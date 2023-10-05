PM Images

Since my first article on MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), units have appreciated by 20.85%, and their total return has been 35.21% compared to the S&P 500 appreciating by 14.75%. My second and last article on MPLX was published in February of 2023, and since then, it's appreciated by 1.07% while generating a total return of 5.67% compared to the S&P appreciating by 3.51%. Unlike other high-yielding sectors such as utilities, which have traditionally been utilized as an alternative to fixed-income or real estate investment trusts (REIT), the master limited partnership (MLP) space, specifically in oil and natural gas, has performed well in 2023. The Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) shares have declined by -10.72% YTD, while the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLU) has declined by -19.46% YTD. The Fed-induced rate environment has crippled many investments that are rate sensitive due to debt structures, operating models, and investors allocating capital toward risk-free assets rather than taking on equity risk. I am revisiting MPLX because I think there is still a long-term opportunity for capital appreciation and distribution growth going into Q4 2023 and throughout 2024. The U.S. isn't moving off fossil fuels and remains in our largest exports. As production continues to increase, I believe MPLX will benefit as more fuel moves through its system and causes its distributable cash flow (DCF) to increase, which will correlate to distribution increases.

A Recap of my last article on MPLX

If you follow me on Seeking Alpha, you are probably aware that I have been bullish on the energy infrastructure space for years. I am pro-renewables and am invested in some individual renewable companies, but I am also pro oil & gas as I believe the future energy demand will need to be met by a combination of renewable and fossil fuels. In my previous article (can be read here) from February 2023, I discussed how MPLX was allocating $950 million toward its CapEx plans in 2023, as $800 million would go toward growth capital projects and $150 million toward maintenance. I believed that MPLX would continue to grow its DCF, grow its distributions, and continue to move higher. I outlined why I was particularly bullish on MPLX as an income investment, and since that article, MPLX has proven to be a strong investment when other high-yield investments fell off a cliff. I am still bullish on MPLX, especially at this point in the rate cycle.

Energy Infrastructure companies such as MPLX could be the best-positioned high-yielding investments for a higher than longer rate environment

We're currently living through a Fed-induced rate environment where rates have increased at a pace not seen since the early 1980s. The rapid rise in rates has caused the 2-year treasury to yield 5.13%, and the 10-year treasury reached a yield of 4.75%. When we were living in a yield-starved environment, investors were willing to take on equity risk to generate income. Now bond proxies don't look nearly as attractive as investors can get a risk-free return rate exceeding 5%. Rates at these levels entice investors to lock capital up for extended periods, lowering the demand for high-yield assets. The other issue is that the high rate environment is causing the business environment to be more restrictive, and companies are seeing larger expenses in their interest charges on floating rate debt and on debt that needs to be refinanced.

This environment has not proven well for many income investments, from traditional equities to REITs. Here is a list of many popular income investments and their YTD returns:

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) -10.72% YTD.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLU) -19.46% YTD.

Realty Income (O) -22.3%.

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) -21.44%.

Altria Group, Inc (MO) -8.5%.

The Southern Company (SO) -10.13%.

Pfizer (PFE) -35.02%.

PepsiCo (PEP) -5.85%.

Citigroup (C) -13.04%.

Investors have found safe havens in treasuries and CDs as investments such as the ones I listed above have not just trailed the market but declined in value YTD when the market has appreciated. One high-yield industry has done well during the rate cycle, and that is MLPs. The Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) is often looked at as the MLP index, and it has appreciated by 9.26% YTD. On an individual level, Energy Transfer (ET) is up 14.8%, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is up 11.39%, and MPLX is up 7.64% YTD.

We could be in a rate environment that stays higher for longer as the St. Louis Fed is pricing in one more rate hike, then declining from 5.6% to 5.1% in 2024, with rates falling to 3.9% in 2025 and 2.9% in 2026. This is all speculation from what has come out of the Fed meetings, but at the last FOMC conference, the investment community got the message that the Fed isn't bluffing, there won't be any cuts in 2023, and the Fed is willing to go higher if the data deems it necessary. This could actually be positive for MLPs and MLPX because they have established a track record where their value wasn't impacted, like REITs or other income investments during the rising rate environment. These companies created value as their units appreciated, while generating large yields for their investors. As risk-free investments mature in 2024, capital may find its way into the market rather than being locked up during a period of easing rates. What's beneficial for MLPs is that some investors may look toward them rather than beaten down industries due to their performance during 2023 because if rates are not reduced quickly, and a higher for longer approach is taken, then it could be deemed logical to look for yields in MLPs since they didn't crack while the Fed increased rates.

