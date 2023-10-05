Spirins

I am starting coverage of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) stock at a buy rating. I believe the stock provides a compelling risk/reward ratio at today's levels. The stock is currently trading at a P/E of 7x and towards the lowest valuation amongst its peers, which leads me to believe the market is currently pricing in no earnings growth; I disagree.

Valuation vs Peers (Seeking Alpha )

In this article I will explain why a combination of revenue growth, high consistent margins and a capable management team leads me to believe this stock is a good buy.

Revenue growth

At the 2021 investor day, management set an expectation for the Crocs brand to grow at a 17% CAGR until 2026. I believe that this growth rate is a bit ambitious to maintain, however, I believe that Crocs is capable of achieving a double digit revenue growth over the next 5 years.

Crocs has multiple different growth drivers including: International expansion, Sandals and Hey dude. I expect these growth drivers to add to an already strong and steadily growing traditional Crocs brand, which I predict to continue growing through innovation, savvy marketing and Jibbitz.

International expansion

The international segment makes up 31% of total revenue for Crocs, I expect this percentage to increase over time.

Historically the two international segments EMEALA and Asia Pacific have been growing at twice the growth rate of the North American market, which is likely to continue and potentially accelerate over time. International penetration of the Crocs brand is one third that of North America. Over time penetration has been increasing and this is set to continue. The South Korea market has demonstrated that it is possible to achieve similar levels of penetration to the US and I see no reason why the rest can't catch up. Over the past 5 years the International growth rate has consistently been 20%+ and recently Asia Pacific has accelerated and been growing almost 40% annually, and therefore, I believe there is a long runway left to go.

Asia Pacific segment revenue growth (Q2 2023 investor presentation )

China is a particularly large opportunity for Crocs, which accounts for 20% of global footwear sales. Despite this, in 2021 it only accounted for 5% of Crocs revenue. Recently, the Chinese division has gone through a repositioning and I believe this growth potential is under appreciated due to the COVID lockdowns and the weak consumer demand attached to that. However in the last 2 quarters the Chinese market has been growing at a rate of over 100% and I expect strong growth to continue. Recent results show that Crocs was the second best-selling casual footwear brand on Tmall and the first on Douyin (Chinese TikTok) demonstrating that Crocs repositioning is showing signs of success and its innovative marketing driving results.

Sandals

Sandals represents 10% of the crocs segment and I anticipate for this to continue to grow over the next 5 years.

Sandals is a $30 Billion category globally. Crocs believes it's the biggest growth opportunity in the future. In the past Sandals has had a healthy double digit growth rate.

At the 2021 Investor day Crocs laid out a goal to 4x the business in 5 years, leading to $1 Billion in revenue by 2026 from $250 million in 2021. The Sandals segment is very fragmented with no single dominant player, despite the presence of some large players like Birkenstock.

Despite this growth target, I expect Sandals to only have $400 million in revenue for 2023 based on current growth rates of 30% demonstrated over the last 4 quarters. This growth rate is significantly less than needed to hit the $1 billion target which I view as unlikely by 2026. Part of this slower than expected growth is due to the lack of newness following the Vietnam factory shutdowns in 2021 which affected the first half of 2022. In the second half, revenue growth accelerated as new products were released and I expect Crocs to sustain this growth rate with continued product innovation and international penetration.

Despite the recent hiccups and an unattainable 2026 target, I predict that Sandals will drive significant growth over time.

Hey Dude

Despite recent slowdowns, I expect Hey Dude to be a significant growth driver and I believe it has the potential to be larger than the Crocs brand itself.

Hey Dude was acquired in February 2022, for $2.3 Billion - this was a 15X EBITDA multiple. At the time Hey Dude had revenues of $600 million which had grown to almost $1 billion by the end of 2022 - a 70% growth rate! Crocs management intended to use their playbook to grow Hey Dude to $1 billion in revenue by 2024, which they achieved a year early.

In 2022 Crocs made significant changes to Hey Dude including: updating the brand identity, hiring a new leadership team, stabilized and expanded the manufacturing footprint domestically and internationally, developed a business systems road map and spent nearly $60 million of marketing in the second half alone, more than the entire history of Hey Dude prior to that.

In 2023, Hey Dude has experienced a significant slowdown. During the second quarter, revenues increased 3.0% to $239.4 million with DTC revenues increasing 29.7% to $90.6 million while wholesale revenue declined 8.4% to $148.8 million. The issues behind the slowdown include a new ERP system and a new distribution center in Nevada. These should be completed by year end, which I believe sets Hey Dude up for a return to 20%+ growth in 2024.

