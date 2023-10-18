Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 10/18/23

Oct. 18, 2023
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated.

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (12)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:57 AM
Comments (10.26K)
The Persian Gulf state of Qatar, which has reportedly given support and safe haven to Hamas leaders and empowered Web sites to flourish that promote anti-Israel sentiments, has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in recent years shaping U.S. opinion and the American education curriculum, according to lobbying and donation records review by Just the News.

Since at least 2016, Qatar has spent $77 million hiring 29 foreign registered agents to influence U.S. policy – one of the largest lobbying fleets among Middle Eastern countries, according to the Justice Department Foreign Agent Registration Act database. That database shows some of Washington D.C.'s most powerful and influential law firms and Public Relations outfits have taken millions of dollars to promote Qatar's interests, including Holland & Knight and Mercury Public Affairs, LLC.

The country also has handed out about $1.6 billion since June 2020, and $5.4 billion in total under Section 117 of the Higher Education Act of 1965, in donations and contacts to American universities ranging from Harvard to George Washington University, according to the Higher Education Gifts and Contracts database maintained by the U.S. Department of Education.

The massive outlays, experts say, help to explain how a new generation of young Americans have developed decidedly pro-Palestinian sympathies after generations of staunch U.S. support for Israel. justthenews.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:56 AM
Comments (10.26K)
"The Ministry of Truth is attempting to now cancel George Orwell." twitter.com/...
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 17, 2023

Orwell will go down as the greatest predictor of leftwing authoritarianism. He understood the power of language, words, speech.

The sad part is that he was a leftist, too d umb to see that authoritarianism would come from his side.

Orwell's writings are still powerful to this day. He was genuinely against communists and totalitarians.

1984 is probably the best book ever written about what our totalitarian future would become.

The commies who vote Democrat bought 1984 in droves when Trump was elected.

The book was about them. Now they try to destroy it like communists do.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:56 AM
Comments (10.26K)
Joe Biden was literally in the air, flying toward the region when Jordan’s King Abdullah just cancelled the summit between Egyptian President al-Sisi, Abdullah and Biden. This is more than a little sunlight on who Abdullah was talking about earlier when he said, “the usual suspects were trying to create Defacto issues on the ground.”

Now tell us again, why Joe Biden is going to Israel? What strategic value is within this visit?

Caroline Glick gives some troubling information about: (a) the White House demanding an invitation; and (b) Anthony Blinken threatening Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu to hold back the ground invasion or the U.S. will not allow munitions and bombs Israel needs for resupply. https://youtu.be/9xwPA57xOXA

Why is the US meddling in Israel's internal affairs? When 9/11 attacks took place, I didn't see the Israelis coming here to interfere with our internal affairs to bomb Afghanistan and send ground troops there.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:55 AM
Comments (10.26K)
President Trump and Alina Habba speak to the media following another day of nonsense testimony in the New York civil case against Donald Trump.

President Trump again reiterates the construct of the case against him as a political effort with no foundational premise in legal statute. The lending institutions did their own due diligence; there are no victims, all the banks and finance offices were repaid with interest and ahead of schedule; there were no defaults and all lenders were satisfied with the terms, conditions and results. https://youtu.be/kaebdMGH0Fk

President Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, then reads the first page of the lending agreement to the media so they can better understand the nature of the fraudulent case being attempted by the State of New York. https://youtu.be/yWC-4-t7nZI
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:55 AM
Comments (10.26K)
EU President Ursula von der Leyen has pledged to provide the Palestinian/Hamas effort with $50 million in supplemental assistance to support the resistance effort against Israeli retaliation.

She's a good Nazi German. She's a true example of incompetence rising to it's highest possibility. What does that say about the rest of the buffoons in the EU?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:54 AM
Comments (10.26K)
The truth about the Gaza Hospital bombing: Hamas launched hundreds of rockets at Israel, and 1 landed on a hospital in Gaza. Watch the footage yourself, supplied by the Hamas-loving Al-Jazeera TV, and ask yourself how many missiles were probably stored in that hospital for the explosion to be this large? This is not the first time Hamas’ rockets have landed in Gaza, and it sure isn’t the first time Hamas murders Palestinians. A reminder that Hamas is the type of terrorist organization that, when facing protests in Gaza over its corruption, fires missiles at Israel, so that a conflict erupts and protesters run to their homes.

