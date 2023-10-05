Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Crocs: Growth Rate Can Be Sustained Despite Market Worries

Oct. 05, 2023 6:21 AM ETCrocs, Inc. (CROX)
Alex Leeder profile picture
Alex Leeder
34 Followers

Summary

  • Crocs stock is recommended as a buy due to its low valuation and potential for earnings growth.
  • Revenue growth is expected to be driven by international expansion, sandals, and Hey Dude brand.
  • Crocs has industry-leading gross margins and a capable management team focused on shareholder-friendly capital allocation.

Crocs with stones on the beach

Spirins

I am starting coverage of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) stock at a buy rating. I believe the stock provides a compelling risk/reward ratio at today's levels. The stock is currently trading at a P/E of 7x and towards the

This article was written by

Alex Leeder profile picture
Alex Leeder
34 Followers
Long term value investor who will be posting summaries of company earnings, transcripts, news and more!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CROX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.