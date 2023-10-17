Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 10/17/23

Oct. 17, 2023 12:00 AM ET5 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.89K Followers

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.

Comments (5)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:26 AM
Comments (10.24K)
Lots of people who work in Hollywood suffer from a permanent case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, but actor Robert De Niro is in a class all by himself.

In fact, De Niro is still insisting that Hillary Clinton won the 2016 election.

Doesn't this make him an election denier? Aren't those the new rules?

Trump broke a lot of people. De Niro is certainly one of them. How sad.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:26 AM
Comments (10.24K)
Secretary Blinken Tells Joe Biden He’s Going to Israel on Wednesday

The agenda here is transparently obvious.

♦ First, there is no strategic benefit to Israel from a Joe Biden visit. ♦ Second, notice how there was no advanced notice when Biden visited Kiev, Ukraine. Yet here, with a real backdrop of violence, a Biden visit to Israel is announced in advance. ♦ Third, think about the extensive planning and security measures that are traditionally taken for these types of trips; the absence of which, underlines the urgency of motive.

Next, consider the devastating recent polls showing Biden collapsing in every state that matters. President Trump is crushing Joe Biden, as the American people can feel and see the terrible consequences of Biden policy. Then, overlay the recent CBS 60 minutes effort to cast Joe Biden as a victim of circumstance. Lastly, there is ideological benefit in buying more time for the Muslim Brotherhood (Hamas). What motive do we discover in the factual alignment of data?

The people behind Joe Biden are sending him to Israel for (1) part of a rebranding effort; and (2) to impede Netanyahu and buy time for Hamas.

The people behind Biden (Obama network) are also pushing Biden into a meeting in Egypt. Biden is going to the international summit to determine the future of the Palestinian people terrorists and put pressure on Egypt.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:25 AM
Comments (10.24K)
The media and punditry are saying it’s the pressure of Jordan, but really, it’s the pressure of the voters that’s scaring the crap out of the Republicans in the House.

The block of opposition to Jim Jordan’s nomination in the House is crumbling, as their phones, emails and fax machines are being lit up by voters demanding support and threatening a removal primary against any House member who tries to stand in the way of the people.

Jordan has vowed to take his nomination to a House floor vote and force the Republican Party to take a stand. This is a solid strategy that puts any no vote against the will of the electorate.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:25 AM
Comments (10.24K)
New York Times v. Sullivan (1964) | Wex | US Law | LII / Legal Information Institute
www.law.cornell.edu/...

The Supreme Court, in an opinion written by Justice William Brennan, reviewed the matter “against the background of a profound national commitment to the principle that debate on public issues should be uninhibited, robust, and wide-open, and that it may well include vehement, caustic, and sometimes unpleasantly sharp attacks on government and public officials.”

Noting that the advertisement at hand would qualify for constitutional protection, the Court considered whether its inaccuracies had forfeited that constitutional protection.

The Court, in a unanimous 9-0 decision, established that statements under such circumstances involving a public official plaintiff must be false and made with “actual malice,” that is, “with reckless disregard of whether it was false or not.”

Upending the common law tort rule, the Court placed the burden of proof on the public official plaintiff, stating that the plaintiff must demonstrate actual malice with “convincing clarity which the constitutional standard demands.”

The Court argued that that the common-law standard would result in a “rule compelling the critic of official conduct to guarantee the truth of all his factual assertions and to do so on pain of libel judgments virtually unlimited in amount leads to … self censorship.”

Instead, the Court put into place a more rigorous standard necessary for sustaining the “maintenance of the opportunity for free political discussion,” a “fundamental principle of our constitutional system” that is “essential to the security of the Republic.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:23 AM
Comments (10.24K)
Not a week goes by without Democrats weaponizing the federal government to silence their political opponents — and Monday’s court-mandated gag order on former President Donald Trump is no different.

At the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) request, U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan — an Obama appointee — partially granted the department’s motion to institute a gag order on Trump ahead of the 2024 election. According to The Daily Caller, the order prohibits Trump — the leading contender for the GOP presidential nomination — from issuing statements about Special Counsel Jack Smith, “[Smith’s] staff, witnesses and court personnel,” while permitting the former president “to make statements about the Biden administration and DOJ.”

While it’s not surprising Chutkan greenlit Smith’s motion given her history of left-wing judicial activism, Monday’s developments shine a light on the much bigger issue of judges deciding what political speech is permissible for candidates to use on the campaign trail.

Should Trump become the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, his ability to call out the DOJ’s blatant corruption during the election would be severely curtailed. Chutkan’s order allowing Trump to criticize the DOJ while barring him from lamenting Smith and his team is a joke because Smith’s investigation is a part of the Biden administration’s greater attempt to throw their top political opponent in prison during the middle of an election.

How is Trump supposed to criticize Biden and the DOJ’s corruption and not Smith when, in actuality, they’re all tied to the same goal?

While judicial activism is nothing new for leftist judges, Chutkan’s order opens the floodgates for the judicial system to restrict a political candidate’s constitutional right to speak freely during an election. What’s to stop Democrat attorneys general or prosecutors from filing flimsy charges against other Republican candidates who rightly lament America’s two-tiered justice system and then flocking to leftist judges to institute similar gag orders to bar such criticisms?

Chutkan’s approval of Smith’s disgraceful motion has put America on a very dark path in which judges can actively silence a political candidate at a moment’s notice.
