Politics And The Markets 10/23/23

Oct. 23, 2023 12:00 AM ET7 Comments
Political Comments
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (7)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (10.36K)
This might have a lot to do with the fake media crying about Gaza children being killed:

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have misfired more than 550 rockets, resulting in the deaths of civilians in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces said.

"They are killing their own civilians from failed launches," IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Saturday, as translated. Over the past 24 hours alone, about 20% of all rockets aimed at Israel have fallen inside Gaza, he said.

More than 550 rockets have fallen inside Gaza since Oct. 7, when Hamas and Islamic Jihad invaded Israel, killing over 1,400 people and taking over 200 hostages, and began firing rockets, the IDF also said.

On Sunday, Hagari said that the IDF is facing difficulties fighting against terrorists because they are using civilians as human shields and they want civilian casualties to improve their image in the international media.

"They hide behind Gazan civilians and want their own people to die in order to receive sympathy from the world. They want people to see pictures of dead Gazan civilians and of destruction in Gaza," he said. "Every building that falls in Gaza is a building from which Hamas executes their terrorist activities. They do it knowing we will be forced to strike the buildings."

For example, Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital was described by The Washington Post as "a de facto headquarters" for Hamas and by Amnesty International as a place for the torture and murder of dissidents. Additionally, Hamas tells civilians to not evacuate military targets even after the IDF tells the civilians to leave the area.

"They want us to strike an apartment in a building adjacent to a hospital only for the world to see it as a similar incident to the failed rocket that hit the Al-Ahli hospital that was presented as an Israeli airstrike," Hagari also said, referring to how the media ran with baseless Hamas allegations that an Israeli airstrike killed 500 people in a hospital.

The news sparked riots across the Middle East, but multiple international organizations and news outlets have determined that the rocket was a misfire, launched from inside Gaza, and landed in a parking lot.

Most of the MSM have now proven they are fake news, so any reports from them taking the side of Hamas needs to be ignored.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (10.36K)
In 2000, there were 17 million people on the food stamp rolls, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. By 2023, that number had swelled to 42.4 million.The cost to taxpayers has, over the same time period, soared by nearly 600 percent.

The food stamp program is losing roughly $1 billion per month because of fraud and errors.

A watchdog has revealed that over 66,000 people stayed on food stamp rolls despite winning enough money in lotteries to make them ineligible - and that's just based on data obtained in just 13 states - with the figure for all 50 states likely in the hundreds of thousands.

We aren't talking about the proud owners of $20 prizes from scratchers. We're talking about those who won at least $4,250, which, under federal law, makes a person ineligible for the taxpayer's help.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (10.36K)
In a stern warning, Israel threatened to cut off “the head of the snake” and launch a military attack against Iran if the Tehran-backed Hezbollah joins the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

In a no-holds-barred interview with the Daily Mail on Sunday, Israel’s Minister of Economy, Nir Barkat, said that Iran and Lebanon would be “wiped off the face of the earth” if Hezbollah, operating from Lebanon, joins the war against Israel.

In a bid to deter Iran from further intrusion, Barkat explicitly stated that Israel would not only “eliminate Hezbollah” if a ‘northern front’ is initiated but would also target Iran directly.

“The plan of Iran is to attack Israel on all fronts. If we find they intend to target Israel, we will not just retaliate to those fronts, but we will go to the head of the snake, which is Iran,” Barkat said.

“The Ayatollahs in Iran are not going to sleep good at night, we are going to make sure they pay a heavy price if, God forbid, they open the northern front.”

“If our enemies attack, we will wipe them out.

“Lebanon and Hezbollah are going to pay a heavy price, similar to what Hamas is going to pay. But that’s not enough.

“The very clear message is that we are going to be going after the heads of Iran as well. When will we do that? When we decide.

“Israel has a very clear message to our enemies. We are saying to them, look what’s happening in Gaza – you are going to get the same treatment if you attack us. We are going to wipe you off the face of the Earth,” he added.

The Daily Mail added that Mr. Barkat said Hezbollah “will not escalate without the order of Iran”, adding, “In many ways… Hezbollah is Iran.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (10.36K)
A new snapshot of the struggles of American consumers to keep up with their bills comes from data showing a rise in vehicle owners having trouble making their payments on time.

The rate of subprime interest rate borrowers who are behind 60 days or more on their payments hit 6.11 percent in September, according to Bloomberg.

That’s the highest share who can’t make ends meet since 1994, and up from the 5.93 percent rate at the start of this year.

“The subprime borrower is getting squeezed. They can often be a first line of where we start to see the negative effects of macroeconomic headwinds,” Margaret Rowe, senior director at Fitch, said.

Borrowers are considered subprime if they have mediocre credit scores and might be a risk to pay on time.

For buyers with good credit ratings, interest on a car loan averages at about 5.07 percent for a new car and 7.09 percent for a used one, according to Bankrate. The worst ratings pay averages of about 14.18 percent for new vehicles and 21.38 percent for used ones. Subprime borrowers are in between those extremes.

If consumers get too far behind, they lose their vehicle.

Cox Automotive estimates that 1.5 million vehicles will be repossessed this year, according to Insider. That represents a 300,000 increase from 2022.

