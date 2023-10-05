Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
W. P. Carey: Weak Hands Sell, But This Former Skeptic Is Buying (Ratings Upgrade)

Oct. 05, 2023 5:58 AM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)O6 Comments
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • W. P. Carey's stock has plummeted since announcing plans to spin off its office assets, leading to downgrades from my peers.
  • I have the contrasting view that the spin-off will be viewed favorably in the future and will lead to an eventual re-rating.
  • Even without the office assets, WPC stock is trading at cheap valuations at around a 7% dividend yield at the low end of guidance.
  • I am double-upgrading the stock from "hold" to "strong buy" as this is the moment that value investors dream of.
Empty warehouse in logistic center.

Vanit Janthra

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) has plunged since announcing plans to spin off its office assets. That has led to a flurry of downgrades from my peers, but in light of the proposed transaction - as well as the valuation reset - I

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
30.26K Followers

Julian Lin is a financial analyst. He finds undervalued companies with secular growth that appreciate over time. His approach is to look for companies with strong balance sheets and management teams in sectors with long growth runways.

Julian is the leader of the investing group Best Of Breed Growth Stocks where he only shares positions in stocks which have a large probability of delivering large alpha relative to the S&P 500. He also combines growth-oriented principles with strict valuation hurdles to add an additional layer to the conventional margin of safety. Features include: exclusive access to Julian's highest conviction picks, full stock research reports, real-time trade alerts, macro market analysis, individual industry reports, a filtered watchlist, and community chat with access to Julian 24/7. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

M
MikeKorea
Today, 6:41 AM
Premium
Comments (3.02K)
„Weak Hands Sell“
Your title is disparaging investors who sold this stock based on what they consider to be valid reasons. The stock market is not a poker game. As an author you should be more respectful to your readers.
Cristian Chierici profile picture
Cristian Chierici
Today, 6:39 AM
Premium
Comments (94)
Not that it won't recover...but i was very disappointed by the way management have done with office's assets. this way of making shareholders such kind of (bad) surprises Pxxxs me off. I exited all my shares for other more shareholder friendly names. Was i right? Dunno, but i'll be right with myself for sure.
R
Revereridr
Today, 6:38 AM
Premium
Comments (157)
We'll see. Management clearly needs to reallocate dividend policy. If the remaining properties are so profitable, why not let growth solve the payout ratio problem? Hoping for relating isn't really a strategy, and if spinning off industrial properties was the path to unlocking value, why didn't they do that? And mgt hasn't come clean about why an obviously successful divestment program suddenly needed to be completed in 45 days, especially when the prior quarter's guidance was they didn't have a time-line. It would be difficult to pull this kind of spinoff off without more time.

I conclude that there's something going on (and has been) that mgt hasn't revealed. And I conclude that mgt is no longer trustworthy.

I can't know what will happen. If the past is any guide, the probability of success seems at best to be a coin toss. Buy WPC if you like, and you might make money on the trade. But a strong buy recommendation seems imprudent.
Dividend Sleuth profile picture
Dividend Sleuth
Today, 6:15 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.61K)
I agree with your long term, positive perspective. In my view, management didn’t let short term emotion prevent them from making a decision based on analytics. I’m a buyer.
F
Fundflow
Today, 6:12 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.85K)
at best, the stock is a hold.
W
Whiterabbit66
Today, 6:01 AM
Investing Group
Comments (3.99K)
It was an easy sell for me and I just moved the proceeds to O. Don't want to deal with spin offs and questionable management decisions.
