retaliate with massive, overwhelming, disproportionate force. And when an invader commits the kinds of atrocities that we have seen over the last week, unprecedented in modern times, vengeance must be the order of the day. War is a terrible thing. But the Gazans started this war, and war is what they are going to get. Every resulting casualty should be laid at the foot of Hamas and all Gazans who have supported and collaborated with Hamas - a large majority, by all indications.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:00 AM
Comments (10.23K)
1987 College graduate Jon Huntsman Jr. told Penn President Liz Magill on Saturday that his family will stop donating to Penn, stripping the University of a longtime donor amid backlash from influential trustees and alumni.

In an email to Magill obtained by The Daily Pennsylvanian, Huntsman — a former University trustee, governor of Utah, and United States ambassador — said that the Huntsman Foundation will "close its checkbook" on future donations to Penn. Huntsman, whose family has donated tens of millions to Penn over the course of three generations, wrote that the University had become "almost unrecognizable" due to administrators' response to antisemitism.

"Moral relativism has fueled the university’s race to the bottom and sadly now has reached a point where remaining impartial is no longer an option," he wrote to Magill on Saturday.

In the letter sent to Magill, Huntsman expressed disappointment in Penn's alleged "silence" to the attack by Hamas on Israel.

Penn has been anti-Semitic for a long time, and Huntsman is just now recognizing that fact? Not a very good trustee, if he's been asleep at the switch for so long.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:51 AM
Comments (10.23K)
President Joe Biden reportedly turned down Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s invite for a “solidarity visit” following the horrific terrorist attacks at the hands of Hamas.

“After Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office leaks that the premier invited US President Joe Biden to pay a solidarity visit to Israel following Hamas’s massive assault, White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson says, ‘We have no new travel to announce,'” the Times of Israel reported.

As to why Biden turned down the trip remains unknown at this time. Needless to say, the president and Netanyahu have had a strained relationship since he resumed office.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:49 AM
Comments (10.23K)
IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus says a strike on a convoy of Gazans fleeing to the southern part of the Strip Friday appears to have been a false flag operation carried out by Hamas.

At least 70 people, most of them children, were killed in the strike, which occurred on a route that Israel said should be used for fleeing Gazans. Another 200 were injured.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:33 AM
Comments (10.23K)
4 Years of the Best Economy, of the Best Foreign Policy, of the Best Border Protection, of the Best Trade Negotiations, of the Best Energy Production.

4 Years
0 Wars

static-assets-1.truthsocial.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (10.23K)
Joe Biden’s 60 Minute Interview on Gaza is the Saddest Media Display I Have Ever Witnessed

"Good grief, if the stakes of this issue were not so high, I probably would not have watched this. Alas, a review was necessary to judge the competency of policy. What follows is beyond sad.

I know many readers here will not like the thought of watching pudding brain mutter his way through a carefully edited and controlled interview by a corporate outlet intent on presenting Biden in the best possible light. However, you only really need to watch the introduction by CBS host, Scott Pelley.

Never before have I seen a more transparently pathetic political defense presented as the introduction to an interview of a U.S president. Pelley was apologetic toward Biden in the extreme, leading the viewer into an interview with prescripted justification and excuses for the content that would follow. Watching Pelley set up this interview elicits a sense of embarrassment that such a set-up is needed. When he gets into the interview, Pelly actually constructs the talking points for Biden, with explanations and outlines that provide simple yes/no answers from Biden. This interview is so soft, it becomes pathetic to watch:" https://youtu.be/d403nALfQrE
theconservativetreehouse.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:36 AM
Comments (10.23K)
"The show “60 Minutes” should be ashamed of themselves. They just interviewed Crooked Joe Biden, and led him along like a lost child. Each question contained the answer, and was so weakly and apologetically asked that it was a JOKE which should be considered a campaign contribution to the Democrat Party. Why should CBS get free public airwaves for this highly partisan “show,” which never apologized to me for the mistakes they made on the “Laptop from Hell?” They are protecting Biden even though he is the most corrupt and incompetent President in the history of the United States. The Carter Administration looks absolutely brilliant by comparison. The only thing the Biden Regime does well is go after Crooked Joe’s political opponent, ME, but even that will fail. The Middle East, Ukraine, Inflation, Bad Economy, the Open Border, Horrendous Afghanistan Embarrassment, Gas Prices, our great Autoworker Death March, & so much more, make Crooked Joe a total disaster for our once great USA. MAGA!"-------Donald Trump@realDonaldTrump
Uncle_Rico profile picture
Uncle_Rico
Today, 12:08 AM
Investing Group
Comments (443)
How about the most fascist house member getting a vote for speaker? Have the crazies officially taken full control of the Republican party? I thought most only pretended to be fascist to avoid the wrath of big orange by not denying his election “victory,” but maybe not.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:04 AM
Comments (10.23K)
A twice-deported Honduran illegal alien was charged with two separate murders after a “badly burned” body and decomposed remains were discovered in a wooded area in Nashville.

