Politics And The Markets 10/21/23

Oct. 21, 2023 12:00 AM ET10 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.89K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (10)

Henry Miles profile picture
Henry Miles
Today, 12:57 AM
Florida legislator who penned the state's "Don't Say Gay" law sentenced to prison for wire fraud. -- www.msn.com/... Lock him up.
Henry Miles profile picture
Henry Miles
Today, 12:51 AM
Did you know that 220-odd House Republicans have NOT yet had their name on top of the Speaker ballot...?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Former President Donald Trump would emerge as the victor of a three-way presidential race including President Joe Biden and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a recent survey has revealed.

Trump claimed 39% support in a recent Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey, originally published by The Hill. Biden trailed with 33% to Kennedy's 19%. A further 9% were undecided. Of those, 42% would back Trump if they had to make a decision, 36% would choose Biden, and 22% would opt for Kennedy.

And that is no conservative-linked pollster.

Removing Kennedy from the contest, Trump remains the clear leader in the White House race, taking 5% lead over Biden, 46% to 41%.

"Kennedy right now doesn't change the result - an election held today would elect Donald Trump," poll co-director Mark Penn said.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
In the New York case against President Trump's business operations, far left Judge Arthur Engoron previously issued a gag order forbidding President Trump from criticism of any court employee. Today, Judge Engoron levied a $5,000 fine against President Trump because a Truth Social media post made prior to the order was visible on the Trump campaign website.

This judge is nuts. Literally, nuts.

Here is the second layer of crazy to note: not only was the tweet posted before the gag order, and was visible to very few users, the judge went further and described the insane, upside down determination that even if someone else connected to or associated with President Trump make disparaging comments about the prosecutor or court clerks, President Trump would be held responsible.

If the higher courts don't step in and reign this abuse quickly it's going to rapidly destroy the credibility of the court system. Then it becomes the Wild West again.

Here's the post: gab.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) will not receive the votes to become Speaker of the House, Breitbart News has learned, as at least 12 GOP members have already privately banded together to pledge opposition to Emmer on the floor were he to ever get there.

“At least 12 Republicans are opposed to Tom Emmer under any circumstances,” said one senior GOP source.

“I think it’s more,” another senior GOP source added, noting, “This thing is blowing up.”

If Emmer were to get the nod for Speaker from the conference and attempt to go to the floor, it appears he would be blocked there and that he would possibly do worse than Jordan or former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) did in floor votes. A large part of why that is the case is because Emmer essentially has no relationship with former President Donald Trump, and multiple sources close to the former president called Emmer a “Never Trumper” in statements to Breitbart News.

“Tom Emmer is an absolute never Trump politician,” a GOP strategist told Breitbart News. “He failed to secure the red wave. Worked for a Soros-funded group. Trashed President Trump to candidates and donors. He is Nancy Pelosi in a suit, but with less balls to do anything.”

“Tom Emmer has defended Ilhan Omar more than he has President Trump, which is all you need to know,” the top Trump ally said. “If you care about President Trump and America First policies, you should reject RINO Never Trumper Tom Emmer. He’s literally the worst.”

McCarthy, for his part, endorsed Emmer early in his speakership bid on Friday afternoon. That endorsement is unlikely to carry any weight with many Republicans at this stage. Emmer has nearly a dozen other candidates running against him for the job, and if House Republicans try to nominate Emmer in conference, they will likely spend the entire coming week doing exactly what they did the past two weeks when members were blocking Jordan on the floor.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Coca-Cola has more than earned its "Woke Coke" nickname after a series of shameless actions designed to cater to organized woke mobs left people no choice but to come to that conclusion.

In addition to Coke's disgraceful participation in the media/left-wing-driven smear campaign against Georgia over its 2021 election reform law, Coke joined forces with the Black Lives Matter Global Network in June 2020 as the Antifa/BLM-led George Floyd protests/riots were in full swing, donating $500,000 to the cause according to an archived version of the original webpage.

"Earlier this month, Sprite announced a $500,000 contribution to the Black Lives Matter Global Network in a social post committing action in the fight for racial justice," it boasted at the time.

Fast forward over three years later, and Coke has suddenly changed its tune, with that line now being quietly deleted from its website.