We will achieve peace when truth is more important than politics. If you genuinely care about the Palestinians killed in that hospital, then hold Hamas accountable. twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:54 AM
Comments (10.26K)
Arkansas is the first state in the ​United States that is taking a strong stance against ‘hostile foreign entities,’ particularly China, by banning them from owning agricultural land in the state.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Sarah Sanders (R-AR) announced that the state has ordered the Chinese state-owned Agri Chemical Company, Syngenta, to divest itself of its land holdings in Arkansas due to national security concerns.

“Today, we are becoming the first state in the country to take an action like the one that we are announcing right now,” said Sanders. “At the beginning of my term, my administration worked with our partners in the legislature to get hostile foreign entities out of Arkansas.”

Highlighting her commitment to Arkansas’s security, she referenced Act 636, which she had proudly signed. Sponsored by Senator Johnson and Representative Vaught, this act prohibited foreign entities from nine countries deemed adversarial from owning agricultural land in Arkansas.

Sanders announced that the Chinese state-owned agrochemical company, Syngenta, would be required to relinquish its land holdings in Arkansas. Owning 160 acres in Northeast Arkansas, primarily for seed research, Syngenta has been identified as a potential threat, particularly as its parent company, Kim China, is on the Department of Defense’s list of Chinese military companies.

Sanders elaborated on the risks, stating, “Seeds are technology. Chinese state-owned corporations filter that technology back to their homeland.” This, she argued, compromised American research and security, especially considering a 2017 Chinese law that mandates Chinese citizens abroad to aid their country’s intelligence operations.

Sanders further outlined her commitment to the state’s security by referencing Act 525, which bans Chinese and Russian-made drones, and Act 758, which prohibits public contracts with the CCP. Her objective was clear: to ensure that businesses operating in Arkansas are allies of the state and its hardworking citizens.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:48 AM
Comments (10.26K)
In one of the most disingenuously undefined judicial rulings in recent memory, U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan says President Trump may not “target” a member of the court or prosecution in his rebuke of their official offices against him.

Obviously, Judge Chutkan intends to give herself the most latitude possible when defining what terms of speech may end up being considered “targeting.” However, criticism is not a possible definition in ordinary parlance. So, we’ll see.

Additionally, Chutkan did not outline what -if any- punishment would be levied in the event she considers any statement to be considered “targeting.” The lawfare games continue…
polecat profile picture
polecat
Today, 12:46 AM
Comments (2.13K)
Colleges are once again wetting their knickers over the Israelites kicking a…
polecat profile picture
polecat
Today, 12:45 AM
Comments (2.13K)
Once again, Palestinians sc… the pooch, and blew up their hospital. They are known for being worthless
polecat profile picture
polecat
Today, 12:49 AM
Comments (2.13K)
@polecat yeah I used once again, once again
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (10.26K)
Who is Chutkan to dictate the contours of a presidential candidate’s political speech? What if one of the “participating government staff” or a family member is compromised by partisanship? Moreover, preemptively suggesting that without gagging, Trump will engage in a “smear campaign” is as prejudicial to the case as any of the inflammatory things Trump has thrown around. It implies that any accusation now aimed at prosecutors is untrue.

Trump contends that he is being railroaded by special counsel Jack Smith, the longtime federal prosecutor who works on behalf of Democrats and Joe Biden. You might believe the special counsel is a chaste defender of Lady Justice, but there’s ample evidence that partisan considerations are in play. Fears of a politicized justice department are real. As we speak, the head of the Democratic Party is being mollycoddled by the state in a very similar case involving classified documents.

Whatever the case, the Justice Department now plays a big part in Trump’s campaign for the presidency — and probably his legal case, as well. If the state’s accusations can be spread throughout the media before a trial, why can’t the defendant speak openly, as well?

In the name of fairness, Chutkan contends that Trump does not enjoy unfettered First Amendment rights because he might intimidate witnesses. It’s already illegal to intimidate witnesses. Charge him if he does it. Laws already exist to cover all the other premises Smith has used to rationalize the gag order.

The notion a DC jury pool will be impartial when it comes to Trump is fantastical. There is little that can be done about it. But further gagging the defendant only feeds, at the very minimum, the perception that this is all politically motivated.

A “narrow” gag order limiting free speech is still a gag order limiting free speech. The fact that Smith was seeking even broader limitations only makes Trump’s claims more plausible.

Think about the precedent: administrations can now launch prosecutions against political rivals — calibrated to take place in favorable cities and timed to coincide with elections — and then demand gag orders be implemented on those running for office. If you think they won’t do it to others, you haven’t been paying attention.