I believe Hey Dude has a long road ahead for growth due to its loyal customer base with the average owner owning 4 pairs of their shoes. This is 2x similarly sized brands, despite $0 marketing dollars being spent on the brand before 2022. Hey dude also has a limited presence. At the beginning of 2022, Hey Dude was not present in California - a market that would fit the brand very well. They still to this day have no international presence. With Crocs having a large international audience of 40%, Hey Dude has significant potential. In 2023, Hey Dude has started to test the brand internationally, starting with Europe. I believe these expansion efforts will be successful as they are able to leverage the expertise of the Crocs brand that already has a foothold.

Margins

I expect Crocs to be able to maintain gross margins above 58% and operating margins in excess of 26%.

Gross margin vs Peers (Seeking Alpha )

Crocs has industry-leading gross margins, potentially the most profitable shoe wear brand in North America and even globally. This is a benefit of having moulded shoes and a flexible capital structure. Furthermore, Crocs margins are higher than first meets the eye. Most footwear companies exclude distribution and logistics from cost of sales while Crocs includes it. I believe this understates Crocs comparable gross margins by roughly 10%, demonstrating its profitability.

I believe the combination of leveraging SG&A and maintaining gross margins at historically high levels will help to maintain its 26% operating margin target.

I believe Crocs will be able to expand margins internationally, as EMEALA and Asia gain margin share profitability which will resemble American margins more closely in terms of both operating and gross margins. This will be achieved through driving scale in subscale markets, optimizing pricing strategies, and leveraging fixed costs.

Jibbitz are also highly profitable, contributing positively to overall gross margins. Over time Jibbitz has been growing faster than the business as a whole and I expect them to help increase gross margins.

The company has made significant improvements in product availability and inventory management. This has led to lower promotions and discounts, positively impacting margins.

However there are also some potential detractors of margins which I think can offset some of the gains, these include.

On the other hand, channel mix and sustainability initiatives are expected to reduce margins. I anticipate Crocs to offset these through product innovation, personalisation, pricing optimization, and supply chain investments.

As explained earlier, I predict that Sandals will grow significantly due to the fact that these are a lower gross margin product. These will compress overall margins which I expect to be partially offset by the introduction of personalisable Sandal products resulting in a minor hit to margins overall.

Overall, I expect margins to remain industry leading.

Management Capital Allocation

Management has historically been shareholder friendly and I expect that to continue with share buybacks going forward.

The current management has a long track record of successfully turning around the brand over almost 10 years that they have been in charge. I believe they are incentivised to think like owners. Andrew Rees CEO owns ~1.5% of the company (market value of ~$100 million) with other directors making total insider ownership up to ~2.7%.

Insiders have recently been buying shares very aggressively which I consider to be a positive sign. Historically, management has been astute with their insider purchases and usually a good proxy of when to buy.

Share buybacks

Crocs has historically returned cash to shareholders via share buybacks. Recently, the Hey Dude acquisition put the last buyback on hold due to debt covenants which required leverage to be under 2x EBITDA. As of Q2 Crocs has de-levered enough to be able to continue their $1 billion share buyback. At current prices Crocs is on track to buyback over 15% of shares, which I consider a good use of capital. Going forward, I expect Crocs to buy back stock opportunistically, rewarding long-term shareholders as they have in the past.

Risks

Fad argument

The main argument I hear against Crocs is that it's a fad that people will suddenly stop wearing when it is no longer a fashion. The first argument against this is that all regions and segments continue to grow above market rates and the brand has maintained relevancy for over 20 years. The recent success is because management has repositioned the brand and increased purchase frequency through innovative designs and personalisation. Secondly, only about 10% of sales within the Croc brand are fashion related, providing little downside if they go out of fashion. Finally, the acquisition of Hey Dude has further diversified the fashion risk, which has resulted in exposure to the classic clog decreasing from 80% to 57% after the acquisition.

Poor capital allocation in acquiring Hey Dude

I believe this risk has been reduced as Crocs have grown Hey Dude by 70% since acquiring them. I think that Hey Dude has also significantly increased the TAM of the company providing a longer growth trajectory. Alternatively, this success could lead management to make further acquisitions in the future which may not be so smart, therefore, destroying shareholder value.

Covid over earning

The bear case is that this is a covid beneficiary. Gross margins and operating margins have both expanded dramatically from 2019, and they argue that the company is over earning.

I believe this can no longer be argued, as over the last 7 years the company has become a far better business, even prior to the pandemic interest in the Crocs brand was evident online.

Crocs internet interest (2021 investor day )

The pandemic has benefitted revenue growth, but management has positioned the company for that by building recurring demand and expanding into new markets with clever marketing. Now the company has comped the pandemic results twice and the brand is still growing strongly despite covid lockdowns ending.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I believe that Crocs is a compelling buy. The low valuation relative to peers is unwarranted due to best in class growth and margins which are understated. I think that Crocs has many growth drivers that it can rely on to drive strong results and a flexible margin structure that provides downside protection in case of a downturn. The combination of these factors along with a strong buyback program will result in earnings per share growth in the mid-teens.