This happened not because Coke suddenly got a wake-up call about the Marxist/antisemitic tendencies of Black Lives Matter, but because Sen. Ted Cruz exposed them on a recent podcast where he discussed Black Lives Matter Chicago's despicable, openly expressed support for Hamas' murderous paragliders and Coke's past funding of BLM as part of their "racial justice initiatives."

Cruz went on to explain the timeline of events in a three-tweet thread. Cruz shared the video where he called out corporate wokesters including Coke for their previously expressed support for BLM. twitter.com/...

It would appear that there's a turning point occurring in corporate culture. While it's still infesting the heart of corporate America, we are perhaps seeing a slow departure that could inevitably lead to a more apolitical era.

The key is for customers to keep doing what they're doing and reject it both with their wallets and their mouths. The fight against the leftist political intrusion into everyday life isn't going to stop. That kind of radicalism never rests; it just regroups and thinks up a different strategy.

As it turns out, having a United States Senator doing a little naming and shaming goes a long way toward making a change for the better as well.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Congressional investigators on Friday revealed the first evidence Joe Biden directly benefited from his family's business dealings, releasing records showing the president got a $200,000 check in 2018 from his brother on the same day that James Biden got the same amount of money wired from a failing health care firm.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said the personal check James Biden sent to the future president on March 1, 2018 was marked as a loan repayment but investigators were confident the proceeds came from money the first brother received from Americore, which Comer described as a "financially distressed and failing rural hospital operator."

"Even if this was a personal loan repayment, it’s still troubling that Joe Biden’s ability to be paid back by his brother depended on the success of his family’s shady financial dealings," Comer said in a videotaped statement released on social media.

Joe Biden has adamantly maintained he had nothing to do with his family's business dealings and never benefited from them.

Comer alleged Friday that James Biden was making money from Americore by representing that the family name could open up business overseas.

"In 2018, James Biden received $600,000 in loans from, Americore—a financially distressed and failing rural hospital operator. According to bankruptcy court documents, James Biden received these loans 'based upon representations that his last name, ‘Biden,’ could ‘open doors’ and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections," Comer said.

"On March 1, 2018, Americore wired a $200,000 loan into James and Sara Biden’s personal bank account – not their business bank account. On the same day, James Biden wrote a $200,000 check from this same personal bank account to Joe Biden," the lawmaker added.

After Americore Health declared bankruptcy, a Chapter 11 trustee sued James Biden alleging that the company loaned him $600,000 while it was struggling to stay afloat.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
There’s one individual in the White House National security shop, head of intelligence programs. His name is Maher Bitar. Maher Bitar. Yes, remember that name. He is solely responsible for prioritizing what collection efforts on intelligence are tier one, two, three and four for President Biden. Why is this guy’s name important? Well, one, he used to work for Samantha Powers, but let’s put that aside. Two, we just found a photo of Maher Battar recently wearing Palestinian garb, raising a hand behind a picture that said, we want Jewish apartheid. This is the guy in charge of intelligence operations for the United States of America.

Robert Malley, Biden’s number one envoy, the guy that’s supposed to be keeping us out of war in Iran had his security clearance suspended by Chris Wray’s FBI, of all people, just two months ago! You've got to ask why? They won’t publicly release it. Well, here's why. Because an individual named Ariane Tabatabai, who, by the way, is currently running our special operations office at the Department of Defense, was installed there by Robert Malley. Yes, the former presidential envoy to Iran installed this Iranian national to that position in DoD.

And do you know what she did in 2014? She emailed the Iranian Foreign Minister, Javad Zarif, and asked for permission as a US. Citizen to take a trip on behalf of the US. Government. This individual is still employed at the Department of Defense as the assistant chief of staff for the special operations office. The Iranian regime has infiltrated the Biden administration…
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
White House Asks Congress for $106 Billion - $61 Billion for Ukraine, $14 Billion for Israel, $9 Billion for Gaza and Humanitarian Relief

The people behind Joe Biden have put together a single $106 billion request of financial support intended to force Congress to fund the priorities of the Obama/Biden U.S. foreign policy.

The supplemental appropriations request also includes funds to support the continued flow of illegal aliens at the southern border.

The first order of business for the "New" Speaker will be to facilitate this horror. The looting continues...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
As we talk about Hamas, and the Palestinians we will often hear of discussions about a "two state solution". Perhaps it would be interesting to take a look back at what a young Benjamin Netanyahu had to say on the matter when he spoke at MIT (his alumni) 45 years ago: youtu.be/...