Despite some decisions and policies not being as pro oil and gas as the previous administration, oil production in the U.S. is at an all-time high. The U.S. remains the largest producer of oil in the world at 12.99 million bpd, while Russia is currently the 2nd largest producer at 9.32 million bpd. Mineral fuels, oils, and distillation products also remain the largest exports by category for the U.S. at 18%, which is significantly larger than machinery, nuclear reactors, and boilers at 11%. This bodes well for MLPs because the combination of increased production and exporting in the oil and gas industry should correlate to increased amounts of fuels moving through the country's energy infrastructure. While MLPs have shown that they can be a safe haven during the tightening process, they are also in a position to grow their revenue as more fuel will be pumped through their systems.

MPLX is in a position of strength going into the end of 2023

I think there is still an opportunity in MPLX, and investors can still recognize capital appreciation while collecting larger-than-average distributions. MPLX has over 16,000 miles of pipeline, providing takeaway capacity from most of the major basins while providing customers with 35.2 million barrels of terminal storage capacity. MPLX has 132 million barrels of reining logistics and storage capacity, 12 billion bcf of natural gas processing capacity, and over 850,000 bpd of natural gas liquid fractionation capacity as well. MPLX is seeing the increased production and export numbers correlate to increased activity throughout its infrastructure. In Q2 2023, MPLX saw its gathered volumes average 6.2 bcf/d, which was a 9% YoY increase. Its processed volumes averaged 8.9 bcf/d, which was a 6% YoY increase, and its fractionated volumes averaged 583,000 bpd, which was a 9% increase YoY in Q2. In the Marcellus basin which is where MPLX has a large amount of its infrastructure, they say gathered volumes increased by 3% YoY, while processed volumes increased 5% YoY and fractionated volumes increased 10% YoY. This puts MPLX in a position of strength as they should continue to see increased volume rates as they have 4 projects coming online in the gathering and processing space from now through 2025 and 5 projects in the logistics and storage segment coming online through 2025 also.

Everything MPLX has been doing is driving capital to their bottom line, which is distributed to unitholders. In Q2, MPLX generated record amounts of adjusted EBITDA with $1.5 billion and record amounts of DCF at $1.3 billion. MPLX returned $800 million to unitholders and retained $500 million of its DCF as its distribution coverage ratio was 1.7x. A large emphasis has been placed on corporate debt, and rightfully so. MPLX has debt maturities through 2038, but they are completely manageable. In the first half of 2023, MPLX has increased the amount of DCF generated YoY by 6% as it has grown from $2.45 billion to $2.58 billion. At this pace, MPLX will retain roughly $2 billion in DCF in 2023 after distributions are paid, which is more than enough to manage its debt obligations and pay for its growth projects.

We're coming up on the last distribution of the year for MPLX. They have a history of going ex-dividend the first week in November and paying their dividend around Thanksgiving. Last year, investors received a 9.93% distribution increase to the quarterly distribution as it went from $0.705 to $0.775. MPLX pays a $3.10 annualized distribution, which is a 8.87% yield. MPLX has provided investors with 9-years of distribution increases, and if they follow their previous history, this will mark a decade of annual distribution increases. The average distribution growth rate is 4.9% over the past 5-years. I expect a distribution increase and for MPLX to continue raising its distribution annually as it has a track record of increasing its DCF and several growth projects are coming online to support this trajectory.

MPLX has proven to be a strong income investment in the rising rate environment as its unit price has appreciated while the distribution yield has outpaced the rate of risk-free assets. Many investments have seen their yields exceed the risk-free rate of return because of their falling equity value, but MPLX has excelled in both areas. MPLX has a strong balance sheet and is growing the amount of DCF it generates. If the Fed does keep rates higher for longer, I think that MPLX will be a strong candidate for capital allocation as investors will look to see where they can go hunting for yield without investing in sectors that rates have decimated. Despite what some may say, the U.S. oil production is at all-time highs, and MLPs are benefiting from this. As Russia and Saudi Arabia continue to back their oil production cuts the U.S. will need to produce more, which will lead to MLPs collecting more fees from the additional capacity running through their infrastructure. I think we're going to see a distribution increase announced soon, and MPLX will be a strong investment into 2024.