Kevin Castro-Garcia, 31, was charged with shooting dead 37-year-old Elmer Nahum Miranda-Martinez. Her charred body was found in the trunk of a car in a wooded area in Nashville.

Nashville police on Friday said Castro-Garcia was also charged with a second murder and abuse of a corpse after the decomposing remains of Brandon Rivas-Noriega were found in the trunk of a Ford Focus in a wooded area.

According to Fox News, Kevin Castro-Garcia was deported twice – once in 2010 and again in 2018.

We will be hearing a lot more stories like this thanks to the millions of illegals Biden has allowed into the country.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:02 AM
Comments (10.23K)
At Harvard, standing up for murder, rape, and torture:

More than 1,000 demonstrators rallied in Harvard Yard in support of Gaza Saturday ahead of an expected ground invasion by Israel, condemning the University for a lack of support of Palestinian students and complicity in what they described as “genocide.”

At the rally, a spokesperson for the PSC who did not identify himself demanded Harvard urge federal officials to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and disclose direct and indirect investments in companies “complicit in genocide and human rights abuses towards Palestinians.”

The PSC spokesperson also called on University President Claudine G@y to explicitly condemn doxxing attacks against students supporting Palestine.

“We need to condemn and reject the anti-Palestinian racism, doxxing, and harassment Harvard students are facing,” he said.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:03 AM
Comments (10.23K)
@PaulM_2 LOL, couldn't even post the University president's last name without the usual SA warning.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:00 AM
Comments (10.23K)
Remember, it was just a few days ago when Mike McCaul left a “non-classified” White House briefing by DNI Avril Haines and the State Dept, likely Victoria Nuland, and immediately went to the microphones to push a false story that Egypt had warned the Israelis in advance of the Hamas attack. That never happened. Additionally, it was just a few weeks ago when Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) member Maria Bartiromo dropped her mask in the interview with Matt Gaetz}.

Listen carefully, and you will notice how Bartiromo cites the White House briefing (“situation room“) and then immediately McCaul starts talking about “what we are doing,” meaning the Biden administration. The “we” in that sentence is profoundly Freudian, and if you know the cues to look for, you can spot them immediately.

Essentially, McCaul is admitting in that brief section that he (even though he is supposed to be a Republican), is a part of the Biden effort. That explains his willingness to go immediately to the microphones and give the false story as a media narrative – more valuable from the Republican than from the Biden intelligence apparatus.

In this era of universal deceit, trust your instincts. If you know what to look for, you will quickly start to see the professional deceivers don’t even realize when they slip, because they are still attached to the “old” level of scrutiny that was being applied. https://youtu.be/I89ZU6Lh4lE

We The People are being manipulated. We need to break this cycle of propaganda abuse, by reminding ourselves about the history of how we have been abused.

This is a very dangerous awakening. The UniParty has been on full display in the past few weeks. Factually, the more the average American understands the nature of their abuse, the manipulation, the more dangerous the potential response from government becomes. A narcissist becomes violent when their gaslighting no longer works. A government becomes similarly disposed when the propaganda stops working.

Pay attention to the things that people think no one is noticing.
