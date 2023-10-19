Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 10/19/23

Oct. 19, 2023 12:00 AM ET2 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.89K Followers

Comments (2)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (10.27K)
The second round of voting for House Speaker ended with two more “Republicans” vowing to support the goals of the UniParty in Washington DC and retain alignment with Democrats. The mask dropping is quite remarkable, and perhaps the only good thing to come from this dynamic.

Here are the 22 professional Republicans who wish to see a Democrat House Speaker:

♦ Don Bacon: (202) 225-4155; @RepDonBacon (voted McCarthy) ♦ *Vern Buchanan: (202) 225-5015;@vern Buchanan (voted Donalds) ♦ Ken Buck: (202) 225-4676; @RepKenBuck (voted for Emmer) ♦ Lori Chavez-DeRemer: (202) 225-5711; @RepLCD (voted McCarthy) ♦ Anthony D’Esposito: (202) 225-5516; @anthonydespo (voted Zeldin) ♦ Mario Díaz-Balart: (202) 225-4211; @MarioDB (voted Scalise) ♦ Jake Ellzey: (202) 225-2002; @JakeEllzey (voted Garcia) ♦ *Drew Ferguson: (202) 225-5901; @RepDrewFerguson (voted Scalise) ♦ Andrew Garbarino: (202) 225-7896; @RepGarbarino (voted Zeldin) ♦ Carlos Giménez: (202) 225-2778; @RepCarlos (voted McCarthy) ♦ Tony Gonzales (TX): (202) 225-4511; @TonyGonzales4TX (voted Scalise) ♦ Kay Granger: (202) 225-5071; @RepKayGranger (voted Scalise) ♦ John James: (202) 225-4961; @repjames (voted for Moolenaar?) ♦ Mike Kelly (PA): (202) 225-5406; @MikeKellyPA (voted Bainer?) ♦ Jen Kiggans: (202) 225-4215; @JenKiggans (McCarthy) ♦ Nick LaLota: (202) 225-3826; @nicklalota (voted Zeldin) ♦ Mike Lawler: (202) 225-6506; @lawler4ny (voted McCarthy ) ♦ *Marianette Miller-Meeks: (202) 225-6576; @RepMMM (voted Grainger) ♦ John Rutherford: (202) 225-2501; @RepRutherfordFL (voted Scalise) ♦ Mike Simpson: (202) 225-5531; @CongMikeSimpson (voted Scalise) ♦ Steve Womack: (202) 225-4301; @rep_stevewomack (voted Scalise).

There is remarkable overlap amid those Republicans who previously voted to support Nancy Pelosi in her impeachment effort against President Trump. The UniParty is on display, and despite the frustration – Sunlight is the Best Disinfectant!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (10.27K)
In discussion of the Middle East, the current dynamic of Hamas attacking Israel, and the necessary, albeit perhaps painful response that will now be delivered by Israel, some have noted Obama’s fingerprints are all over this. It’s true, and it is worth remembering the history of this as it pertains to the U.S. triggering the Arab Spring as the first deployment of Obama’s foreign policy.

Obama didn’t travel to Cairo, Egypt for his first foreign policy trip accidentally; he did it with great intent and purpose.

The layers and layers of ideologues he and Hillary embedded in the institutions of the State Dept are as deep as the layers of ideologues Obama embedded in Main Justice and the intelligence community.

The time when Barry needed to give directions is long past. The embeds are self-aware, acting on purpose, and the outcomes we see today are simply manifestations of that activity.

It is also worth remembering there’s an entire new generation of people, who were in their 20’s and 30’s comfortably oblivious to what was taking place between 2009 and 2017, when the embeds were installed. That era of the American people is only now starting to have their own slow awakening to the damage as it surfaces.

When Obama aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood, only a small percentage of the American people actually saw the big picture and realized the potential for long term issues. Few people understood the nature of how political Islam would manifest with the extremist ideologues under their guide of the Brotherhood as an organization. Al-Qaeda, al-Nusra, ISIS, Hamas, Hezbollah et al, all fall under the extremist rubric of the Brotherhood, or what might be considered authentic Islam.

The zookeepers of the Middle East watched as the Obama network supported the opening of the big cat cages. The aftermath was predictable, and within that dynamic, those zookeepers who survived have had enough of the Obama/Biden crisis. That’s why you see people like Abdel Fattal al-Sisi (Egypt), King Abdullah II (Jordan), and Mohammed Bin Salman (Saudi Arabia), completely shunning Joe Biden. They’ve simply had enough.

President Donald Trump represented a new dynamic within this complex relationship, a new dynamic that was actually respected and appreciated for the lack of cultural demand and the simple honesty he presented. Yes, with Trump there are positive things that can be accomplished in common cause, but that’s not the Obama/Biden ideological approach.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping are only able to influence the Middle East because the leadership within the Middle East has tired of the American manipulative agenda under Obama/Biden. Egypt joining BRICS, and the expansion of the trade bloc, is one small geopolitical step in the diminishment of the overall American influence. Beneath the surface, all respect for the USA is gone, at least for the Obama/Biden approach, and we are seeing that play out in current events.

Yes, Barry’s fingerprints are all over this current dynamic; and yes, the leadership in the Middle East has tuned out their voices.

The zookeepers give cursory and polite responses, but under the surface there is no influence left.

Obama/Biden and the larger ideological West will chase windmills and solar nonsense; the rest of the world won’t have time for that. It’s a completely different geopolitical landscape now, despite the ideologues in the U.S. institutions pretending they have influence.

Barry is a pathetic narcissist who will never admit to his failure. However, the history books -just like his own autobiographical author- will reduce him down to a pathetic ego-driven small man of little character. Biden will be an asterisk.