Insider noted that repossession can often start a chain of events that leads to the loss of a job because in many communities, transportation is essential to get to work.

The rate of new credit card delinquencies hit 7.2 percent in the second quarter, which was up from 6.5 percent the quarter before.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (10.36K)
President Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday morning and released a statement regarding Sidney Powell.

Trump wrote, “Sidney Powell was one of millions and millions of people who thought, and in ever increasing numbers still think, correctly, that the 2020 Presidential Election was RIGGED & STOLLEN, AND OUR COUNTRY IS BEING ABSOLUTELY DESTROYED BECAUSE OF IT!!!”

The 45th president continued “Despite the Fake News reports to the contrary, and without even reaching out to ask the Trump Campaign, MS. POWELL WAS NOT MY ATTORNEY, AND NEVER WAS. In fact, she would have been conflicted.”

He concluded his post by writing “Ms. Powell did a valiant job of representing a very unfairly treated and governmentally abused General Mike Flynn, but to no avail. His prosecution, despite the facts, was ruthless. He was an innocent man, much like many other innocent people who are being persecuted by this now Fascist government of ours, and I was honored to give him a Full Pardon!”

Powell was never the President's lawyer there is nothing she could say to hurt him because she wasn't privy to anything.

Trump's people talked to her to find out what she had and they got fed up when it turned out to be nothing. I suspect the same intelligence people behind suppressing the laptop story fed them this disinformation to discredit and confuse Trump's team. That is probably why the fake media calls her Trump's lawyer.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (10.36K)
Biden has been the ayatollahs’ best friend since long before the $6 billion prisoner-swap payoff.

• Biden relaxed sanctions on Iran, while obsessively demolishing anything that Trump had accomplished.

• By letting the mullahs sell more oil, particularly to China (another international beauty), Iran’s oil production swelled from 2.7 million barrels per day on Dec. 31, 2020—just before Trump left office—to 3.4 million barrels on May 31 of this year—up 25.9%.

• Biden’s war on domestic oil hiked prices. That, too, has gilded Tehran’s coffers. Brent crude averaged $57.96 per barrel under Trump and $83.84 on Biden’s watch, per the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That increased Iran’s oil revenue—up 44.65%.

• As Iran International reported, “Iranian oil shipments began to pick up toward the end of 2020, as candidate Joe Biden announced in September of that year his intention to revive the 2015 [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action],” aka the Iran nuclear deal, which Trump rightly hurled atop the ash heap of history. Iran’s exports subsequently soared from a low of 100,000 barrels per day in 2020, according to Reuters, to 1.5 million barrels in August—up 1,400%.

• Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe explained to Fox News Channel’s Trey Gowdy: “Iran’s access to foreign-exchange reserves went from $4 billion in the Trump administration to $72 billion in the Biden administration”—up 1,700%.

Biden has impoverished America and enriched Iran.

Hamas also surprised Team Biden. Alas, such things leave them dazed and confused:

• “Two years ago, Donald Trump withdrew from the Iran Deal,” Biden said via Twitter on May 8, 2020. “This week, he vetoed a war powers resolution that would’ve prevented him from starting a war with Iran without congressional consent. His decisions have increased the risk of war in the Middle East.”

Um, no.

Trump—the big, bad bully—obliterated the ISIS caliphate, droned Iranian terrorism master Qassem Soleimani, and sanctioned Iran like a boa constrictor. Hence, Iran laid low, Israel savored relative tranquility, and Trump brokered the Abraham Accords—four pacts normalizing relations between Israel and Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Sudan, and Morocco.

Biden got Trump exquisitely wrong.

• Blinken said about Afghanistan in June 2021: “If there is a significant deterioration in security, I don’t think it’s going to be something that happens from a Friday to a Monday.” In fact, Afghanistan unraveled, and the Taliban took Kabul, between Aug. 13 and 16, 2021—literally from a Friday to a Monday.

Oops!

• Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan announced on Sept. 30: “The Middle East region is quieter today than it has been in two decades.”

Strike three. Yer out!

Biden replaced Trump’s Peace Through Strength approach with his own Softer Than Tapioca Doctrine. Biden’s weakness ignited the Middle East’s raging infernos.

Biden & Co. promised to reinstate “the grownups” after the Romper Room that reputedly was the Trump administration. But after 33 months of Biden’s “adult supervision,” Russia and Ukraine are locked in a Mexican standoff. The U.S.-Mexico “border” is dead (1848-2021). And Hamas’ war on Israel could escalate into World War III.

“The children” cannot return to power soon enough.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (10.36K)
The Biden administration recently gave into Iran for the release of 5 hostages by giving them $6 billion. So they (their Hamas proxies) then go out and take over 200 more hostages. What is going to be Biden's negotiation tactic this time? The Obama/Biden way has been tried countless times and failed. Death is the only solution. If civilians ignore the evacuation orders, that's on them.

Back in 1985 when Shia terrorists held about 40 Americans seized in the hijacking of TWA Flight 847, President Reagan said "Americans will never make concessions to terrorists. To do so would only invite more terrorism. Nor will we ask nor pressure any other government to do so. Once we head down that path there will be no end to it, no end to the suffering of innocent people, no end to the bloody ransom all civilized nations must pay."

Sadly, future presidents did not abide by Reagan's dictate, and we now see the consequences.
